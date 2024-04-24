Best Instax cameras: Top 7 picks to effortlessly click and capture your favourite moments

The Instax camera swiftly captures moments, providing you with physical memories to cherish and share. Picture being able to freeze laughter, joy, and surprise in a compact, colourful print that you can pass around and treasure. Click and capture your favourite moments with the best Instax cameras

Whether you're at a family gathering, a social event with friends, or exploring new destinations, the Instax injects an element of enjoyment and spontaneity into your adventures. Its small size and user-friendly design make it a companion you'll want to have with you at all times.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Instax camera is its immediate results. There's a certain charm in observing the image develop right in front of you as if witnessing a moment coming to life. This experience is a welcoming change from digital photography, bringing back nostalgia.

Furthermore, the range of Instax cameras available is impressive as each model offers distinct features and creative opportunities, allowing you to showcase your photography style in various ways. The joy of sharing Instax camera prints should not be overlooked. Whether you're displaying them on a refrigerator, compiling them in a scrapbook, or giving them as gifts, these miniature works of art have a way of brightening any space and spreading happiness. So, check out these options for the best Instax camera and choose the one that suits you best.

Kodak PRINTOMATIC Digital Instant Print Camera (Black), Full Color Prints On Zink 2x3 Sticky-Backed Photo Paper - Print Memories Instantly

The Kodak PRINTOMATIC Digital Instant Print Camera provides quick, simple, and enjoyable photography thanks to its point-and-shoot functionality. Its rapid performance enables capturing moments while simultaneously printing the previous image, ensuring no memories are left undocumented. This camera delivers instant high-quality, colourful 2x3 inch photos using Kodak Zink photo paper, eliminating the necessity for ink cartridges, toners, or film. Offered in various vibrant colours, its compact and appealing design easily fits into a shirt pocket, making it convenient for everyday use. With its affordable price tag and automatic flash feature for low-light situations, the PRINTOMATIC is a perfect option for fans of instant photography.

Specifications of Kodak PRINTOMATIC Digital Instant Print Camera

Special Feature: Instant Print

Film Format Type: Instant

Item Weight: 200 gms

Item Dimensions : 25 x 123 x 79 mm LxWxH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Point-and-shoot operation with automatic printing feature Printed photo sizes are smaller Utilizes Zink technology, hence no need for cartridges Zink paper can be expensive per print, especially for frequent use. Affordable

Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera - White (9027)

The classic white Polaroid Now I-Type is a remarkable instant camera that allows you to capture life's precious moments in tangible Polaroid photos. Equipped with autofocus, it ensures clear and sharp pictures, going beyond the mere act of preserving memories - it also serves as a stylish accessory. This camera seamlessly blends the iconic Polaroid design with contemporary features such as a self-timer for group shots and double exposure for artistic effects. For a different approach, utilize the self-timer and accurate flash to seamlessly incorporate yourself into the image, guaranteeing that everyone appears at their finest.

Specifications of Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera – White

Special Feature: Timer

Film Format Type: Instant

Item Weight: 431 gms

Item Dimensions :11.2 x 9.4 x 15 Centimeters LxWxH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy to use Less control setting options Includes self-timer and double-exposure Bulky design

KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer (3x3 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, Yellow

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro comes in a vibrant yellow colour and is a versatile 2-in-1 instant camera and photo printer bundle. This compact camera not only captures moments but also prints them instantly with its built-in printer. You can choose to print or cancel images right after capture, giving you flexibility. One of the standout features of the Mini Shot 3 Retro is its low photo cost, ensuring affordable printing without compromising quality. With 4PASS technology, this camera produces superior photos in seconds, protected against fingerprints and water, with a lifespan of over 100 years. You have the option to choose between bordered and borderless prints, allowing for a personal touch or larger images.

