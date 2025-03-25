Best gaming headphones with mic in 2025: Top 10 options from Razer, HyperX and more for immersive gameplay

Let’s be honest, gaming isn’t just about playing, it’s about feeling the game. And nothing ruins that more than poor audio or a mic that makes you sound like you're underwater. Whether you're deep in a battle royale or chatting with your squad, you need a headset that brings crystal-clear sound and communication. We've handpicked the best gaming headphones with mics that’ll make your gaming experience feel next-level. From incredible audio to mic clarity, these headsets will help you stay in the zone and keep your team in sync. Experience clear sound and seamless communication with the best gaming headphones.

The JBL Quantum 100 Wired Gaming Headset delivers immersive audio with 40mm dynamic drivers and a detachable boom mic for clear communication. Lightweight and durable, it’s designed for extended comfort with memory foam cushioning. Compatible with multiple platforms like PC, PS, Xbox, and more, this headset is perfect for gamers who want quality sound and seamless performance during long sessions.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic drivers Mic Detachable boom mic with mute feature Compatibility Multi-platform (PC, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, VR) Cable 120 cm headphone cable Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz Reasons to buy Clear, immersive audio Comfortable for long gaming sessions Reasons to avoid Wired design limits mobility Boom mic lacks flexibility Click Here to Buy JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the comfort, noise cancellation, and earcup quality. However, some report issues with the microphone and the right speaker.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose this product for superior comfort and effective noise cancellation, though note that some buyers report occasional issues with sound quality and functionality.

The Razer Kraken X Lite Gaming Headset offers immersive 7.1 surround sound with custom-tuned 40mm drivers, perfect for PC gamers. Weighing only 230 grams, it’s the lightest Kraken headset, ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions. The bendable cardioid microphone reduces background noise for clear communication, and its durable frame is built to withstand daily use. Compatible with PC, Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, this headset delivers both performance and comfort.

Specifications Drivers 40mm drivers for immersive sound Surround Sound 7.1 surround sound (PC only) Microphone Bendable cardioid noise-cancelling mic Weight 230 grams for lightweight comfort Compatibility PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch Reasons to buy Extremely lightweight for comfort Clear communication with noise-cancelling mic Reasons to avoid Surround sound available only on PC No memory foam ear cushions for added comfort Click Here to Buy Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort and lightweight design, especially for gaming. However, some express disappointment with product quality and have mixed views on sound and build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose this product for its comfort, lightweight design, and gaming effectiveness, but be aware of varying opinions on sound, build quality, and value for money.

The HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset offers exceptional comfort with memory foam ear cushions and a soft leatherette finish. Featuring angled 53mm drivers, it delivers clear, immersive audio perfect for gaming. The noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal-clear communication, while its durable full-metal frame can withstand even the toughest battles. With DTS Headphone-X Spatial Audio, this headset elevates your gaming experience with precise sound localization and virtual 3D sound. Compatible with PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and more, it’s a versatile and reliable choice for any gamer.

Specifications Drivers Angled 53mm drivers for dynamic sound Microphone Noise-cancelling 10mm mic with LED mute indicator Audio DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for 3D sound Frame Full metal frame for durability Compatibility PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm Reasons to buy Exceptional comfort with memory foam Durable and flexible full-metal frame Reasons to avoid 3D audio only supported on certain platforms Bulky design for extended wear Click Here to Buy HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Over Ear Headset, Pc, Ps5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53Mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10Mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5Mm Black/Red (727A9Aa)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the audio quality, build, and comfort, especially for movies and gaming. However, some feel it's not great value for money, with mixed sound quality opinions.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for excellent audio, sturdy build, and comfort for gaming and movies, but note that value for money and sound quality opinions vary.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Wired Gaming Headset brings immersive sound with its 40mm directional drivers, delivering impactful bass for a dynamic gaming experience. DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio enhances 3D audio, improving spatial awareness and immersion. The swivel-to-mute microphone provides convenience, allowing you to mute easily by flipping it up. With easy-access audio controls and a lightweight design, this headset ensures comfort and practicality for extended gaming sessions on PC and more.

Specifications Drivers 40mm directional drivers for enhanced bass Audio DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for 3D sound Microphone Swivel-to-mute mic for easy muting Controls On-headset audio controls for quick adjustments Compatibility PC and other devices with 3.5mm jack Reasons to buy Convenient swivel-to-mute mic Lightweight design for comfort Reasons to avoid DTS Audio limited to certain platforms Lacks premium materials for higher-end feel Click Here to Buy HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over_Ear Wired Headphones Headset with Mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40Mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the headphones comfortable, offer good value for money, and perform well for gaming. Opinions vary on sound quality, build, and functionality.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for comfort, gaming performance, and value for money, but be aware of mixed opinions on sound quality, build, and overall functionality.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X White Esports Headset delivers immersive 7.1 surround sound with custom-tuned 50mm drivers, perfect for positional audio in competitive gaming. Featuring Triforce Titanium drivers that tune highs, mids, and lows separately, it ensures high-end sound quality. The lightweight design and memory foam, cooling gel-infused ear cushions provide comfort for long gaming sessions. Its noise-isolating cardioid microphone ensures clear communication, while the headset is compatible with a variety of platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox, and more.

