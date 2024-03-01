Best gas ovens under 5000: Top 10 options for your kitchen

If you have been looking for the top-rated gas ovens, you have landed in the right place. With the right accessories, cooking becomes hassle-free, and we will help you find the right one. Choosing a product from such a wide range of varieties available on the market is confusing. But here, you will find affordable and durable options with a brand reputation. Here's a comprehensive list of handpicked gas ovens that come with a supreme combination of design, performance, and features. Explore our top picks of the top-rated gas ovens and find the perfect gas oven that delivers both affordability and performance. Upgrade your kitchen with the best gas ovens for effortless cooking!

In this guide, we dive deeper into what makes a gas oven stand out from the rest. From innovative technology that ensures even heat distribution and precise temperature control to models that boast eco-friendly efficiency and sleek aesthetics, we've scoured the market to bring you ovens that excel in every category. These selections are based on rigorous criteria, including customer reviews, expert opinions, and in-depth analysis of each product's specifications and features. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, our curated list aims to cater to all cooking enthusiasts looking for the best culinary experience within a reasonable budget.

1. iBELL AGS8413 STAR Gas oven

With the iBELL gas oven, you can cook multiple dishes simultaneously as it has 3 burners, an auto ignition switch, and glass-top gas. The stands offer improved balance and special pan support for cooking chapatis, rotis, dosas, pancakes, and other foods. This versatile nozzle and user-friendly design make it perfect for a variety of home settings. This gas oven is built to last thanks to its stainless-steel construction and toughened glass top, which is highly heat-resistant. Its elegant design can also enhance the overall look of your kitchen.

Specifications of iBELL AGS8413 STAR Gas oven

Material: Stainless steel

Toughened Glass: 7mm

No. of Burners: 3

Item weight: 10.08 Kilograms

Dimensions: 38D x 77W x 7.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Low Gass Consumption Burners could be better Long-lasting

2. Suntex Gas oven

People are more familiar with stoves and lighters due to their effectiveness and distinctive designs. Suntex gas oven upholds the principles of integrity and consumer responsibility and uses cutting-edge technology and extreme precision to automate its products, making them incredibly robust and environmentally friendly. It provides extremely fuel and thermally efficient ISI-marked gas ovens with 4 burners. Serving your guests piping hot potato fritters and spicy cheese stuffing with mint dressing when they come over by using this amazing gas oven.

Specifications of Suntex Gas oven

Material: Stainless steel

No. of Burners: 4

Item weight: 5.32 Kilograms

Dimensions: 52 x 63 x 5.5 Centimeters

Warranty- 2 years

Pros Cons Safe-handling knobs No warranty on glass Highly efficient burners

3. Surya flame Gas oven

The Surya Flame Force with 3 Burner LPG Stainless Steel Gas oven is made to cook food in your kitchen effectively. This oven has a side holder for easy lifting and manual ignition. Its removable drip tray, heavy pan support, and silicon accessories mat provide convenience and versatility for your cooking tasks. With the Surya Flame Force Gas Oven, you can enjoy hassle-free and dependable cooking.

Specifications of Surya flame Gas oven

Material: Stainless steel

No. of Burners: 3

Item weight: 7 kg 420 g

Dimensions: 96 x 32 x 32 Centimeters

Heating elements: 4

Pros Cons Manual ignition Look-wise not good Having a lighter holder

4. Elica Vetro Gas oven

The premium quality of the Elica Vetro gas oven makes it the best choice for top-rated gas ovens under ₹5000. It is equipped with 2 small and 2 big burners for cooking multiple things at a time. It provides a 7-year warranty on toughened glass, which enhances the look of your kitchen and a 2-year warranty on the gas oven as well.

Specifications of Elica Vetro Gas oven

Material: Tempered glass

No. of Burners: 4

Item weight: 11 kg 300 g

Dimensions: 65 x 60.5 x 16.5 Centimeters

Heating elements: 4

Pros Cons Euro coated grid Sensitive knobs Easy to clean

5. Lifelong Gas oven

This Gas oven from the Lifelong brand is a great choice to make, as it comes with extraordinary features at an affordable price. It has smooth knobs for good operation and a 360-degree multi-directional gas inlet nozzle on the backside. It has anti-slip legs, which increases its durability.

Specifications of Lifelong Gas oven

Material: Glass

No. of Burners: 3

Item weight: 7640 Grams

Dimensions: 34L x 9W x 73H Centimeters

Toughened Glass: 6mm

Pros Cons Nylon knobs Burners could be better Easy to maintain

6. BLOWHOT Gas oven

Enjoy cooking without any hassles with the BLOWHOT Heavy Brass 3-Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove. Its mild steel frame and toughened glass top provide a special balance of style and durability. Even at large gatherings, convenience is ensured by the heavy vessel support. This gas stove improves durability and visual appeal with its mild steel frame and distinctively designed knobs. With a 2-year warranty, you can feel secure knowing that BLOWHOT is dedicated to providing effective customer service.

