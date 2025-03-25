Menu Explore
Best gaming headphones with mic in 2025: Top 10 options from Razer, HyperX and more for immersive gameplay

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 25, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Boost your gaming experience with these gaming headphones with mic for crisp communication and immersive audio quality.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,276

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Value for money

HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Over Ear Headset, Pc, Ps5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53Mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10Mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5Mm Black/Red (727A9Aa) View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over_Ear Wired Headphones Headset with Mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40Mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best sound

Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹3,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best microphone

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic Blue Voice DTS Headphone:X 2.0, 50Mm Pro-G Drivers, 2.0 Surround Sound for Esports Gaming, Pc/Ps/Xbox/Vr/Nintendo Switch - (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Corsair HS80 RGB Wired USB Premium Gaming On Ear Headphones with Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound (Broadcast-Grade Omni-Directional Microphone, Memory Foam Earpads, High-Fidelity Sound) (Carbon) View Details checkDetails

₹9,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Corsair HS55 Surround Wired Gaming On Ear Headset (Leatherette Memory Foam Ear Pads, Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac, Lightweight, Omni-Directional Microphone, Multi-Platform) Carbon View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Budget friendly

Cosmic Byte G2050 RGB 7.1 Surround Sound USB Gaming Headphone for PS5, PC with Software and Gel Microphone (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Let’s be honest, gaming isn’t just about playing, it’s about feeling the game. And nothing ruins that more than poor audio or a mic that makes you sound like you're underwater. Whether you're deep in a battle royale or chatting with your squad, you need a headset that brings crystal-clear sound and communication. We've handpicked the best gaming headphones with mics that’ll make your gaming experience feel next-level. From incredible audio to mic clarity, these headsets will help you stay in the zone and keep your team in sync.

Experience clear sound and seamless communication with the best gaming headphones.
Experience clear sound and seamless communication with the best gaming headphones.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Quantum 100 Wired Gaming Headset delivers immersive audio with 40mm dynamic drivers and a detachable boom mic for clear communication. Lightweight and durable, it’s designed for extended comfort with memory foam cushioning. Compatible with multiple platforms like PC, PS, Xbox, and more, this headset is perfect for gamers who want quality sound and seamless performance during long sessions.

Specifications

Drivers
40mm dynamic drivers
Mic
Detachable boom mic with mute feature
Compatibility
Multi-platform (PC, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, VR)
Cable
120 cm headphone cable
Frequency Response
20 Hz - 20 kHz

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Clear, immersive audio

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for long gaming sessions

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wired design limits mobility

affiliate-cross

Boom mic lacks flexibility

Click Here to Buy

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the comfort, noise cancellation, and earcup quality. However, some report issues with the microphone and the right speaker.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose this product for superior comfort and effective noise cancellation, though note that some buyers report occasional issues with sound quality and functionality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Razer Kraken X Lite Gaming Headset offers immersive 7.1 surround sound with custom-tuned 40mm drivers, perfect for PC gamers. Weighing only 230 grams, it’s the lightest Kraken headset, ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions. The bendable cardioid microphone reduces background noise for clear communication, and its durable frame is built to withstand daily use. Compatible with PC, Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, this headset delivers both performance and comfort.

Specifications

Drivers
40mm drivers for immersive sound
Surround Sound
7.1 surround sound (PC only)
Microphone
Bendable cardioid noise-cancelling mic
Weight
230 grams for lightweight comfort
Compatibility
PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Extremely lightweight for comfort

affiliate-tick

Clear communication with noise-cancelling mic

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Surround sound available only on PC

affiliate-cross

No memory foam ear cushions for added comfort

Click Here to Buy

Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort and lightweight design, especially for gaming. However, some express disappointment with product quality and have mixed views on sound and build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose this product for its comfort, lightweight design, and gaming effectiveness, but be aware of varying opinions on sound, build quality, and value for money.

Loading Suggestions...

The HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset offers exceptional comfort with memory foam ear cushions and a soft leatherette finish. Featuring angled 53mm drivers, it delivers clear, immersive audio perfect for gaming. The noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal-clear communication, while its durable full-metal frame can withstand even the toughest battles. With DTS Headphone-X Spatial Audio, this headset elevates your gaming experience with precise sound localization and virtual 3D sound. Compatible with PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and more, it’s a versatile and reliable choice for any gamer.

