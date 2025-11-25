Best high capacity washing machines with modern features and stylish design: Top 10 picks from IFB, Bosch and others
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 03:00 pm IST
High capacity washing machines manage large laundry loads with ease and support smoother routines. They offer efficiency, reliability and comfort.
Our Pick
BEST OVERALL
STYLISH DESIGN
VALUE FOR MONEY
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALLSamsung Smart Choice 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL S4RBS 10.0 Kg Aqua, Sparkle Silver, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
|
₹31,490
|
|
|
STYLISH DESIGNBosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹38,900
|
|
|
Samsung Smart Choice 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹41,989
|
|
|
VALUE FOR MONEYGodrej Smart Choice 10 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub at ~0 Water Pressure, Steel Drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details
|
₹25,290
|
|
|
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oxyi Dry Technology and Spray Function, Anti Bactrerial Vortex Pulsator (HTW90-186, Anti Rat mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (2023 Model, WNA2E4U1IN, 1400 RPM, 14 Wash Programs, LED touch display, Wash & Dry in 60 Mins, Cast Iron Grey) View Details
|
₹65,900
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 9 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater & 15 Wash Program (NA-149MR2L01,Dark Silver, 2024 Model) View Details
|
|
|
View More Products