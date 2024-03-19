Best Hindware chimney models: Top 10 options for modern kitchen renovations and upgrades

Hindware, a brand known for quality and innovation in the kitchen appliance industry, offers a selection of excellent Hindware kitchen chimney types designed specially to meet the changing requirements of Indian cuisine. In this blog, we take a tour of the top 10 Hindware Chimney models for Indian kitchens. Enhance your kitchen experience with the best Hindware chimney, combining style and functionality seamlessly.

Hindware chimneys are designed to meet the demands of Indian food head-on, from strong suction capabilities to elegant and streamlined designs. Come along as we examine the unique qualities, practical applications, and visual allure of every Hindware chimney style, offering you insightful information to support you in selecting the best option for your kitchen. Hindware offers chimneys that will take your cooking to the next level, regardless of your expertise as a home cook or chef. We will explore and choose the ideal partner for your culinary adventures.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

1.

Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

B0BB27FSW1

The Hindware Nadia IN 60 cm kitchen Hindware chimney's metallic oil collection and filterless auto-clean feature combine design and utility. It has a smooth black curved glass design and is easy to use with its touch control and motion sensor.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption : 220 Kilowatt Hours

: 220 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level: 58 dB

58 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount

Wall Mount Part Number: C100471

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design enhances kitchen aesthetics May be more expensive compared to basic Hindware chimney models High suction power effectively removes smoke and odors Filterless design may require more frequent cleaning Auto-clean feature simplifies maintenance and upkeep Installation and setup may require professional assistance

2. Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

2.

Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

B08GQDPJMP

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm Hindware chimney elevates any kitchen with its sophisticated black pyramid form. Its double baffle filter and push-button control system provide ideal lighting and air filtering, while its economical twin LED bulbs provide excellent illumination.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption : 75 Watt Hours

: 75 Watt Hours Noise Level: 58 dB

58 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount

Wall Mount Part Number: C100321

Reasons to Avoid Reasons to Avoid Elegant pyramid design adds aesthetic appeal to the kitchen Lower suction power compared to some other models Efficient dual LED lamps provide ample illumination Push-button control may be less intuitive for some Double baffle filter ensures effective grease filtration May not come with advanced features like auto-clean technology

3. Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 90 Cm kitchen chimney

3.

Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 90 Cm kitchen chimney

B0BRXQ57XF

With its strong 1350 m3/hr suction and motion sensor technology, the Hindware Skyla Neo 90 cm Hindware chimney ensures hassle-free maintenance. Its sleek black style looks good in contemporary kitchens.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 90 Cm kitchen chimney

Model: Skyla Neo

Skyla Neo Annual Energy Consumption: 210 Kilowatt Hours

210 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level: 60 dB

60 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction of 1350 m³/hr effectively removes smoke May be too large for smaller kitchens Autoclean technology simplifies maintenance Motion sensor technology may require adjustment or sensitivity settings Filterless design reduces the need for frequent filter cleaning Installation may require additional support due to size

4. Hindware Atlanta 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

4.

Hindware Atlanta 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

B0BRXPRPKD

The Hindware Atlanta 60 cm Hindware chimney brings peace to the kitchen. It has a sleek black design, touch control, filterless auto-clean, and MaxX Silence Technology, which reduces noise by 32%.

Specifications of Hindware Atlanta 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption: 210 Kilowatt Hours

210 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level: 60 dB

60 dB Installation Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Part Number : C100502

: C100502 Special Features: Oil Collector

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design reduces maintenance hassles May have a higher initial cost compared to models with traditional filters Auto-clean feature simplifies upkeep and maintenance Motion sensor technology may require adjustment or sensitivity settings MaxX Silence Technology ensures quieter operation Installation and setup may require professional assistance

5. Hindware MARCELLA 90 | Filterless Technology | MaxX Suction 1700 m³/hr* | BLDC Motor

5.

Hindware MARCELLA 90 | Filterless Technology | MaxX Suction 1700 m³/hr* | BLDC Motor

B0CBLW7SMW

The Hindware MARCELLA 90 Hindware chimney will elevate your kitchen. It has a BLDC motor, filterless technology, and an impressive 1700 m3/hr suction power. It also has a sleek grey colour.

Specifications of Hindware MARCELLA 90 | Filterless Technology | MaxX Suction 1700 m³/hr* | BLDC Motor

Annual Energy Consumption : 1000 Watts

: 1000 Watts Noise Level : 52 dB

: 52 dB Installation Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Special Features: Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid May be too large for smaller kitchens High suction power of 1700 m³/hr ensures efficient smoke removal May have a higher initial cost compared to models with traditional filters Filterless technology reduces the need for frequent filter cleaning Installation may require additional support due to size BLDC motor offers energy efficiency and durability

6. Hindware Nevio Plus 60cm with 1400 m³/hr* CMH |Baffle Filter | Wall Mounted Chimney for Kitchen

6.

Hindware Nevio Plus 60cm with 1400 m³/hr* CMH |Baffle Filter | Wall Mounted Chimney for Kitchen

B09QFJX73C

The Hindware Nevio Plus 60cm Hindware chimney's baffle filter and 1400 m3/hr suction power provide effective air filtering. It's ideal for any kitchen because of its touch control and auto-clean technology.

Specifications of Hindware Nevio Plus 60cm with 1400 m³/hr* CMH |Baffle Filter | Wall Mounted Chimney for Kitchen

Annual Energy Consumption : 170 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

: 170 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level: 60 dB

60 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid May require periodic cleaning and maintenance of the baffle filter Baffle filter effectively captures grease and oil particles Wall-mounted design saves valuable kitchen space Powerful suction of 1400 m³/hr ensures efficient smoke removal Installation and setup may require professional assistance Auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance and upkeep

7. Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen chimney

7.

Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen chimney

B0BRXPVLSG

The Hindware Skyla Neo 75 cm Hindware chimney offers ease. With its sleek black appearance and autoclean and motion sensor technology, it provides a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen chimney

Annual Energy Consumption : 210 Kilowatt Hours

: 210 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level : 60 dB

: 60 dB Installation Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Part Number: C100457

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Autoclean technology simplifies maintenance May be too large for smaller kitchens Effective suction power of 1350 m³/hr removes smoke and odors Motion sensor technology may require adjustment or sensitivity settings Filterless design reduces the need for frequent filter cleaning Installation may require additional support due to size

8. Hindware 60cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney (Sabina Black 60, 1 Baffle Filter, Black)

8.

Hindware 60cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney (Sabina Black 60, 1 Baffle Filter, Black)

B01M09U6FB

The Hindware Sabina Black 60 Hindware chimney's 1 baffle filter and 1100 m3/hr suction power provide dependable air filtering. Any kitchen is made more elegant by its black finish.

Specifications of Hindware 60cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney (Sabina Black 60, 1 Baffle Filter, Black)

Noise Level: 58 dB

58 dB Installation Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Part Number : Sabina Black 60

: Sabina Black 60 Special Features: Touch Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Baffle filter effectively captures grease and oil particles Slightly lower suction power compared to some other models Sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to the kitchen May lack advanced features like auto-clean technology 60cm size fits well in most kitchen spaces Installation may require professional assistance

9. Hindware Optimus iPro 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Chimney | IoT Enabled | Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

9.

Hindware Optimus iPro 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Chimney | IoT Enabled | Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

B08R99TNJY

With IoT connectivity for remote control, the Hindware Optimus iPro 60 cm Hindware chimney allows you to stay connected. Its touch control, motion sensor, and auto-clean technology enable it to provide effective air purification with a suction power of 1400 m³/hr.

Specifications of Hindware Optimus iPro 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Chimney | IoT Enabled | Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Model: C100243

C100243 Annual Energy Consumption : 145 Kilowatts

: 145 Kilowatts Noise Level: 42 dB

42 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid IoT connectivity enables remote operation and control Initial setup and connection to IoT may be complex Auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance Higher initial cost compared to models without IoT capability Powerful suction of 1400 m³/hr effectively removes smoke Dependence on Wi-Fi or network connection for IoT features

10. Hindware Optimus 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

10.

Hindware Optimus 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

B098THLD97

With the Hindware Optimus 60 cm Hindware chimney, which has MaxX Silence Technology for 32% less noise, you can enjoy a calm kitchen. With its sleek black appearance and strong 1400 m³/hr suction, it comes with motion sensors and filterless auto-clean.

Specifications of Hindware Optimus 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

Brand : Hindware

: Hindware Model: C100263

C100263 Annual Energy Consumption: 170 Kilowatt Hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design reduces maintenance hassles May have a higher initial cost compared to models with traditional filters Auto-clean feature simplifies upkeep and maintenance Motion sensor technology may require adjustment or sensitivity settings Powerful suction of 1400 m³/hr ensures efficient smoke removal Installation and setup may require professional assistance

Best 3 features for you:

Model Suction Power (m³/hr) Control Type Special Features Hindware Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 Motion Sensor & Touch Filterless Auto-Clean, Metallic Oil Collector Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 Push Button Elegant Look, Dual LED Lamps, Double Baffle Filter Hindware Skyla Neo 90 cm 1350 Motion Sensor Autoclean Technology, Filterless, Motion Sensor Technology Hindware Atlanta 60 cm 1350 Motion Sensor & Touch Filterless Auto-Clean, MaxX Silence Technology (32% Less Noise) Hindware MARCELLA 90 1700 Auto Clean Filterless Technology, BLDC Motor, MaxX Suction (1700 m³/hr) Hindware Nevio Plus 60cm 1400 Touch Control Auto Clean Technology, Baffle Filter, Wall Mounted Hindware Skyla Neo 75 cm 1350 Motion Sensor Autoclean Technology, Filterless, Motion Sensor Technology Hindware 60cm 1100 NA 1 Baffle Filter Hindware Optimus iPro 60 cm 1400 Motion Sensor & Touch IoT Enabled, Auto-Clean, 32% Less Noise, Free Installation Hindware Optimus 60 cm 1400 Motion Sensor & Touch Filterless Auto-Clean, MaxX Silence Technology (32% Less Noise)

Best overall product:

The Hindware Nadia IN 60 cm chimney stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional performance and stylish design. With a powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke, odors, and grease from your kitchen. Its filterless auto-clean technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Equipped with smart features, this chimney enhances your cooking experience by keeping the air clean and fresh, making it a must-have addition to any modern kitchen.

Best value for money product:

With a combination of functionality and Hindware chimney price, the Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Hindware chimney delivers remarkable value for the money. Its sophisticated black pyramid shape elevates any kitchen's visual appeal without going over budget. The effective twin LED bulbs give plenty of lighting, and the push-button control guarantees simple operation. Its affordable cost doesn't come at the expense of performance or quality, making it an excellent option for consumers on a tight budget who want design and usefulness without compromising value.

How to find the best Hindware chimney models?

Research online reviews and comparisons to find the best Hindware Chimney models. Look for features such as suction power, filter type, and noise levels to meet your kitchen needs. Consider purchasing from reputable retailers for quality assurance and warranty coverage.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.