Specifications Drivers 50mm Triforce Titanium drivers for high-end sound Audio 7.1 surround sound Microphone Noise-isolating cardioid mic for clear communication Comfort Memory foam ear cushions with cooling gel Compatibility PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices Reasons to buy Immersive surround sound for gaming Comfortable memory foam and cooling gel cushions Reasons to avoid Surround sound only available on Windows 10 Lacks wireless functionality Click Here to Buy Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality, noise cancellation, and durability for gaming. Many consider them great value for money, with comfort and premium design praised.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for excellent sound, noise cancellation, and comfort during long gaming sessions, plus a durable, premium design at a good value for money.

The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset offers esports-grade audio with Blue VO!CE technology, which enhances your voice for crystal-clear communication. Equipped with DTS Headphone:X 2.0, it provides exceptional surround sound for greater positional awareness. The headset features PRO-G 50mm drivers for precise sound, memory foam padding for comfort, and a durable steel and aluminum frame. Compatible with PC, PS, Xbox, VR, and Nintendo Switch, it’s perfect for competitive gamers looking for a professional-grade setup.

Specifications Microphone Blue VO!CE technology with real-time voice tuning Audio DTS Headphone:X 2.0 for 3D surround sound Drivers 50mm PRO-G drivers for clear, precise audio Comfort Memory foam padding with leatherette or velour options Compatibility PC, PS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR Reasons to buy Advanced voice clarity with Blue VO!CE tech Comfortable for long sessions with memory foam padding Reasons to avoid Requires USB external sound card for full functionality Limited to Windows for certain features Click Here to Buy Logitech G Pro X Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic Blue Voice DTS Headphone:X 2.0, 50Mm Pro-G Drivers, 2.0 Surround Sound for Esports Gaming, Pc/Ps/Xbox/Vr/Nintendo Switch - (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, comfort, and gaming performance. The microphone and build quality are also appreciated, though some report mic functionality issues and mixed opinions on value and software.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for great sound, comfort, and gaming performance, but be aware of potential mic functionality issues and differing views on value and software customization.

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wired USB Gaming Headset combines high-quality sound with comfort and durability. Featuring Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound, it immerses you in a rich, detailed audio experience. The custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers ensure every sound, from whispers to blasts, is captured in stunning detail. The memory foam earpads and adjustable headband provide long-lasting comfort, while the broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone delivers clear communication with a flip-up mute function. Ideal for gamers seeking high-fidelity sound and all-day comfort.

Specifications Audio Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound for immersive gaming Drivers 50mm high-density neodymium drivers Microphone Broadcast-grade omni-directional mic with flip-up mute Comfort Memory foam earpads with breathable microfiber cloth Compatibility USB connection for PC and other compatible devices Reasons to buy Immersive 7.1 surround sound for detailed audio Comfortable memory foam earpads for long sessions Reasons to avoid USB connection limits compatibility with non-USB devices No wireless option for greater mobility Click Here to Buy Corsair HS80 RGB Wired USB Premium Gaming On Ear Headphones with Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound (Broadcast-Grade Omni-Directional Microphone, Memory Foam Earpads, High-Fidelity Sound) (Carbon)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sound quality, microphone, and build. The headphones are comfortable, with a good finish, durable foam, and no distortion.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for excellent sound, a reliable microphone, and comfort, with a durable build and soft foam for long-lasting use.

The Corsair HS55 Surround Wired Gaming Headset delivers superior sound and comfort, featuring custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers for crisp, dynamic audio. With Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, plus Tempest 3D AudioTech support on PS5, it provides an immersive experience. The lightweight design, adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups, and flip-to-mute omni-directional microphone ensure comfort and clarity for hours of gameplay. It’s also Discord-certified for crystal-clear communication.

Specifications Audio Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound Drivers 50mm neodymium drivers for detailed sound Microphone Omni-directional mic Comfort Leatherette memory foam ear cups Compatibility Multi-platform Reasons to buy Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions Dolby surround sound for immersive gaming Reasons to avoid Requires USB adapter for surround sound on PC and Mac No wireless functionality for added mobility Click Here to Buy Corsair HS55 Surround Wired Gaming On Ear Headset (Leatherette Memory Foam Ear Pads, Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac, Lightweight, Omni-Directional Microphone, Multi-Platform) Carbon

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort and good mic quality, especially with the foam earcups. However, some report build quality issues, like the left panel falling apart.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for comfort and good mic quality, but be aware of potential build quality issues and differing opinions on sound quality and value.

