Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Top 10 picks for performance and style

Selecting the best gas stove is crucial for any home chef seeking both cooking versatility and peak performance. A top-notch gas stovetop not only ensures efficient and precise temperature control but also becomes a focal point in the kitchen thanks to its modern and sleek design that complements your décor. Whether you're simmering, sautéing, boiling, or frying, the right gas stove can make all the difference in your culinary creations. Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Take your kitchen aesthetics to the next level.

In this guide, we will introduce you to the top 10 gas stovetops that stand out for their superior functionality, durability, and style. Each model has been carefully chosen to cater to diverse cooking needs and preferences, ensuring that you find a gas stove that not only meets your cooking demands but also elevates the look of your kitchen. From professional-grade options to budget-friendly picks, our selection aims to help you make an informed decision in upgrading your kitchen with a gas stove that promises both excellence in cooking and aesthetic appeal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Product List

Haute Kitchen Evoque Series 2.0 gas stove

B0B1PZYD64

This 4-burner gas stove with manual ignition combines sophistication and utility and has seamless cooking options. This best gas stove has 1 big burner, 2 small burners and 1 medium burner, which is helpful for versatile cooking options. The glass-top cooking gas has a design and is made up of durable material for long-lasting use. You may also enjoy a 2-year warranty and doorstep service. This gas stove will enhance the style of your kitchen and is also convenient for fast cooking.

Specifications of Haute Kitchen Evoque Series 2.0 gas stove:

Brand: Haute kitchen

Haute kitchen Heating elements: 4

4 Colour: Evoque series B&W

Evoque series B&W Fuel type: Gas

Gas Product description: 31.5 x 19 x 3 inches

31.5 x 19 x 3 inches Price: ₹ 8,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4 Burner gas stove No auto ignition Italian precision valves

2. Glen 4 Burner Top Gas Stove

B07JVLTK5M

This gas stove is among the best, featuring four distinct brass burners that efficiently utilize fuel. It is designed with two large and two small burners to accommodate a range of cooking needs. Equipped with an automatic ignition, it eliminates the necessity for lighters or matchsticks. Powerful burners for fast and even cooking enhance its appeal, alongside features like auto-ignition, anti-skid feet, and a user-friendly design, ensuring reliable and efficient cooking experiences.

Specifications of Glen 4 Burner Top Gas Stove:

Brand: Glen

Glen Fuel type: Gas

Gas Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Product dimension: 56.5 L x 60 W x 11.8 H

56.5 L x 60 W x 11.8 H Price: ₹ 5,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4 Burner gas stove Services could be better. Auto ignition

Also read: Best automatic gas stove: Upgrade your cooking game with these 10 superior picks

3. Milton Premium 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove

B0845ZQN9T

This stove boasts a premium finish with a 6mm toughened black glass top, making it the best gas stove for long-lasting performance and a texture that resists corrosion. It features multiple burner sizes and configurations, including two fuel-efficient small and two large burners, to meet your diverse cooking needs. The high-quality bakelite knobs are designed for smooth turning, ensuring a secure grip and hassle-free use over time.

Specifications of Milton Premium 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove:

Brand: Milton

Milton Material : glass

: glass Burner: 3 stoves

3 stoves Price: ₹ 2,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4 Burner gas stove Services could be better Auto ignition

4. Surya Flame Glass Top LPG gas stove

B098Q4NP69

This stove is the smartest and best gas stove available, featuring a 2-burner glass top design. The jumbo burners are designed to speed up cooking times. The glass top is not only stylish but also convenient for easy cleaning. Powerful burners for fast and even cooking are encased in a body with a powder-coated black finish and a 6mm toughened glass top, offering rust prevention. The modern design of this gas stove will complement your stylish interiors perfectly.

Specifications of Surya Flame Glass Top LPG gas stove:

Brand: Surya flame

Surya flame Fuel type: LPG

LPG Product dimension: 9.2L x 59.2W x 73.2H Centimetres

9.2L x 59.2W x 73.2H Centimetres Price: ₹ 2,889

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2 Burner gas stove It could have one more burner. Rust free body

5. Prestige IRIS Gas Stove

B08HNHNHSS

Enjoy a mess-free and more hygienic kitchen with this gas stove, featuring a spill-proof design across its 3 burners for maximum efficiency and faster cooking. The stove's design facilitates effortless use and maintenance. Its black glass top is toughened to resist scratches and normal wear and tear. However, please avoid placing any hot items directly on the glass top to prevent damage. This stove comes with a two-year warranty from the manufacturer, promising to upgrade your kitchen experience.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Gas Stove:

Brand: Prestige

Prestige Special feature: Gas

Gas Material: Glass top

Glass top Burners: 3

3 Price: ₹ 3,799

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3 Burner gas stove It could be a little bit bigger. Ergonomic design

6. Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove

B09X2T42FX

The Intellicook multi-flame Italian enamelled black burner hobs offer the highest levels of flame efficiency with their high flame and simmer options. This best gas stove comes equipped with an auto-ignition system, allowing you to enjoy your favorite foods quickly with this multipurpose device. It boasts a variety of features for advanced cooking, where precision meets elegance, ensuring a sophisticated and efficient cooking experience.

