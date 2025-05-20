ASUS ROG unveils new esports gear, partners with top pro players at Computex 2025

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has showcased a range of new esports-focused products at Computex 2025.. The latest releases include the ROG Falcata 75% gaming keyboard, the esports-targeted ROG Harpe II Ace gaming mouse, the Strix Ace XG248 gaming monitor, new ROG Courser and Destrier Core gaming chairs, and the ROG Sheath II XXL mouse pad. ASUS Republic of Gamers unveiled new esports gear at Computex 2025 to support competitive gaming.(ASUS)

ROG developed these products in collaboration with professional esports players to meet the demands of precision, speed, and reliability required in high-level play. Max Demon1 Mazanov, a VALORANT Champions winner, contributed to the design of the Harpe II Ace mouse, which focuses on optimising it for claw and fingertip grip styles.

Kris Huang, General Manager of ASUS Gaming & Workspace Gear, said the company aims to provide gamers with reliable tools to perform well under pressure. ASUS also announced a partnership with renowned CS2 player Mathieu ZywOo Herbaut, who will assist in testing and developing new keyboard products. ROG maintains long-term collaborations with esports teams such as NRG Sports and Team Vitality, supplying gear for Team Vitality’s Counter-Strike and VALORANT squads.

ROG Falcata Keyboard: Key Features

The ROG Falcata keyboard features a 75 percent split design that allows users to reposition the left section and clears space for mouse movement. The keyboard uses ROG’s hot-swappable HFX V2 Magnetic Switch, which offers adjustable actuation points from 0.1 to 3.5 mm, fine-tuned in 0.01 mm steps. The switches include a dust-resistant walled stem design and a snap-fit mechanism to reduce key wobble.

The Falcata also uses the ROG Hall Sensor for accurate input detection, which minimises electrical noise and interference. Its multifunction wheel and button enable quick adjustments to actuation points, media playback, and lighting settings. Additionally, the keyboard supports an 8000Hz polling rate and features ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless technology, delivering up to 610 hours of battery life. Users can connect to three devices simultaneously through Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, or wired USB. The keyboard also includes four-layer dampening to reduce typing noise and detachable silicone wrist rests for comfort.

ROG Harpe II Ace Mouse

The ROG Harpe II Ace mouse is designed for esports players seeking precision and speed. Made from bio-based nylon to reduce weight and environmental impact, it weighs 48 grams and features the ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor with 42,000 dpi and track-on-glass technology. The mouse supports a true wireless 8000Hz polling rate enabled by the new ROG SpeedNova 8K technology.

Developed with input from esports pros, including Demon1, the Harpe II Ace accommodates claw and fingertip grips with its tapered sidewalls and optimised button layout. It features optical micro switches rated for 100 million clicks and large PTFE feet for smooth gliding. Zone Mode optimises performance by maximising polling rate, disabling RGB lighting, and simplifying data signals. The mouse can be configured through a browser-based interface via ROG Gear Link without software installation.

Strix Ace XG248 Gaming Monitor

The Strix Ace XG248 gaming monitor debuted alongside the mouse. It uses a Super TN panel with a 610Hz refresh rate and 0.8ms input lag, which aims to deliver fast and responsive visuals for esports competition.

ROG Sheath II XXL Mouse Pad

The ROG Sheath II XXL mouse pad measures 900 x 400 mm and features cooling fabric for heat dissipation. Its rubber base prevents slipping, and its anti-fray stitched edges improve durability.

ROG New Gaming Chairs

ROG also introduced two new gaming chairs. The Courser chair offers a reclining system with synchronised back support and adjustable 4D armrests. It has customisable lumbar support and a detachable headrest. The Destrier Core chair is available in Moonlight White and includes breathable mesh, adjustable support, and features aimed at comfort during long sessions.