Specifications

Drivers
Angled 53mm drivers for dynamic sound
Microphone
Noise-cancelling 10mm mic with LED mute indicator
Audio
DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for 3D sound
Frame
Full metal frame for durability
Compatibility
PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional comfort with memory foam

affiliate-tick

Durable and flexible full-metal frame

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

3D audio only supported on certain platforms

affiliate-cross

Bulky design for extended wear

Click Here to Buy

HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Over Ear Headset, Pc, Ps5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53Mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10Mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5Mm Black/Red (727A9Aa)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the audio quality, build, and comfort, especially for movies and gaming. However, some feel it's not great value for money, with mixed sound quality opinions.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for excellent audio, sturdy build, and comfort for gaming and movies, but note that value for money and sound quality opinions vary.

Loading Suggestions...

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Wired Gaming Headset brings immersive sound with its 40mm directional drivers, delivering impactful bass for a dynamic gaming experience. DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio enhances 3D audio, improving spatial awareness and immersion. The swivel-to-mute microphone provides convenience, allowing you to mute easily by flipping it up. With easy-access audio controls and a lightweight design, this headset ensures comfort and practicality for extended gaming sessions on PC and more.

Specifications

Drivers
40mm directional drivers for enhanced bass
Audio
DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for 3D sound
Microphone
Swivel-to-mute mic for easy muting
Controls
On-headset audio controls for quick adjustments
Compatibility
PC and other devices with 3.5mm jack

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convenient swivel-to-mute mic

affiliate-tick

Lightweight design for comfort

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

DTS Audio limited to certain platforms

affiliate-cross

Lacks premium materials for higher-end feel

Click Here to Buy

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over_Ear Wired Headphones Headset with Mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40Mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the headphones comfortable, offer good value for money, and perform well for gaming. Opinions vary on sound quality, build, and functionality.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for comfort, gaming performance, and value for money, but be aware of mixed opinions on sound quality, build, and overall functionality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Razer BlackShark V2 X White Esports Headset delivers immersive 7.1 surround sound with custom-tuned 50mm drivers, perfect for positional audio in competitive gaming. Featuring Triforce Titanium drivers that tune highs, mids, and lows separately, it ensures high-end sound quality. The lightweight design and memory foam, cooling gel-infused ear cushions provide comfort for long gaming sessions. Its noise-isolating cardioid microphone ensures clear communication, while the headset is compatible with a variety of platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox, and more.

Specifications

Drivers
50mm Triforce Titanium drivers for high-end sound
Audio
7.1 surround sound
Microphone
Noise-isolating cardioid mic for clear communication
Comfort
Memory foam ear cushions with cooling gel
Compatibility
PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive surround sound for gaming

affiliate-tick

Comfortable memory foam and cooling gel cushions

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Surround sound only available on Windows 10

affiliate-cross

Lacks wireless functionality

Click Here to Buy

Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality, noise cancellation, and durability for gaming. Many consider them great value for money, with comfort and premium design praised.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for excellent sound, noise cancellation, and comfort during long gaming sessions, plus a durable, premium design at a good value for money.

Loading Suggestions...

The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset offers esports-grade audio with Blue VO!CE technology, which enhances your voice for crystal-clear communication. Equipped with DTS Headphone:X 2.0, it provides exceptional surround sound for greater positional awareness. The headset features PRO-G 50mm drivers for precise sound, memory foam padding for comfort, and a durable steel and aluminum frame. Compatible with PC, PS, Xbox, VR, and Nintendo Switch, it’s perfect for competitive gamers looking for a professional-grade setup.

Specifications

Microphone
Blue VO!CE technology with real-time voice tuning
Audio
DTS Headphone:X 2.0 for 3D surround sound
Drivers
50mm PRO-G drivers for clear, precise audio
Comfort
Memory foam padding with leatherette or velour options
Compatibility
PC, PS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced voice clarity with Blue VO!CE tech

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for long sessions with memory foam padding

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires USB external sound card for full functionality

affiliate-cross

Limited to Windows for certain features

Click Here to Buy

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic Blue Voice DTS Headphone:X 2.0, 50Mm Pro-G Drivers, 2.0 Surround Sound for Esports Gaming, Pc/Ps/Xbox/Vr/Nintendo Switch - (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, comfort, and gaming performance. The microphone and build quality are also appreciated, though some report mic functionality issues and mixed opinions on value and software.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for great sound, comfort, and gaming performance, but be aware of potential mic functionality issues and differing views on value and software customization.

