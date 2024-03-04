 Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Top 10 picks for performance and style - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Top 10 picks for performance and style

Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Top 10 picks for performance and style

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Bring home the best gas stove by choosing between manual or auto-ignition and design that complements your kitchen décor.

Selecting the best gas stove is crucial for any home chef seeking both cooking versatility and peak performance. A top-notch gas stovetop not only ensures efficient and precise temperature control but also becomes a focal point in the kitchen thanks to its modern and sleek design that complements your décor. Whether you're simmering, sautéing, boiling, or frying, the right gas stove can make all the difference in your culinary creations.

Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Take your kitchen aesthetics to the next level.
Best gas stovetop for stylish kitchen: Take your kitchen aesthetics to the next level.

In this guide, we will introduce you to the top 10 gas stovetops that stand out for their superior functionality, durability, and style. Each model has been carefully chosen to cater to diverse cooking needs and preferences, ensuring that you find a gas stove that not only meets your cooking demands but also elevates the look of your kitchen. From professional-grade options to budget-friendly picks, our selection aims to help you make an informed decision in upgrading your kitchen with a gas stove that promises both excellence in cooking and aesthetic appeal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Product List

  1. Haute Kitchen Evoque Series 2.0 gas stove

B0B1PZYD64

This 4-burner gas stove with manual ignition combines sophistication and utility and has seamless cooking options. This best gas stove has 1 big burner, 2 small burners and 1 medium burner, which is helpful for versatile cooking options. The glass-top cooking gas has a design and is made up of durable material for long-lasting use. You may also enjoy a 2-year warranty and doorstep service. This gas stove will enhance the style of your kitchen and is also convenient for fast cooking.

Specifications of Haute Kitchen Evoque Series 2.0 gas stove:

  • Brand: Haute kitchen
  • Heating elements: 4
  • Colour: Evoque series B&W
  • Fuel type: Gas
  • Product description: 31.5 x 19 x 3 inches
  • Price: 8,999

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4 Burner gas stoveNo auto ignition
Italian precision valves 

2. Glen 4 Burner Top Gas Stove

B07JVLTK5M

This gas stove is among the best, featuring four distinct brass burners that efficiently utilize fuel. It is designed with two large and two small burners to accommodate a range of cooking needs. Equipped with an automatic ignition, it eliminates the necessity for lighters or matchsticks. Powerful burners for fast and even cooking enhance its appeal, alongside features like auto-ignition, anti-skid feet, and a user-friendly design, ensuring reliable and efficient cooking experiences.

Specifications of Glen 4 Burner Top Gas Stove:

  • Brand: Glen
  • Fuel type: Gas
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Product dimension: 56.5 L x 60 W x 11.8 H
  • Price: 5,999

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4 Burner gas stoveServices could be better.
Auto ignition 

Also read: Best automatic gas stove: Upgrade your cooking game with these 10 superior picks

3. Milton Premium 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove

B0845ZQN9T

This stove boasts a premium finish with a 6mm toughened black glass top, making it the best gas stove for long-lasting performance and a texture that resists corrosion. It features multiple burner sizes and configurations, including two fuel-efficient small and two large burners, to meet your diverse cooking needs. The high-quality bakelite knobs are designed for smooth turning, ensuring a secure grip and hassle-free use over time.

Specifications of Milton Premium 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove:

  • Brand: Milton
  • Material: glass
  • Burner: 3 stoves
  • Price: 2,999

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4 Burner gas stoveServices could be better
Auto ignition 

4. Surya Flame Glass Top LPG gas stove

B098Q4NP69

This stove is the smartest and best gas stove available, featuring a 2-burner glass top design. The jumbo burners are designed to speed up cooking times. The glass top is not only stylish but also convenient for easy cleaning. Powerful burners for fast and even cooking are encased in a body with a powder-coated black finish and a 6mm toughened glass top, offering rust prevention. The modern design of this gas stove will complement your stylish interiors perfectly.

Specifications of Surya Flame Glass Top LPG gas stove:

  • Brand: Surya flame
  • Fuel type: LPG
  • Product dimension: 9.2L x 59.2W x 73.2H Centimetres
  • Price: 2,889

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
2 Burner gas stoveIt could have one more burner.
Rust free body 

5. Prestige IRIS Gas Stove

B08HNHNHSS

Enjoy a mess-free and more hygienic kitchen with this gas stove, featuring a spill-proof design across its 3 burners for maximum efficiency and faster cooking. The stove's design facilitates effortless use and maintenance. Its black glass top is toughened to resist scratches and normal wear and tear. However, please avoid placing any hot items directly on the glass top to prevent damage. This stove comes with a two-year warranty from the manufacturer, promising to upgrade your kitchen experience.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Gas Stove:

  • Brand: Prestige
  • Special feature: Gas
  • Material: Glass top
  • Burners: 3
  • Price: 3,799

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
3 Burner gas stoveIt could be a little bit bigger.
Ergonomic design 

6. Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove

B09X2T42FX

The Intellicook multi-flame Italian enamelled black burner hobs offer the highest levels of flame efficiency with their high flame and simmer options. This best gas stove comes equipped with an auto-ignition system, allowing you to enjoy your favorite foods quickly with this multipurpose device. It boasts a variety of features for advanced cooking, where precision meets elegance, ensuring a sophisticated and efficient cooking experience.

