8KG washing machines suit most households; Here are our top recommendations
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 09:59 am IST
Looking for the perfect family washer? Explore our top 8kg washing machine recommendations. Smart, efficient, and ideal for most homes. Clean better without hassle.
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
₹19,990
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
₹19,490
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets, 370 W PowerMax Motor, 1440 RPM Spin, Magic Lint Fliter, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey) View Details
₹11,790
|
LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator, Wind Jet Dry, Soak & Rat Away Technology (P8030SGAZ, Collar Scrubber & Rust Free Plastic Base, Dark Gray) View Details
₹13,990
|
Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater) View Details
₹28,990
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
₹35,990
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey) View Details
₹28,990
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
₹34,990
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR GXN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
₹32,990
|