Loading Suggestions...

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wired USB Gaming Headset combines high-quality sound with comfort and durability. Featuring Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound, it immerses you in a rich, detailed audio experience. The custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers ensure every sound, from whispers to blasts, is captured in stunning detail. The memory foam earpads and adjustable headband provide long-lasting comfort, while the broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone delivers clear communication with a flip-up mute function. Ideal for gamers seeking high-fidelity sound and all-day comfort.

Specifications

Audio
Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound for immersive gaming
Drivers
50mm high-density neodymium drivers
Microphone
Broadcast-grade omni-directional mic with flip-up mute
Comfort
Memory foam earpads with breathable microfiber cloth
Compatibility
USB connection for PC and other compatible devices

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive 7.1 surround sound for detailed audio

affiliate-tick

Comfortable memory foam earpads for long sessions

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

USB connection limits compatibility with non-USB devices

affiliate-cross

No wireless option for greater mobility

Click Here to Buy

Corsair HS80 RGB Wired USB Premium Gaming On Ear Headphones with Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound (Broadcast-Grade Omni-Directional Microphone, Memory Foam Earpads, High-Fidelity Sound) (Carbon)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sound quality, microphone, and build. The headphones are comfortable, with a good finish, durable foam, and no distortion.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for excellent sound, a reliable microphone, and comfort, with a durable build and soft foam for long-lasting use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Corsair HS55 Surround Wired Gaming Headset delivers superior sound and comfort, featuring custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers for crisp, dynamic audio. With Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, plus Tempest 3D AudioTech support on PS5, it provides an immersive experience. The lightweight design, adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups, and flip-to-mute omni-directional microphone ensure comfort and clarity for hours of gameplay. It’s also Discord-certified for crystal-clear communication.

Specifications

Audio
Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound
Drivers
50mm neodymium drivers for detailed sound
Microphone
Omni-directional mic
Comfort
Leatherette memory foam ear cups
Compatibility
Multi-platform

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions

affiliate-tick

Dolby surround sound for immersive gaming

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires USB adapter for surround sound on PC and Mac

affiliate-cross

No wireless functionality for added mobility

Click Here to Buy

Corsair HS55 Surround Wired Gaming On Ear Headset (Leatherette Memory Foam Ear Pads, Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac, Lightweight, Omni-Directional Microphone, Multi-Platform) Carbon

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort and good mic quality, especially with the foam earcups. However, some report build quality issues, like the left panel falling apart.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for comfort and good mic quality, but be aware of potential build quality issues and differing opinions on sound quality and value.

Loading Suggestions...

The Cosmic Byte G2050 RGB Gaming Headset enhances your gaming experience with 7.1 surround sound, allowing you to pinpoint enemy movements with precision. Featuring soft ear cups, a flexible, auto-adjustable headband, and a jelly-like flexible microphone, it ensures comfort and clarity during long sessions. The headset's RGB display adds a stylish flair, and it's compatible with both PS5 and PC, with additional software available for customization. Its durable braided cable ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Audio
7.1 Surround Sound for immersive gameplay
Microphone
Flexible jelly-like microphone
Comfort
Soft ear cups with auto-adjustable headband
Design
RGB external custom display for added style
Compatibility
PS5, PC (Software download available for PC)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive 7.1 surround sound for gaming precision

affiliate-tick

Comfortable design for long gaming sessions

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Software customization only available for PC

affiliate-cross

RGB lighting may not be for everyone

Click Here to Buy

Cosmic Byte G2050 RGB 7.1 Surround Sound USB Gaming Headphone for PS5, PC with Software and Gel Microphone (Red)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, clear microphone, and gaming performance, with a nice build and design. Some find them heavy, and opinions on comfort and lighting vary.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for great sound, a clear mic, and solid gaming performance, but note the weight and mixed views on comfort and lighting.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hammer Blaze Wired Gaming Headset offers powerful audio with 50mm drivers, delivering clear treble and deep bass for an immersive gaming experience. Equipped with a built-in omnidirectional microphone, it ensures seamless communication during gameplay. The headset features eye-catching RGB lights for a futuristic look and provides 7.1 stereo surround sound for added depth. With adjustable bands and breathable ear cushions, it ensures comfort during long gaming sessions.

