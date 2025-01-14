Menu Explore
Best gaming PCs under 30000: Top 7 affordable picks that offer impressive performance and sleek designs

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 14, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Looking for a value for money gaming PC? Check out our list of the top 7 gaming PCs under ₹30000 to find the best one for your gaming needs.

CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming Pc (Core I7 860/16Gb Ram/ 512Gb Ssd/ 1Tb Hard Disk/Gt 730 4Gb Graphic Card /22 Inch Hd Monitor/Gaming Keyboard Mouse/Wifi/Speaker Free Gifted Ready To Use)Windows,Intel View Details checkDetails

₹28,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

CHIST I7 Gaming PC (Core i7 3770 processor/16 GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/500GB HDD/Windows 10/GT 730 4GB ddr5 Graphic Card/WiFi /22 Inch LED Monitor Gaming Keyboard-Mouse Speaker View Details checkDetails

₹28,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Assembled Gaming Desktop PC Computer Intel Core i7 3rd Gen/16GB RAM/4GB Graphics/256GB SSD + 500GB HDD/Gaming RGB Cabinet+Kbd Mouse/20 Monitor/Bluetooth Wi-Fi Windows 10 MS Office View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

CHIST I7 Gaming Pc (Core i7-4790 Processor/16GB Ram/GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphic Card/1 TB SSD/Gaming Cabinet/WiFi-Bluetooth/Windows 10) View Details checkDetails

₹24,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zoonis Gaming Pc Desktop Computer Full Set Core I7 3770 |16GB Ram |512GB SSD|Windows 10| GT 4GB 730 DDR5 Graphics Card with 22inches led Monitor RGB Keyboard RGB Mouse Wi-fi Ready to Play View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zoonis I5 Extreme Gaming PC Full Setup, 4th Gen Core i5-4670, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10, 4GB GT 730 Graphics, 22-inch Monitor, Gaming Keyboard Mouse, Gaming Cabinet, WiFi, for Gaming & Editing View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TechnoBaazi Desktop Gaming Computer TB-ZIUM-5806: (Core i5 8th Gen|16GB RAM|1TB SSD|VGA|HDMI|Gigabit Ethernet|USB Wi-Fi|UHD 630 and 4GB GPU) Basic Software Installed View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Gaming is becoming increasingly popular, and the right gaming PC can significantly enhance your experience. However, finding a high-performance yet budget-friendly option can be a challenge. To make your search easier, we’ve curated a list of the top 7 gaming PCs under 30000. These options are designed to provide exceptional performance and value for money, making them perfect for both casual gamers and dedicated enthusiasts.

Unleash gaming power on a budget with top PCs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30000 that blend style and performance.
Unleash gaming power on a budget with top PCs under 30000 that blend style and performance.

Each PC on this list features powerful processors, efficient cooling systems, and quality graphics cards to deliver smooth, immersive gameplay. Whether you’re into competitive gaming or casual exploration, there’s a system tailored to suit your preferences.

By focusing on affordability without compromising on essential gaming features, these PCs ensure you enjoy seamless performance within your budget. Explore this selection to find the perfect gaming PC, offering both quality and reliability for an exceptional gaming experience at an accessible price point.

The CHIST Extreme Gaming PC is a powerhouse, featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. With 8GB RAM and a 1TB HDD, this gaming PC offers smooth performance and ample storage for your games. The included gaming keyboard and mouse complete the setup for an ultimate gaming experience.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Operating System
Windows 10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful processor

affiliate-tick

High-quality graphics

affiliate-tick

Ample storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited RAM

CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming Pc (Core I7 860/16Gb Ram/ 512Gb Ssd/ 1Tb Hard Disk/Gt 730 4Gb Graphic Card /22 Inch Hd Monitor/Gaming Keyboard Mouse/Wifi/Speaker Free Gifted Ready To Use)Windows,Intel

The CHIST Gaming PC with Intel Processor is a budget-friendly option for gamers. Equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated graphics, this gaming PC is ideal for casual gaming. The 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD provide enough power and storage for most games, making it a great entry-level gaming PC.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3
Graphics
Integrated
RAM
4GB
Storage
500GB HDD
Operating System
Windows 10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable price

affiliate-tick

Sufficient storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited RAM and graphics

CHIST I7 Gaming PC (Core i7 3770 processor/16 GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/500GB HDD/Windows 10/GT 730 4GB ddr5 Graphic Card/WiFi /22 Inch LED Monitor Gaming Keyboard-Mouse Speaker

Also read:Best laptops under 50000 in 2024: Top 7 picks from leading laptop brands for efficient working and gaming needs

The Assembled Desktop Gaming PC offers a customizable gaming experience. With an AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, this gaming PC delivers reliable performance and immersive graphics. The 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD ensure smooth gameplay and ample storage for your games.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen
Graphics
Radeon
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Operating System
Windows 10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Customizable

affiliate-tick

Reliable performance

affiliate-tick

Immersive graphics

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited storage

Assembled Gaming Desktop PC Computer Intel Core i7 3rd Gen/16GB RAM/4GB Graphics/256GB SSD + 500GB HDD/Gaming RGB Cabinet+Kbd Mouse/20 Monitor/Bluetooth Wi-Fi Windows 10 MS Office

