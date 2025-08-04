Battlefield 6 open beta dates and game details announced ahead of October launch

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced key details for the upcoming release of Battlefield 6 to set the stage for one of the year’s most anticipated video game launches. The company revealed the game’s open beta schedule and core features during a livestream on its official YouTube channel. Battlefield 6 is slated for release on October 10, 2025, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X platforms. Ahead of the official launch, EA is planning to host two open beta events in August, giving players an early chance to experience the game’s multiplayer modes. Battlefield 6 release date, open beta schedule, multiplayer modes, maps, and system requirements revealed ahead of the release date.(EA)

Battlefield 6: Class System and Multiplayer Modes

Battlefield 6 marks a return to some of the series’ classic gameplay modes. The game will bring back the traditional class system, which was missing in its predecessor, Battlefield 2042. Players will be able to select from four distinct classes: Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer. Each class features specific gadgets, signature weapons, and training that support different play styles.

The multiplayer experience in Battlefield 6 will include popular modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. It also offers fast-paced modes like Team Deathmatch and Squad Deathmatch. A new mode called Escalation challenges teams to capture and control strategic points on the map, adding a fresh tactical layer to gameplay.

New Gameplay Features and Maps

Battlefield 6 introduces the Tactical Destruction feature, which allows players to demolish parts of the environment to alter the battlefield. Players can blow up walls and buildings to create new paths or use debris for cover. The game also improves character movement and gunplay with the Kinesthetic Combat System.

The game will also include nine multiplayer maps set in various global locations, including Siege of Cairo, Empire State, and Manhattan Bridge. New gameplay mechanics include a Drag and Revive option to assist downed teammates and the ability to mount weapons on surfaces for stable firing.

System Requirements, Price, and Editions

For players preparing their systems, Battlefield 6 requires at least an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a graphics card equivalent to NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. The game needs 75 GB of storage and runs on Windows 10 (64-bit) with DirectX 12. The minimum performance target is 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second on low settings.

Battlefield 6 will be available in two editions: the Standard Edition, priced at $69.99 in the US and Rs. 3,999 in India, and the Phantom Edition, priced at $99.99 in the US and Rs. 5,999 in India. Pre-orders are now open on EA’s official website.