Specifications

Drivers
50mm drivers for clear treble and deep bass
Audio
7.1 stereo surround sound for immersive gaming
Microphone
Built-in omnidirectional mic for clear communication
Design
RGB lights for a stylish, futuristic look
Comfort
Adjustable bands with breathable over-ear cushions

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive 7.1 surround sound

affiliate-tick

Stylish RGB lighting for a unique look

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wired design limits mobility

affiliate-cross

No wireless option for added convenience

Click Here to Buy

HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium design, sound quality, and comfort, especially for long gaming sessions. The microphone and gaming performance, including deep bass, are also praised.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for premium sound, comfort, and immersive gaming performance with deep bass, along with a good microphone for clear communication during long sessions.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming headphone with mic

  • Sound quality: Look for surround sound (7.1 or spatial audio) for immersive gameplay and precise positional audio.
  • Microphone performance: A noise-cancelling or AI-enhanced mic ensures clear communication without background noise.
  • Comfort and build: Lightweight design, adjustable headbands, and breathable ear cushions are essential for long sessions.
  • Connectivity: Choose between wired (lower latency) or wireless (convenience, low-latency 2.4GHz/Bluetooth) options.
  • Battery life and features: Wireless models should offer at least 15-20 hours of battery life, customisable software, and extra features like RGB lighting or EQ settings.

What are the best gaming headsets with good microphones in 2025?

Top choices include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, known for its premium sound and ANC, and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), praised for its comfort and audio quality. ​

How does active noise cancellation (ANC) enhance gaming headset performance?

ANC reduces ambient noise, allowing gamers to focus solely on in-game sounds and communications, leading to a more immersive experience. ​

Are wireless gaming headsets reliable for competitive gaming?

Yes, modern wireless gaming headsets offer low-latency connections and high-quality audio, making them suitable for competitive gaming without noticeable lag. ​

Top 3 features of best gaming headphones with mic

Gaming headphones with micDriversMicrophoneCompatibility
JBL Quantum 10040mm dynamic driversDetachable boom mic with mute featurePC, Xbox, PlayStation, Mobile, VR
Razer Kraken X Lite40mm custom-tuned driversBendable noise-cancelling micPC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch
HyperX Cloud IIIAngled 53mm driversUltra-clear 10mm mic with noise-cancellingPC, PS5, Xbox Series X
Logitech G Pro X50mm PRO-G driversBlue VO!CE technology, noise-cancelling micPC, PS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR
Corsair HS80 RGB50mm high-density neodymium driversBroadcast-grade omni-directional micPC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Cosmic Byte G205050mm custom-tuned driversFlexible, bendable gel micPS5, PC
Hammer Blaze50mm driversBuilt-in omnidirectional micPC, PS5, Xbox, Mobile
Razer BlackShark V2 X50mm Triforce Titanium driversNoise-isolating cardioid micPC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile
Corsair HS55 Surround50mm neodymium driversOmni-directional mic with flip-to-mutePC, Mac, PS5, Xbox, Mobile
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core40mm directional driversSwivel-to-mute micPC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

FAQs

  • What features matter most in a gaming headset with a mic?

    Key features include high-quality audio, a noise-cancelling microphone, comfortable ear cushions, adjustable headbands, and durable build quality. Connectivity options like low-latency wireless or wired connections also impact overall performance.

  • Is a wired or wireless gaming headset better?

    Wired headsets offer lower latency and unlimited playtime, making them ideal for competitive gaming. Wireless models provide freedom of movement and convenience, with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connections for minimal lag, but battery life is a factor to consider.

  • How important is microphone quality in gaming headsets?

    A good microphone ensures clear in-game communication, reducing background noise for better team coordination. AI noise cancellation and detachable boom mics enhance clarity, making them essential for online gaming and streaming.

  • Can I use a gaming headset for work or music?

    Yes, many gaming headsets offer excellent audio performance and detachable or retractable microphones, making them suitable for work calls, listening to music, and watching films when not gaming.

  • How long should a gaming headset last?

    A well-maintained gaming headset can last 3 to 5 years or more. Factors like build quality, material durability, and proper storage play a role in longevity. Wired headsets typically last longer since they don’t rely on batteries.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

