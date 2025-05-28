BenQ launches PD2730S 5K monitor in India, here’s what you need to know

BenQ has officially launched its latest high-end monitor in India, the PD2730S, a 27-inch 5K display aimed squarely at designers, photographers, video editors, and other visual professionals. With a Retina-class resolution of 5120 x 2880 (218 PPI), the PD2730S promises ultra-sharp visuals and substantial screen real estate, offering nearly 78% more pixels than standard 4K panels. One of the standout features is Thunderbolt 4 support, which enables up to 40Gbps data transfer, 90W power delivery.(BenQ)

Precision for Creative Workflows

At the core of the PD2730S is BenQ’s AQCOLOR technology, delivering 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and Delta E ≤ 2 accuracy. The display is Pantone and Calman verified, marking it as a viable choice for colour-critical workflows such as print design, VFX production, and high-resolution photography.

The Nano Matte Panel reduces glare, allowing for distraction-free editing even in brightly lit environments. The inclusion of a built-in KVM switch makes it easier for users to toggle between Mac and PC workflows without juggling peripherals.

Mac Integration

One of the standout features is Thunderbolt 4 support, which enables up to 40Gbps data transfer, 90W power delivery, and daisy chaining of multiple monitors, a major benefit for professionals working on MacBook-based setups.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said, “The PD2730S is a response to the evolving expectations of today’s creative workforce, professionals who require uncompromising accuracy, fluid Mac ecosystem integration, and enhanced multitasking capabilities.”

Professional Tools and Features

BenQ also includes its Display ColorTalk and Palette Master Ultimate software, which support intuitive calibration and consistent colour performance across multiple devices, tools that are particularly useful for ensuring uniformity in production environments.

The PD2730S is designed for high-end creative work, but also offers practical value with additional ports like USB-C and HDMI, reinforcing its versatility in studio or office settings.

Price and Availability

BenQ PD2730S is priced at ₹1,02,500 and is available through the BenQ e-store, Amazon India, and leading electronics and IT retailers across the country.