The Cosmic Byte G2050 RGB Gaming Headset enhances your gaming experience with 7.1 surround sound, allowing you to pinpoint enemy movements with precision. Featuring soft ear cups, a flexible, auto-adjustable headband, and a jelly-like flexible microphone, it ensures comfort and clarity during long sessions. The headset's RGB display adds a stylish flair, and it's compatible with both PS5 and PC, with additional software available for customization. Its durable braided cable ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications Audio 7.1 Surround Sound for immersive gameplay Microphone Flexible jelly-like microphone Comfort Soft ear cups with auto-adjustable headband Design RGB external custom display for added style Compatibility PS5, PC (Software download available for PC) Reasons to buy Immersive 7.1 surround sound for gaming precision Comfortable design for long gaming sessions Reasons to avoid Software customization only available for PC RGB lighting may not be for everyone Click Here to Buy Cosmic Byte G2050 RGB 7.1 Surround Sound USB Gaming Headphone for PS5, PC with Software and Gel Microphone (Red)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, clear microphone, and gaming performance, with a nice build and design. Some find them heavy, and opinions on comfort and lighting vary.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for great sound, a clear mic, and solid gaming performance, but note the weight and mixed views on comfort and lighting.

The Hammer Blaze Wired Gaming Headset offers powerful audio with 50mm drivers, delivering clear treble and deep bass for an immersive gaming experience. Equipped with a built-in omnidirectional microphone, it ensures seamless communication during gameplay. The headset features eye-catching RGB lights for a futuristic look and provides 7.1 stereo surround sound for added depth. With adjustable bands and breathable ear cushions, it ensures comfort during long gaming sessions.

Specifications Drivers 50mm drivers for clear treble and deep bass Audio 7.1 stereo surround sound for immersive gaming Microphone Built-in omnidirectional mic for clear communication Design RGB lights for a stylish, futuristic look Comfort Adjustable bands with breathable over-ear cushions Reasons to buy Immersive 7.1 surround sound Stylish RGB lighting for a unique look Reasons to avoid Wired design limits mobility No wireless option for added convenience Click Here to Buy HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium design, sound quality, and comfort, especially for long gaming sessions. The microphone and gaming performance, including deep bass, are also praised.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose these headphones for premium sound, comfort, and immersive gaming performance with deep bass, along with a good microphone for clear communication during long sessions.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming headphone with mic

Sound quality: Look for surround sound (7.1 or spatial audio) for immersive gameplay and precise positional audio.

Microphone performance: A noise-cancelling or AI-enhanced mic ensures clear communication without background noise.

Comfort and build: Lightweight design, adjustable headbands, and breathable ear cushions are essential for long sessions.

Connectivity: Choose between wired (lower latency) or wireless (convenience, low-latency 2.4GHz/Bluetooth) options.

Battery life and features: Wireless models should offer at least 15-20 hours of battery life, customisable software, and extra features like RGB lighting or EQ settings.

What are the best gaming headsets with good microphones in 2025?

Top choices include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, known for its premium sound and ANC, and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), praised for its comfort and audio quality. ​

How does active noise cancellation (ANC) enhance gaming headset performance?

ANC reduces ambient noise, allowing gamers to focus solely on in-game sounds and communications, leading to a more immersive experience. ​

Are wireless gaming headsets reliable for competitive gaming?

Yes, modern wireless gaming headsets offer low-latency connections and high-quality audio, making them suitable for competitive gaming without noticeable lag. ​

Top 3 features of best gaming headphones with mic

Gaming headphones with mic Drivers Microphone Compatibility JBL Quantum 100 40mm dynamic drivers Detachable boom mic with mute feature PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Mobile, VR Razer Kraken X Lite 40mm custom-tuned drivers Bendable noise-cancelling mic PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch HyperX Cloud III Angled 53mm drivers Ultra-clear 10mm mic with noise-cancelling PC, PS5, Xbox Series X Logitech G Pro X 50mm PRO-G drivers Blue VO!CE technology, noise-cancelling mic PC, PS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR Corsair HS80 RGB 50mm high-density neodymium drivers Broadcast-grade omni-directional mic PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Cosmic Byte G2050 50mm custom-tuned drivers Flexible, bendable gel mic PS5, PC Hammer Blaze 50mm drivers Built-in omnidirectional mic PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobile Razer BlackShark V2 X 50mm Triforce Titanium drivers Noise-isolating cardioid mic PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Corsair HS55 Surround 50mm neodymium drivers Omni-directional mic with flip-to-mute PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox, Mobile HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core 40mm directional drivers Swivel-to-mute mic PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

FAQs What features matter most in a gaming headset with a mic? Key features include high-quality audio, a noise-cancelling microphone, comfortable ear cushions, adjustable headbands, and durable build quality. Connectivity options like low-latency wireless or wired connections also impact overall performance.

Is a wired or wireless gaming headset better? Wired headsets offer lower latency and unlimited playtime, making them ideal for competitive gaming. Wireless models provide freedom of movement and convenience, with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connections for minimal lag, but battery life is a factor to consider.

How important is microphone quality in gaming headsets? A good microphone ensures clear in-game communication, reducing background noise for better team coordination. AI noise cancellation and detachable boom mics enhance clarity, making them essential for online gaming and streaming.

Can I use a gaming headset for work or music? Yes, many gaming headsets offer excellent audio performance and detachable or retractable microphones, making them suitable for work calls, listening to music, and watching films when not gaming.

How long should a gaming headset last? A well-maintained gaming headset can last 3 to 5 years or more. Factors like build quality, material durability, and proper storage play a role in longevity. Wired headsets typically last longer since they don’t rely on batteries.

