Baatu Enable smart tablet review: Is this kids' tablet a digital armour for kids or a gimmick?

As a parent, I have always been concerned about my kid’s upbringing. One thing I was sure of was plenty of sunshine and outdoors but limited screen time. Then Covid-19 came and all my efforts went to waste when my kid’s screen exposure went up for him to attend classes and, of course, for entertainment. Baatu Enable tablet for kids: Will this tablet protect your kids against the dangers of the internet?

While my kid’s screen exposure was a big concern, another worrisome factor was keeping a tab on his daily screen activities, as kids with phone or tablets in their hands require constant vigilance. Enter, Baatu Tech’s Enable tab, which is India’s first parental control tablet for kids. The tablet was made by a Bengaluru based digital parenting platform, Baatu Technologies. Powered by Android 12, this tablet enables your kids to watch the screen, but with parental control to safeguard children at all times. This tablet is available for ₹12,999 at Amazon.

The Baatu Enable Tablet is designed specifically for kids, blending educational content, entertainment, and parental control features. It's meant to be an engaging device meant to provide a balanced digital experience for children, ensuring safety and learning.

But is there any merit to these claims? Can this tablet really protect kids from the dangers of being online? It is a good piece of tech otherwise? Will your kids enjoy using it? Read our review to find out.

Key features of Baatu Enable tablet

Kid-Friendly Interface: The tablet features a user interface designed for children, with large, easy-to-navigate icons and a colourful design that appeals to young users. Robust Parental Controls: Parents can set screen time limits, filter content, and monitor app usage, ensuring children access appropriate content and use the tablet responsibly. Educational Content: Pre-installed with educational apps and games that promote learning in various subjects like maths, science, and reading, making learning fun and interactive. Durable Design: The Baatu Enable Tablet comes with a sturdy, kid-proof case that protects it from drops and spills, ensuring durability. Long Battery Life: With up to 10 hours of battery life, the tablet can handle long periods of use without frequent recharging, ideal for travel and prolonged use. It also tracks and notify parents when battery reaches critical level. Geo-Fencing: Creating virtual perimeters to notify users when entering or leaving specific areas. Screen Time Monitoring: Enabling parents to set daily screen time limits and gain insights into device and app usage through detailed statistics. App Control/Monitoring: Parental access to lock/unlock specific applications Identifying Inappropriate Content: Scanning all content sources for inappropriate material using AI models Updating parent: Providing parents with call usage statistics, text monitoring, and call whitelisting



Specifications of Baatu enable tablet:

Screen Size: 10.1-inch HD display

RAM: 4 GB

Display Resolution: 1280X720 Pixels

Processor: Android 12 Mediatek

Operating System: Android 12

Battery: 6000 mAH

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours of web browsing and video playback

Camera: 5MP front, 8 MP rear

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular

Parental Controls: Yes, comprehensive

Educational Apps: Pre-installed, age-appropriate content

How to track your kid’s online activities on the Baatu Enable tab



Tracking and monitoring your kid’s online activities is pretty simple. You need to seamlessly connect the Baatu Enable tab with the "Baatu Parenting App" that will provide you detailed insights into your child’s online activities.

What all can you track on Baatu Enable Tab?

Content: The first and the foremost facet that you can track on Baatu Enable tab while your kids are using it is the content. With the help of parental control, you can control the kind of content your kid is accessing. So, they cannot access bad, foul or adult content. The moment your child accesses it, you will receive a notification for the same, so you can keep a tab on the kind of content your kid has access to.

Screen Time: Even if Baatu tab offers a safer browsing options to kids, you still need to limit your kid’s screen time and hence, with Baatu Enable tab, you can set your kid’s screen time so that they can use the tablet wisely. You can set the timer and this will auto-lock the tablet when the time is up.

Manage, limit, and block apps: You can manage and block the distracting and useless apps on the Baatu tablet that would limit their usage to the particular app.

Geofencing: You can set multiple manual virtual boundaries for your kids by geofencing the tab. This would instantly send you an alert the moment the boundary is breached.

Battery level plus usage: You will receive an alert as soon as the battery of the tablet needs to be charged. This reminder calls for uninterrupted usage.

Talk time tracker: If you are planning to buy this tablet for your teen daughter or son, then you can stay assured that you will receive a detailed report of the talk time tracker of all the outgoing and incoming calls made.