Specifications of BLOWHOT Gas oven

Material: Mild Steel

No. of Burners: 3

Item weight: 11.6 Kilograms

Dimensions: 72D x 40W x 9.5H Centimeters

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Unique knobs Burners could be better Auto ignition

7. Prestige Marvel Gas oven

Prestige gas oven comes with tri-pin brass burners, an additional drip tray, a spill-proof design and smooth knob designs, which make it perfect to add to your kitchen for hustle-free cooking to prepare delicious food. Jumbo burners speed up cooking and help you prepare delicious food to serve your guests.

Specifications of Prestige Marvel Gas oven

Material: Glass

No. of Burners: 2

Item weight: 5 kg 980 g

Dimensions: 70 x 40 x 16 Centimeters

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Tri pin brass burners Glass quality could be better Additional drip tray

8. Bajaj Popular Gas oven

Bajaj Gas oven comes with heavy brass burners, which makes it work efficiently. It has one small and 1 medium burner. Aluminium pressure die ensures the long life of the gas oven. It is ISI-certified for safety purposes, which makes it a perfect choice.

Specifications of Bajaj Popular Gas oven

Material: Stainless Steel

No. of Burners: 2

Item weight: 1250 Grams

Dimensions: 14D x 58W x 31H Centimeters

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Lightweight Burner could be better 5 years warranty on burner

9. Kuber Industries Gas oven

You can surely make a smart and great choice by choosing the Kuber gas oven as it is brilliantly designed with Ultra slim flame, pan support in crown shaped and black toughened glass. It is easy to use and clean while cooking your favourite meals. Manual Ignition of this makes the cooking process really easy and enjoyable.

Specifications of Kuber Industries Gas oven

Material: Tempered glass

No. of Burners: 3

Item weight: 5.1 Kg

Dimensions: 75 X 31 X 11.5 Centimeters

Pros Cons Easy to clean Burner could be better Light weight

10. Faber Gas Oven

The elegant black Faber Manual Ignition 3-Burner Glass Gas oven offers culinary convenience. Its round powder-coated pan easily accommodates different pan sizes, giving you cooking versatility. With a 2-year comprehensive warranty, the spill-proof stainless steel fixed round Drip Tray enhances the svelte gas stove's dependability and durability. Using its three brass burners, two medium and one small, you can cook with greater efficiency in a short period with the proper balance of flames.

Specifications of Faber Gas Oven

Material: Stainless Steel

No. of Burners: 3

Item weight: 8 Kilograms

Dimensions: 36D x 72W x 10H Centimeters

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Knob is smooth Burner could be better Extra protection

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ibell star Easy to clean Easy to use Durability Suntex Efficient burners Durable Environment friendly Surya Flame Easy to use Easy to maintain Saves space Elica Vetro Durability High quality burners Easy to maintain Lifelong Easy to install Affordable Energy efficient Blowhot Easy to use Easy to clean Sturdiness Prestige Marvel Sturdiness Light weight Energy efficient Bajaj Light weight Affordable Durability Kuber User friendly Easy to clean Unique design Faber Easy to clean Easy to use Durability

Best overall product

When it comes to top-rated gas ovens under ₹5000, all the products in our list are great options for you to select, but the Elica Vetro gas oven would be the perfect one. It does not only provide you with the best performance but also an amazing look to your spacious interior. It comes with euro-coated grid support, easily operating knobs, multiple cooking modes and manual ignition. Therefore, you get a feature-loaded gas oven that promises to deliver performance and is pleasing to the eye.

Best value for money

At a price of ₹2539, the Kuber Industries gas oven is the best value-for-money product, as you get a full-featured gas oven that is backed by a brand reputation. This gas oven is a perfect balance of performance, features, and affordability and hence tops our list of the best top-rated gas oven under ₹5000.

How to find the best top-rated gas oven under ₹ 5000?

Discovering the top-rated gas oven starts by identifying your specific needs and choices. Focus on essential features like performance, durability, and maintenance. Research the latest models, comparing specs, user reviews, and experiences. Visit stores to understand the functioning of different gas ovens, paying attention to design, weight, and user interface. Lastly, factor in after-sales support, warranty, and the availability of accessories, as these elements play a significant role in the long-term satisfaction of your gas oven. By meticulously considering all these aspects, you will be well-equipped to make an informed decision and ultimately find the perfect gas oven that caters to your specific needs and choices.