The CHIST i7-4790 Gaming PC is a high-performance gaming rig. Featuring an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics, this gaming PC offers exceptional power and graphics for gaming enthusiasts. The 16GB RAM and 1TB HDD provide ample memory and storage for demanding games.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce
RAM
16GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Operating System
Windows 10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-performance processor

affiliate-tick

Exceptional graphics

affiliate-tick

Ample memory and storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point

CHIST I7 Gaming Pc (Core i7-4790 Processor/16GB Ram/GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphic Card/1 TB SSD/Gaming Cabinet/WiFi-Bluetooth/Windows 10)

Also read:Best gaming laptops under 60000: Explore the top 9 picks for high performance and speed

The Zoonis Gaming PC with 22-inch Monitor offers a complete gaming setup. With an Intel Core i5 processor and dedicated graphics, this gaming PC delivers smooth performance and vibrant visuals. The included 22-inch monitor, keyboard, and mouse make it a convenient all-in-one gaming solution.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
Graphics
Dedicated
RAM
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Operating System
Windows 10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Complete gaming setup

affiliate-tick

Vibrant visuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited RAM

Zoonis Gaming Pc Desktop Computer Full Set Core I7 3770 |16GB Ram |512GB SSD|Windows 10| GT 4GB 730 DDR5 Graphics Card with 22inches led Monitor RGB Keyboard RGB Mouse Wi-fi Ready to Play

The Zoonis Extreme Gaming PC is designed for high-performance gaming. Equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and dedicated graphics, this gaming PC delivers exceptional power and visuals for gaming enthusiasts. The 16GB RAM and 1TB HDD provide ample memory and storage for demanding games.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5
Graphics
Dedicated
RAM
16GB
Storage
1TB HDD
Operating System
Windows 10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional power and visuals

affiliate-tick

Ample memory and storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point

Zoonis I5 Extreme Gaming PC Full Setup, 4th Gen Core i5-4670, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10, 4GB GT 730 Graphics, 22-inch Monitor, Gaming Keyboard Mouse, Gaming Cabinet, WiFi, for Gaming & Editing

Also read:Best gaming laptops under 40000: Top 6 picks for powerful performance and smooth gameplay without breaking the bank

The TechnoBaazi Desktop Gaming Computer offers a blend of performance and affordability. With an AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, this gaming PC delivers reliable performance and immersive visuals. The 8GB RAM and 500GB SSD ensure smooth gameplay and fast load times.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen
Graphics
Radeon
RAM
8GB
Storage
500GB SSD
Operating System
Windows 10

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Reliable performance

affiliate-tick

Immersive visuals

affiliate-tick

Fast load times

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited storage

TechnoBaazi Desktop Gaming Computer TB-ZIUM-5806: (Core i5 8th Gen|16GB RAM|1TB SSD|VGA|HDMI|Gigabit Ethernet|USB Wi-Fi|UHD 630 and 4GB GPU) Basic Software Installed

Also read:Best 16GB RAM laptops: 8 laptops that are sure to provide you efficient storage and productivity

 

Best value for money gaming PC under 30000

The Zoonis Gaming PC Desktop offers the best value for money, combining performance and affordability. With a Core i7 3770 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and GT 730 4GB DDR5 graphics card, it delivers an exceptional gaming experience. The package includes a 22-inch monitor, RGB keyboard, and Wi-Fi, making it a complete, ready-to-play setup.

 

Best overall gaming PC under 30000

The CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming PC offers exceptional performance with its Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and GT 730 4GB graphics card. Complete with a 22-inch HD monitor, gaming peripherals, and ample storage, it’s a ready-to-use, all-in-one solution for seamless gaming and multitasking experiences. Perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

 

Top 5 features of best gaming PC under 30000:

 

Best Gaming PC Under 30000ProcessorGraphicsRAMStorageOperating System
CHIST Extreme Gaming PCIntel Core i5NVIDIA GeForce8GB1TB HDDWindows 10
CHIST Gaming PC with Intel ProcessorIntel Core i3Integrated4GB500GB HDDWindows 10
Assembled Desktop Gaming PCAMD RyzenRadeon8GB1TB HDDWindows 10
CHIST i7-4790 Gaming PCIntel Core i7NVIDIA GeForce16GB1TB HDDWindows 10
Zoonis Gaming PC with 22-inch MonitorIntel Core i5Dedicated8GB1TB HDDWindows 10
Zoonis Extreme Gaming PCIntel Core i5Dedicated16GB1TB HDDWindows 10
TechnoBaazi Desktop Gaming ComputerAMD RyzenRadeon8GB500GB SSDWindows 10

FAQs on gaming pc under 30000

  • What is the price range of gaming PCs under 30000?

    The price range of gaming PCs under 30000 varies depending on the brand, specifications, and features. You can find budget-friendly options with sufficient power for casual gaming.

  • What are the key features to look for in a gaming PC under 30000?

    Key features to look for in a gaming PC under 30000 include the processor, graphics, RAM, and storage. Consider the performance and value for money when making a decision.

  • Are gaming PCs under 30000 suitable for high-end gaming?

    While gaming PCs under 30000 may not offer the same performance as high-end gaming rigs, they can still deliver a satisfactory gaming experience for most games.

  • What are the newest releases in gaming PCs under 30000?

    New releases in gaming PCs under 30000 include improved processors, graphics, and storage options to deliver better performance and value for money.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