Digital counsellor, a call away: Another plus point of this tablet is that it resolves all your parenting queries via a digital parenting counsellor, that too, free of cost.

Baatu Enable tab review

How does the tablet work?

Firstly, the best part of the Baatu Enable Tablet is that it does not operate without being connected to the parenting app. So, you can be relieved that you know exactly what your kids are watching on the tab. I, too, connected it through my personal email ID and guess what, I got all the notifications on my email related to my kid’s screen time, his downloads, and his watch history. As a parent, you can limit your child’s screen time, block distracting apps, track their child's location, and receive reports on call usage and real-time alerts. This is specially crucial if you wish to keep a tab on your toddlers and primary grade students.

The Enable Tab by Baatu also utilises Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve digital parenting capabilities and plays a crucial role in the tablet's operations, especially in identifying inappropriate content. The device stands out for its AI models' ability to recognise and notify parents about potentially harmful material, creating a secure online environment for children. Its unique parental control system seamlessly connects the "Baatu Parenting App" with the 'Enable' tab, offering in-depth insights into children's online activities. The Enable Tab requires connection to the parenting app to function, ensuring that every online minute is supervised and safe for your child.

In addition to all this, Enable Smart Tab has built-in safe surfing parental control features that monitor your child's activity and send you instant alerts if your child searches for or finds inappropriate or harmful content related to adult content, inappropriate language use, violence, substance usage, etc., parents will also receive notifications about the tab's battery and the child's location.

The 'Enable Tab' also brings in a suicide alert feature, using AI algorithms to detect possible signs of distress in children's online activities. This innovative feature surpasses typical parental control methods, giving parents prompt alerts and tools to step in and help their children during difficult times.

What I like about the Enable Tab:

Being a tab that is made for the use of children, the Enable tab ticks all the right boxes. Its large 10.1-inch HD display enables great picture quality and video content. The 12-hour battery backup is worthy for your kid’s sessions, depending on the time of usage. My kid drained the battery in almost 3 days, which is reasonable as I did not have to charge it often.

Its lightweight and compact feature also enabled me to carry it with me anywhere. I just needed to glide it into my tote bag and carry on with my day.

The best and, by far, the most relatable feature of the tab was its capacity to send you instant alerts if your child searches for or finds inappropriate or harmful content, inappropriate language use, violence, suicide, substance usage, etc. So, you always know what your kids are watching. You can in fact also receive notifications about the tab's battery and the child's location.

Its ability to call is another function that I like. Using this feature, your kids can connect with you while you are at work, and you can also monitor their call activities using the call monitor feature.

What I dislike about the Enable Tab:

This tablet impresses you with its host of functions and features, especially the parental control ones. But then there are a few features that lowers its functionality.

For instance, overall, the tablet is smooth to use, but its touchscreen does upset you a bit. There is noticeable lag, very average colour reproduction, and just small elements that need to be polished to become fully functional.

If you think you can click pictures or use this tab to video call your favourite person, Baatu Enable tab is not the right choice. Its camera quality is subpar, making it less suitable for taking good photos or video calls. At a similar price range, you can get a tablet with satisfactory camera quality.

Should you buy the Baatu Enable Tab?

The Baatu Enable Tablet for kids is a solid choice for parents seeking an affordable, durable, and educational tablet for their children. Its robust parental controls, engaging educational content, and kid-friendly design make it a practical and enjoyable device for young users. While it may not have the high-end performance of more expensive tablets, it delivers excellent value for its price point, making it a great investment in your child's digital learning and entertainment while equipping parents with ample tools to track the well-being of their children.

FAQ for Baatu Enable Tablet for kids How is Baatu Enable tablet different from other tablets? Baatu Enable tablet is exclusively designed for kids and hence it is loaded with all the safety features that no other tablet has.

What is Baatu app? The Baatu app monitors your child’s tablet usage. By connecting with the Baatu parent app, to the child's device, you can track your kid’s usage, receive alerts, and reports.

How can I download the Baatu app? You can download the Baatu parenting app, from Google Play Store or Apple App store.

Can my child download and play games on this tab? Certainly, Baatu Enable tab enables your kid to download his favourite games and play while you still have the control over all his downloads and screen time.

