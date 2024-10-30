Looking to buy a new electric water heater? Your search ends here! In this article, we’ve gathered a list of the top 8 electric water heaters available in 2024. Whether you’re after an instant heater for quick hot water, a storage model for larger needs, or a portable option, we’ve got the ideal choices for every requirement. Each product comes with a detailed breakdown of features, advantages, and potential drawbacks, making it easier for you to make a smart choice. Read on to discover the best electric water heater for your home and enjoy warm water effortlessly! Efficient and reliable electric water heaters: experience instant hot water with advanced energy-saving technology.

The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a compact and powerful appliance that provides instant hot water. With advanced safety features and a sleek design, this water heater is perfect for small spaces. Its energy-efficient performance and reliable thermostat make it a top choice for many households.

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater

5-star energy rating

Capacity: 3 litres

Rust-proof ABS body

LED indicators for power and heating

Adjustable thermostat control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Instant hot water Limited capacity for larger households Energy-efficient Compact and sleek design

The Crompton Storage Water Heater offers advanced safety features and a high storage capacity, making it suitable for larger households. Its durable build and efficient heating capabilities ensure a constant supply of hot water. With a reliable thermostat and easy installation, this water heater is a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Advanced 4-level safety

Powerful heating element

Corrosion-resistant tank

Adjustable temperature control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High storage capacity Large size may not be suitable for small spaces Advanced safety features Durable build

The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater is a vertical model that combines elegance with functionality. Its sleek design and efficient heating make it a stylish addition to any home. With a 15-liter capacity and a reliable thermostat, this water heater provides consistent hot water for daily use.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Vertical storage design

5-star energy rating

Rust-resistant coating

Temperature control knob

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant vertical design Limited capacity for larger households Energy-efficient performance Rust-resistant coating

The Havells Instanio Storage Water Heater is a premium appliance with a modern design and powerful performance. Its high storage capacity and quick heating capabilities make it ideal for busy households. With easy installation and a reliable thermostat, this water heater offers convenience and efficiency.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Incoloy heating element

Whirlflow technology for faster heating

Shock-proof ABS outer body

Adjustable temperature settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design and build Higher price point Quick heating technology Shock-proof body

The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient appliance that delivers instant hot water. Its advanced safety features and durable build make it a reliable choice for everyday use. With a powerful heating element and adjustable thermostat, this water heater ensures consistent performance.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 litres

5-star energy rating

Copper heating element

Rust-proof ABS body

Automatic thermal cut-off

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Instant hot water Limited capacity for larger households Energy-efficient performance Durable build

The CAPITAL Instant Portable Water Heater is a versatile and convenient option for on-the-go use. Its portable design and quick heating capabilities make it perfect for outdoor activities and travel. With a reliable thermostat and easy installation, this water heater offers flexibility and reliability.

Specifications of CAPITAL Instant Portable Water Heater

Capacity: 3 litres

Portable and compact design

Copper heating element

Shock-proof outer body

Adjustable temperature control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and versatile Limited capacity for larger households Quick heating technology Shock-proof body

The Orient Installation Instant Water Heater is a reliable and efficient appliance designed for easy installation. Its compact build and instant heating capabilities make it suitable for small spaces. With a durable heating element and adjustable thermostat, this water heater offers consistent performance.

Specifications of Orient Installation Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 litres

Shock-proof ABS body

Copper heating element

Adjustable temperature settings

LED indicators for power and heating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy installation Limited capacity for larger households Compact and sleek design Durable build

The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Water Heater is a compact and efficient appliance that delivers instant hot water. Its durable build and reliable heating element make it a top choice for small households. With advanced safety features and a sleek design, this water heater offers convenience and performance.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Water Heater

Capacity: 2 litres

5-star energy rating

Rust-proof ABS body

Copper heating element

Automatic thermal cut-off

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Instant hot water Limited capacity for larger households Energy-efficient performance Durable build

Top 3 features of best electric water heaters:

Best Electric Water Heaters Energy Efficiency Storage Capacity Heating Technology Bajaj Splendora 5-star rating 3 litres Adjustable thermostat Crompton Storage 4-level safety 25 litres Powerful heating element V-Guard Divino 5-star rating 15 litres Rust-resistant coating Havells Instanio NA 25 litres Whirlflow technology Crompton InstaBliss 5-star rating 3 litres Copper heating element CAPITAL Instant NA 3 litres Portable and compact Orient Installation NA 3 litres Copper heating element ACTIVA Instant 5-star rating 2 litres Adjustable thermostat

Best value for money electric water heater:

The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient performance, compact design, and reliable thermostat. It is an ideal choice for those looking for an affordable and efficient electric water heater.

Best overall electric water heater:

The Crompton Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced safety features, a high storage capacity, and a durable build. It is perfect for larger households and ensures a constant supply of hot water.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best electric water heater:

Capacity and Water Usage Needs: Choose a heater size that meets your household's hot water demands. Small capacities suit individual use, while larger tanks are ideal for families.

Energy Efficiency: Look for models with high energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity costs and reduce environmental impact.

Heating Speed: Consider how quickly the heater can deliver hot water. Instant heaters provide rapid heating, while storage heaters take a bit longer.

Safety Features: Essential safety options like auto shut-off, thermostat control, and overheating protection ensure safer operation.

Installation Space: Make sure the chosen heater fits your available space, especially for storage heaters, which need more room.

Maintenance and Durability: Opt for durable, corrosion-resistant models for longevity, and check for easy maintenance requirements.

Budget and Warranty: Compare models within your budget that offer a good warranty to cover potential repairs or replacements.

FAQs on electric water heater What is the average price range for electric water heaters? The average price range for electric water heaters in India is between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 15,000, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.

Are these electric water heaters suitable for high-rise buildings? Yes, most of the electric water heaters listed here are suitable for high-rise buildings, with advanced safety features and efficient heating capabilities.

Do these electric water heaters come with a warranty? Yes, all the electric water heaters mentioned in this article come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind for consumers.

Which electric water heater is the most energy-efficient? The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater and the ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Water Heater are the most energy-efficient options, with 5-star energy ratings.

