In today's fast-paced world, no one has the time to iron clothes using traditional methods. Handheld steamer irons have become popular for quickly removing wrinkles from clothes without the hassle of setting up an ironing board. Whether you're a frequent traveller or need a quick solution for wrinkle-free clothes, a handheld steamer iron is a must-have. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the best handheld steamer irons available on the market, each with its unique features and benefits. Steamer irons are an effortless way to have crease-free clothes.

Loading Suggestions...

The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 is designed to provide powerful steam for quick and efficient wrinkle removal. Its compact and lightweight design makes it ideal for travelers. The detachable water tank allows for easy refilling, and the vertical and horizontal steaming options offer versatility. With a quick heat-up time, this steamer iron is perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications of PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20

Compact and lightweight design

Detachable water tank

Vertical and horizontal steaming options

Quick heat-up time

Powerful steam for efficient wrinkle removal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Small water tank capacity Quick heat-up time Powerful steam

Loading Suggestions...

The Goodscity Vertical & Horizontal Steaming GC is designed for easy and effective wrinkle removal. It offers both vertical and horizontal steaming options, making it suitable for a variety of garments. The large water tank capacity ensures continuous steam for longer sessions, and the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip during use.

Specifications of Goodscity Vertical & Horizontal Steaming GC

Vertical and horizontal steaming options

Large water tank capacity

Ergonomic handle

Suitable for a variety of garments

Continuous steam for longer sessions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity Not as portable as other models Ergonomic handle Suitable for a variety of garments

Loading Suggestions...

The AGARO Handheld Horizontal & Vertical Steamer offers the convenience of both horizontal and vertical steaming. Its detachable water tank allows for easy refilling, and the compact design makes it a great choice for travelers. With a quick heat-up time and continuous steam, this steamer iron is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of AGARO Handheld Horizontal & Vertical Steamer

Horizontal and vertical steaming options

Detachable water tank

Compact and portable design

Quick heat-up time

Continuous steam

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile steaming options Small water tank capacity Compact and portable design Quick heat-up time

Also read:Best Whirlpool 8.5 kg washing machines: Top 5 picks for efficient laundry care and convenience

Loading Suggestions...

The OWNAIR Handheld Vertical & Horizontal Steaming iron is designed for efficient wrinkle removal on a variety of garments. Its foldable design and removable water tank make it a convenient choice for travelers. With both vertical and horizontal steaming options, this steamer iron offers versatility for different types of clothing.

Specifications of OWNAIR Handheld Vertical & Horizontal Steaming

Foldable design

Removable water tank

Vertical and horizontal steaming options

Efficient wrinkle removal

Suitable for a variety of garments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Foldable and portable Smaller water tank capacity Versatile steaming options Efficient wrinkle removal

Also read: Washing machine face-off: Which one best handles sweaters, coats, and blankets during winter?

Loading Suggestions...

The Hamilton Beach Professional Detachable Steamer Iron is designed for quick and efficient wrinkle removal. Its ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip during use, and the detachable water tank allows for easy refilling. With a powerful steam output and a variety of steaming options, this steamer iron is suitable for everyday use.

Specifications of Hamilton Beach Professional Detachable Steamer Iron

Ergonomic handle

Detachable water tank

Powerful steam output

Variety of steaming options

Quick and efficient wrinkle removal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable grip Heavier than other models Easy refilling Powerful steam output

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi Handheld Foldable Vertical & Horizontal Steamer offers a compact and foldable design for easy storage and travel. With both vertical and horizontal steaming options, this steamer iron is versatile for different types of clothing. The quick heat-up time and continuous steam make it a reliable choice for daily use.

Specifications of Xiaomi Handheld Foldable Vertical & Horizontal Steamer

Compact and foldable design

Vertical and horizontal steaming options

Quick heat-up time

Continuous steam

Versatile for different types of clothing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and foldable design Limited water tank capacity Versatile steaming options Quick heat-up time

Loading Suggestions...

The INALSA Travelling Resistant Horizontal & Vertical Steamer Voyager is designed for on-the-go use and travel. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to pack and carry, while the detachable water tank allows for quick refilling. With both horizontal and vertical steaming options, this steamer iron offers versatility for different garment types.

Specifications of INALSA Travelling Resistant Horizontal & Vertical Steamer Voyager

Compact and lightweight design

Detachable water tank

Horizontal and vertical steaming options

Versatile for different garment types

On-the-go use and travel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Smaller water tank capacity Quick refilling Versatile steaming options

Also read:A comprehensive guide comparing Samsung washing machines with other top brands available in the market

Top 3 features of the best steamer irons

Best steamer irons Compact and Portable Large Water Tank Capacity Quick Heat-up Time Vertical and Horizontal Steaming Options Continuous Steam PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 Yes No Yes Yes No Goodscity Vertical & Horizontal Steaming GC No Yes No Yes Yes AGARO Handheld Horizontal & Vertical Steamer Yes No Yes Yes Yes OWNAIR Handheld Vertical & Horizontal Steaming Yes No Yes Yes No Hamilton Beach Professional Detachable Steamer Iron No Yes No No No Xiaomi Handheld Foldable Vertical & Horizontal Steamer Yes No Yes Yes Yes INALSA Travelling Resistant Horizontal & Vertical Steamer Voyager Yes No Yes Yes No

Best value for money steamer irons:

The AGARO Handheld Horizontal & Vertical Steamer offers the best value for money with its versatile steaming options, compact and portable design, and quick heat-up time. It's an ideal choice for travellers and everyday use.

Also read:Best front load washing machines: Top 8 options for efficient cleaning, fabric care, and premium washing technology

Best overall steamer irons:

The Goodscity Vertical & Horizontal Steaming GC stands out as the best overall product with its large water tank capacity, continuous steam for longer sessions, and ergonomic handle for comfortable use. It offers the perfect combination of features for effective wrinkle removal.

How to find the perfect steamer iron:

When choosing a handheld steamer iron, consider the features that matter most to you, such as compact and portable design, large water tank capacity, quick heat-up time, and versatile steaming options. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and preferences.

Similar stories for you

Best washing machines with inbuilt heaters: Top 7 picks for comfortable washing during the winter season

How can smart appliances and technology keep you fit during winter? Check out the surprising benefits

Steam wash vs hot water wash: Which washing machine keeps winter clothes germ-free

Best washing machines in January 2025 with advanced tech and fabric care for all your laundry needs; top 10 options

FAQs on steamer iron What is the price range of handheld steamer irons? The price of handheld steamer irons ranges from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 5000, depending on the brand and features.

Which handheld steamer iron is best for travel? The INALSA Travelling Resistant Horizontal & Vertical Steamer Voyager is best for travel due to its compact and lightweight design.

What is the average water tank capacity of handheld steamer irons? The average water tank capacity of handheld steamer irons is around 200-300 ml, providing sufficient steam for multiple garments.

Are handheld steamer irons suitable for all types of fabrics? Yes, handheld steamer irons are suitable for a variety of fabrics, including cotton, silk, and polyester.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.