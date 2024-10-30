Best electric water heaters for your home: Top 8 energy-efficient and user-friendly choices
Explore the best electric water heaters of 2024 and choose wisely with insights into their features, advantages, and drawbacks for informed decision-making.
Looking to buy a new electric water heater? Your search ends here! In this article, we’ve gathered a list of the top 8 electric water heaters available in 2024. Whether you’re after an instant heater for quick hot water, a storage model for larger needs, or a portable option, we’ve got the ideal choices for every requirement. Each product comes with a detailed breakdown of features, advantages, and potential drawbacks, making it easier for you to make a smart choice. Read on to discover the best electric water heater for your home and enjoy warm water effortlessly!
The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a compact and powerful appliance that provides instant hot water. With advanced safety features and a sleek design, this water heater is perfect for small spaces. Its energy-efficient performance and reliable thermostat make it a top choice for many households.
Specifications of Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater
- 5-star energy rating
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Rust-proof ABS body
- LED indicators for power and heating
- Adjustable thermostat control
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Instant hot water
|Limited capacity for larger households
|Energy-efficient
|Compact and sleek design
2.
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
The Crompton Storage Water Heater offers advanced safety features and a high storage capacity, making it suitable for larger households. Its durable build and efficient heating capabilities ensure a constant supply of hot water. With a reliable thermostat and easy installation, this water heater is a popular choice among consumers.
Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater
- Capacity: 25 litres
- Advanced 4-level safety
- Powerful heating element
- Corrosion-resistant tank
- Adjustable temperature control
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|High storage capacity
|Large size may not be suitable for small spaces
|Advanced safety features
|Durable build
3.
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White
The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater is a vertical model that combines elegance with functionality. Its sleek design and efficient heating make it a stylish addition to any home. With a 15-liter capacity and a reliable thermostat, this water heater provides consistent hot water for daily use.
Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Vertical storage design
- 5-star energy rating
- Rust-resistant coating
- Temperature control knob
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Elegant vertical design
|Limited capacity for larger households
|Energy-efficient performance
|Rust-resistant coating
4.
Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater | Color Changing LED Ring Indicator, Feroglas Coated Tank | Warra: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Rod, Heavy Duty Heating Element | (White Blue)
The Havells Instanio Storage Water Heater is a premium appliance with a modern design and powerful performance. Its high storage capacity and quick heating capabilities make it ideal for busy households. With easy installation and a reliable thermostat, this water heater offers convenience and efficiency.
Specifications of Havells Instanio Storage Water Heater
- Capacity: 25 litres
- Incoloy heating element
- Whirlflow technology for faster heating
- Shock-proof ABS outer body
- Adjustable temperature settings
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Premium design and build
|Higher price point
|Quick heating technology
|Shock-proof body
5.
Crompton InstaBliss|3L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|White|Wall Mounting
The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient appliance that delivers instant hot water. Its advanced safety features and durable build make it a reliable choice for everyday use. With a powerful heating element and adjustable thermostat, this water heater ensures consistent performance.
Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater
- Capacity: 3 litres
- 5-star energy rating
- Copper heating element
- Rust-proof ABS body
- Automatic thermal cut-off
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Instant hot water
|Limited capacity for larger households
|Energy-efficient performance
|Durable build
6.
CAPITAL Instant Water Geyser 1 L | Portable Electric Water Heater with Auto Cut Off | Durable ABS Plastic Body | Fast Heating | 1-Year Warranty | Ideal for Home, Office, Kitchen & Restaurant
The CAPITAL Instant Portable Water Heater is a versatile and convenient option for on-the-go use. Its portable design and quick heating capabilities make it perfect for outdoor activities and travel. With a reliable thermostat and easy installation, this water heater offers flexibility and reliability.
Specifications of CAPITAL Instant Portable Water Heater
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Portable and compact design
- Copper heating element
- Shock-proof outer body
- Adjustable temperature control
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Portable and versatile
|Limited capacity for larger households
|Quick heating technology
|Shock-proof body
7.
Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro | 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for low & mid rise buildings| 5 years tank warranty
The Orient Installation Instant Water Heater is a reliable and efficient appliance designed for easy installation. Its compact build and instant heating capabilities make it suitable for small spaces. With a durable heating element and adjustable thermostat, this water heater offers consistent performance.
Specifications of Orient Installation Instant Water Heater
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Shock-proof ABS body
- Copper heating element
- Adjustable temperature settings
- LED indicators for power and heating
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Easy installation
|Limited capacity for larger households
|Compact and sleek design
|Durable build
8.
ACTIVA Instant 3 Litre Geyser 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 MM SS Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser come with 4 Years Warranty (Grey & Black),Wall
The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Water Heater is a compact and efficient appliance that delivers instant hot water. Its durable build and reliable heating element make it a top choice for small households. With advanced safety features and a sleek design, this water heater offers convenience and performance.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Water Heater
- Capacity: 2 litres
- 5-star energy rating
- Rust-proof ABS body
- Copper heating element
- Automatic thermal cut-off
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Instant hot water
|Limited capacity for larger households
|Energy-efficient performance
|Durable build
Top 3 features of best electric water heaters:
|Best Electric Water Heaters
|Energy Efficiency
|Storage Capacity
|Heating Technology
|Bajaj Splendora
|5-star rating
|3 litres
|Adjustable thermostat
|Crompton Storage
|4-level safety
|25 litres
|Powerful heating element
|V-Guard Divino
|5-star rating
|15 litres
|Rust-resistant coating
|Havells Instanio
|NA
|25 litres
|Whirlflow technology
|Crompton InstaBliss
|5-star rating
|3 litres
|Copper heating element
|CAPITAL Instant
|NA
|3 litres
|Portable and compact
|Orient Installation
|NA
|3 litres
|Copper heating element
|ACTIVA Instant
|5-star rating
|2 litres
|Adjustable thermostat
Best value for money electric water heater:
The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient performance, compact design, and reliable thermostat. It is an ideal choice for those looking for an affordable and efficient electric water heater.
Best overall electric water heater:
The Crompton Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced safety features, a high storage capacity, and a durable build. It is perfect for larger households and ensures a constant supply of hot water.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best electric water heater:
Capacity and Water Usage Needs: Choose a heater size that meets your household's hot water demands. Small capacities suit individual use, while larger tanks are ideal for families.
Energy Efficiency: Look for models with high energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity costs and reduce environmental impact.
Heating Speed: Consider how quickly the heater can deliver hot water. Instant heaters provide rapid heating, while storage heaters take a bit longer.
Safety Features: Essential safety options like auto shut-off, thermostat control, and overheating protection ensure safer operation.
Installation Space: Make sure the chosen heater fits your available space, especially for storage heaters, which need more room.
Maintenance and Durability: Opt for durable, corrosion-resistant models for longevity, and check for easy maintenance requirements.
Budget and Warranty: Compare models within your budget that offer a good warranty to cover potential repairs or replacements.
FAQs on electric water heater
- What is the average price range for electric water heaters?
The average price range for electric water heaters in India is between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 15,000, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.
- Are these electric water heaters suitable for high-rise buildings?
Yes, most of the electric water heaters listed here are suitable for high-rise buildings, with advanced safety features and efficient heating capabilities.
- Do these electric water heaters come with a warranty?
Yes, all the electric water heaters mentioned in this article come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind for consumers.
- Which electric water heater is the most energy-efficient?
The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater and the ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Water Heater are the most energy-efficient options, with 5-star energy ratings.