Specifications of Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove:

Brand: Whirlpool

Whirlpool Burners: 3

3 Colour: Black

Black Power source: Battery powered

Battery powered Fuel type: Electric

Electric Price: ₹ 11,998

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency burner It could be a little bit bigger Auto ignition gas stove

7. Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove

B07VQYPH5Q

The Pigeon gas stove, recognized as the best gas stove, features high-efficiency brass burners that enhance its convenience, cooking more effectively and quickly. Its sleek black design and powder-coated body add a touch of elegance to your kitchen décor. With a size adaptable to any kitchen, it provides ample room for cutting and other tasks, ensuring both quality and innovation in its design. The Pigeon gas stove represents the perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality for your kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove:

Brand: Pigeon

Pigeon Material: Stainless steel glass top

Stainless steel glass top Special feature: Gas

Gas Burner: 3

3 Dimension : 790mm x 420mm x 120mm

: 790mm x 420mm x 120mm Price: ₹ 2,349

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-skid for smooth operation It is compatible with LPG only Heat-resistant nylon knobs

8. Wonderchef durallife slim glass cooktop

B0CFDTD7DH

The Durallife Slim Cooktop, with its compact and slim design, is suitable for a variety of kitchen setups, making it the best gas stove available. It features a 6mm thick toughened glass surface, ensuring durability, impact resistance, and heat resistance. This hob offers more room for cooking in larger pots. Its sleek glass and contemporary stainless-steel frame add a modern and stylish appeal to your kitchen, complementing various decors and styles. The premium brass burners ensure even cooking and effective heat dispersion, while its energy-efficient design can help reduce gas consumption.

Specifications of Wonderchef durallife slim glass cooktop:

Brand: Wonderchef

Wonderchef Colour: Black

Black Material: Glass

Glass Burners: 3 brass burners

3 brass burners Dimension: 77D x 42.5W x 11H

77D x 42.5W x 11H Price: ₹ 4,393

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to clean It is compatible with LPG only. Brass burners are safe and consistent.

9. Blowhot sapphire gas stove

B08ZJ6BB5N

This ultra-slim, premium gas stove, featuring dual-colour glass, is the best gas stove for your kitchen. It resembles a hob top with its slender design that adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen interiors. The knobs are specially designed to save 30% on gas emissions. It supports heavy containers for faster cooking, making the gas stove a perfect blend of sophistication and utility for your kitchen. With Blowhot Premium, embark on an exceptional cooking journey.

Specifications of Blowhot sapphire gas stove:

Brand: Blowhot

Blowhot Colour: Black & blue

Black & blue Special feature: Contact for installation

Contact for installation Burner: 3

3 Price: ₹ 7,790

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Burners with green flame It is a manual gas stove. Innovative ultraslim design

10. Faber glass top 3 burner gas stove

B0B3Y38XT5

The Faber Magic hob, featuring medium and jumbo-sized burners, provides you with more control over your cooking, allowing for efficient gas usage while maintaining consistent cooking temperatures. Its sturdy, powder-coated pan supports are uniquely designed to prevent the gas stove's pan from peeling off, ensuring excellent maintenance. These burners are energy-efficient, making it the best gas stove for use with small cooking pots as well. This design facilitates faster cooking times and even heat distribution. Its attributes of corrosion and scratch resistance make it an ideal addition to your kitchen décor.

Specifications of Faber glass top 3 burner gas stove:

Brand: Faber

Faber Fuel type: Gas

Gas Frame: Special laser cut

Special laser cut Colour: Black

Black Special feature: Euro-coated drip tray

Euro-coated drip tray Price: ₹ 5,390

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Feather touch knobs The drip tray could be better. 3 brass burners

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Haute Kitchen Manual ignition 4 burners Designer knobs Glen 4 burner LPG 4 burners Easy to clean Scratch and stain-resistant Milton Premium 3 Burner Premium finish Dip tray Manually operated Surya Flame gas stove 2 burners Easy to clean Glass top Prestige IRIS Powder coated Spill-proof Durable Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Electric gas stove Cast iron enamelled High efficiency Pigeon by Stovekraft High powered burner Manual ignition Elegant black Wonderchef Stylish design Dual locking Durable Blow hot gas stove 3 burners Slim Easy to clean Faber glass top 3 burner Powder coated Stylish Durable

Best overall product

The Haute Kitchen Evoque Series 2.0 Black & White 4 Burner Cooktop emerges as the best overall product for its blend of style, functionality, and reliability. Featuring manual ignition and a sleek glass top design, it adds elegance to any kitchen space. With one jumbo, one medium, and two small burners, it offers versatility for various cooking needs. The freestanding toughened glass construction ensures durability and safety. Backed by a 2-year warranty and door-step service, it provides peace of mind to users. The tempered glass finish not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also makes cleaning effortless, making it a top choice for discerning home chefs.

Also read: Best 2 burner gas stoves: Top 10 compact and efficient choices for easy cooking

Best value for money

The Faber glass top 3 burner gas stove represents the best value for money, combining affordability with outstanding features and, most importantly, product quality. This pocket-friendly product is priced at ₹5,390 and features the latest design to enhance the beauty of your kitchen. It stands out as the best gas stove in terms of style and durability, making it a valuable addition to your home décor. The stove includes three burners: one large, one medium, and one small, to cater to your kitchen's varied needs. Manual ignition facilitates easy flame control, while the ISI certificate ensures safety. For those seeking a manually operated gas stove that fits their budget, the Faber product is the best choice, where budget meets style.

How to find the best gas stove for your kitchen

To find the best gas stove for your kitchen, consider a few key points tailored to your kitchen's needs. Decide whether you require a manual ignition system or prefer a hob with auto-ignition. Consider the power of the burners and the number you need, which could be 2, 3, or 4. Opt for burners made of brass and look for ovens with scratch-resistant glass tops that resist rust and corrosion. Always check for an ISI certificate to ensure the safety of the product and your peace of mind. Maintenance is another important aspect; choose a product that is easy to clean and features a spill-proof design, including a drip tray and heatproof knobs. Reading customer reviews can provide insights into the performance and reliability of the product. Ultimately, select a gas stove that meets your kitchen's functional requirements and enhances the style and elegance of your home décor.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.