Specifications of Whirlpool Hob 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove:

  • Brand: Whirlpool
  • Burners: 3
  • Colour: Black
  • Power source: Battery powered
  • Fuel type: Electric
  • Price: 11,998

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-efficiency burnerIt could be a little bit bigger
Auto ignition gas stove 

7. Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove

B07VQYPH5Q

The Pigeon gas stove, recognized as the best gas stove, features high-efficiency brass burners that enhance its convenience, cooking more effectively and quickly. Its sleek black design and powder-coated body add a touch of elegance to your kitchen décor. With a size adaptable to any kitchen, it provides ample room for cutting and other tasks, ensuring both quality and innovation in its design. The Pigeon gas stove represents the perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality for your kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove:

  • Brand: Pigeon
  • Material: Stainless steel glass top
  • Special feature: Gas
  • Burner: 3
  • Dimension: 790mm x 420mm x 120mm
  • Price: 2,349

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Anti-skid for smooth operationIt is compatible with LPG only
Heat-resistant nylon knobs 

8. Wonderchef durallife slim glass cooktop

B0CFDTD7DH

The Durallife Slim Cooktop, with its compact and slim design, is suitable for a variety of kitchen setups, making it the best gas stove available. It features a 6mm thick toughened glass surface, ensuring durability, impact resistance, and heat resistance. This hob offers more room for cooking in larger pots. Its sleek glass and contemporary stainless-steel frame add a modern and stylish appeal to your kitchen, complementing various decors and styles. The premium brass burners ensure even cooking and effective heat dispersion, while its energy-efficient design can help reduce gas consumption.

Specifications of Wonderchef durallife slim glass cooktop:

  • Brand: Wonderchef
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Glass
  • Burners: 3 brass burners
  • Dimension: 77D x 42.5W x 11H
  • Price: 4,393

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Easy to cleanIt is compatible with LPG only.
Brass burners are safe and consistent. 

9. Blowhot sapphire gas stove

B08ZJ6BB5N

This ultra-slim, premium gas stove, featuring dual-colour glass, is the best gas stove for your kitchen. It resembles a hob top with its slender design that adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen interiors. The knobs are specially designed to save 30% on gas emissions. It supports heavy containers for faster cooking, making the gas stove a perfect blend of sophistication and utility for your kitchen. With Blowhot Premium, embark on an exceptional cooking journey.

Specifications of Blowhot sapphire gas stove:

  • Brand: Blowhot
  • Colour: Black & blue
  • Special feature: Contact for installation
  • Burner: 3
  • Price: 7,790

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Burners with green flameIt is a manual gas stove.
Innovative ultraslim design  

10. Faber glass top 3 burner gas stove

B0B3Y38XT5

The Faber Magic hob, featuring medium and jumbo-sized burners, provides you with more control over your cooking, allowing for efficient gas usage while maintaining consistent cooking temperatures. Its sturdy, powder-coated pan supports are uniquely designed to prevent the gas stove's pan from peeling off, ensuring excellent maintenance. These burners are energy-efficient, making it the best gas stove for use with small cooking pots as well. This design facilitates faster cooking times and even heat distribution. Its attributes of corrosion and scratch resistance make it an ideal addition to your kitchen décor.

Specifications of Faber glass top 3 burner gas stove:

  • Brand: Faber
  • Fuel type: Gas
  • Frame: Special laser cut
  • Colour: Black
  • Special feature: Euro-coated drip tray
  • Price: 5,390

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Feather touch knobsThe drip tray could be better.
3 brass burners 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Haute KitchenManual ignition4 burnersDesigner knobs
Glen 4 burner LPG4 burnersEasy to cleanScratch and stain-resistant
Milton Premium 3 BurnerPremium finishDip trayManually operated
Surya Flame gas stove2 burnersEasy to cleanGlass top
Prestige IRISPowder coatedSpill-proofDurable
Whirlpool Hob 3 BurnerElectric gas stoveCast iron enamelledHigh efficiency
Pigeon by StovekraftHigh powered burnerManual ignitionElegant black
WonderchefStylish designDual lockingDurable
Blow hot gas stove3 burnersSlimEasy to clean
Faber glass top 3 burnerPowder coatedStylishDurable

Best overall product

The Haute Kitchen Evoque Series 2.0 Black & White 4 Burner Cooktop emerges as the best overall product for its blend of style, functionality, and reliability. Featuring manual ignition and a sleek glass top design, it adds elegance to any kitchen space. With one jumbo, one medium, and two small burners, it offers versatility for various cooking needs. The freestanding toughened glass construction ensures durability and safety. Backed by a 2-year warranty and door-step service, it provides peace of mind to users. The tempered glass finish not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also makes cleaning effortless, making it a top choice for discerning home chefs.

Also read: Best 2 burner gas stoves: Top 10 compact and efficient choices for easy cooking

Best value for money

The Faber glass top 3 burner gas stove represents the best value for money, combining affordability with outstanding features and, most importantly, product quality. This pocket-friendly product is priced at 5,390 and features the latest design to enhance the beauty of your kitchen. It stands out as the best gas stove in terms of style and durability, making it a valuable addition to your home décor. The stove includes three burners: one large, one medium, and one small, to cater to your kitchen's varied needs. Manual ignition facilitates easy flame control, while the ISI certificate ensures safety. For those seeking a manually operated gas stove that fits their budget, the Faber product is the best choice, where budget meets style.

How to find the best gas stove for your kitchen

To find the best gas stove for your kitchen, consider a few key points tailored to your kitchen's needs. Decide whether you require a manual ignition system or prefer a hob with auto-ignition. Consider the power of the burners and the number you need, which could be 2, 3, or 4. Opt for burners made of brass and look for ovens with scratch-resistant glass tops that resist rust and corrosion. Always check for an ISI certificate to ensure the safety of the product and your peace of mind. Maintenance is another important aspect; choose a product that is easy to clean and features a spill-proof design, including a drip tray and heatproof knobs. Reading customer reviews can provide insights into the performance and reliability of the product. Ultimately, select a gas stove that meets your kitchen's functional requirements and enhances the style and elegance of your home décor.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On