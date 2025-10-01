Beats Powerbeats Fit TWS earbuds with ANC, longer battery life, launched in India at Rs…

Beats, the Apple-owned audio brand, has launched its new Powerbeats Fit earbuds in India. Available for order from October 1, 2025, and in stores from October 2, 2025, the earbuds are designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking comfort, stability, and smooth integration with devices. Let’s take a close look at what these new earbuds have to offer. Beats Powerbeats Fit TWS earbuds launched in India with a compact design and ANC for fitness enthusiasts.(Beats)

Beats Powerbeats Fit TWS Earbuds: Price and Availability

The Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds are priced at Rs. 24,900 in India. Interested buyers can place orders through apple.com, with in-store availability beginning October 2. The Powerbeats Fit comes in Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink colour options.

Beats Powerbeats Fit TWS Earbuds: Design, Specifications, Features

The Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds feature an updated wingtip design that is 20% more flexible than previous models, aiming to provide a secure fit during workouts. Four ear tip sizes (XS, S, M, L) ensure a personalised fit. According to the company, the charging case is now 17% smaller than the Beats Fit Pro’s, making it easier to carry in a pocket or gym bag.

The Powerbeats Fit carries an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, allowing use in outdoor runs, gym sessions, or rainy conditions. The case is also designed to meet the same durability standards.

Audio and Connectivity Features

Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds are equipped with a custom acoustic platform for balanced sound. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ enhances the listening experience. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode provide options to block or allow ambient sound as needed. They also feature dual beam-forming microphones with noise reduction to improve call clarity. The Apple H1 chip enables iOS users to enjoy Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing, Find My support, and hands-free “Hey Siri” commands. Android users can access key features through the Beats App, including one-touch pairing, battery monitoring, and a Fit Test for ear tip sizing.

Under the hood, each earbud delivers up to seven hours of playback, while the case extends total battery life to 30 hours, claims the company. Fast Fuel charging provides up to one hour of playback from just a five-minute charge, catering to users with busy schedules.

The Powerbeats Fit builds on the Beats Fit Pro with a smaller case, improved ergonomics, enhanced sweat resistance, and a full set of features for both Apple and Android users. Its design and functionality aim to meet the needs of active users seeking reliable audio performance and device compatibility.