Specifications of KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer

Special Feature: 4PASS technology

Film Format Type: Instant

Item Weight: 850 gms

Item Dimensions : 17 x 16.5 x 15 cms LxWxH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Better printing options Printed photo sizes are smaller Personalised Kodak App offers filters and other creative options 4PASS technology delivers good quality photos

FUJIFILM Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera (Elegant Black)

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera is designed for instant photography in a larger format, providing vivid images on 108 (W) x 86 (H) cm film. Equipped with a built-in flash that includes a fill-in mode for increased brightness, this camera offers enhanced usability with features such as a tripod socket, focal zoom dial, and a user-friendly interface. It offers both normal (0.9 m-3 m) and landscape (3 m plus) focusing modes for versatility. Seamlessly connect and print from your smartphone via Bluetooth for added convenience. Its compact size makes it ideal for on-the-go adventures, while the display screen assists in selecting the best shots for printing. Explore your creativity with 30 frames and 6 filters to enhance your photos, adding a fun and personal touch to your instant prints. With the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300, capturing memories and expressing your creativity has never been easier or more enjoyable.

Specifications of FUJIFILM Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera

Special Feature: Compact Design

Film Format Type: Instant

Item Weight: 255 gms

Item Dimensions : 8.2 x 3.7 x 12.3 cms LxWxH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hybrid functionality Printed photo sizes are smaller Offers various filters and frames Average battery life Ability to print photos directly from your smartphone via Bluetooth

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Lilac Purple)

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 presents itself as an affordable instant camera with a cute, compact appearance available in a range of soft pastel hues. It is ideal for immortalizing instant memories on Fujifilm Instax Mini film that is the size of a credit card. This uncomplicated point-and-shoot camera comes equipped with a built-in flash and an automatic exposure mode for effortless use. Additionally, the option to purchase a close-up lens attachment separately enables users to effortlessly take selfies and detailed close-up shots. The High-Key mode creates soft, bright portraits, enhancing clarity and style.

Specifications of FUJIFILM Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Special Feature: One-touch selfie

Film Format Type: Instant

Item Weight: 295 gms

Item Dimensions : 6.6 x 10.7 x 12.2 cms LxWxH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Different selfie modes Printed photo sizes are smaller Easy to carry No manual controls or viewfinders Affordable

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Green

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 exudes charm with its vibrant green colour. This camera streamlines the process of capturing life's special moments with its automatic exposure feature, resulting in stunning photos. It stands out with its close-up lens, perfect for selfies and detailed food shots. Easily switch between regular and close-up modes by rotating the lens. The automatic flash guarantees bright memories even in low-light conditions. With its ability to produce credit-card-sized Fujifilm Instax Mini film photos instantly, the Instax Mini 12 is the ideal companion for preserving fun and colourful memories.

Specifications of Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Green

Special Feature: Compact design

Film Format Type: Instant

Item Weight: 306 gms

Item Dimensions : 6.7 x 10.4 x 12.2 cms LxWxH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in close-up lens Lacks features like zoom and focus control Automatic Flash Control Instax Mini film can be expensive Simple to Use

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Camera - Chalk White

The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Camera in Chalk White simplifies instant photography with its user-friendly features. Auto Exposure ensures bright photos in any lighting, while Selfie Mode guarantees clear selfies with a dedicated mirror for precise framing. Operating the camera is effortless—simply twist the lens to power on and twist again for Selfie mode. With its sleek design and straightforward functionality, the Instax Square SQ1 in Chalk White is perfect for capturing and sharing memorable moments with ease.

Specifications of Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Camera - Chalk White

Special Feature: Selfie Mirror

Film Format Type: Instant

Item Weight: 390 gms

Item Dimensions : 6 x 13 x 12 cms LxWxH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy to use with automatic exposure and flash Lacks a motorized lens Vibrant photos Heavy to use compared to other instax cameras Simple to Use

Best 3 features of top Instax cameras

Best Instax Camera Maximum Shutter Speed Film Format Special Feature Kodak PRINTOMATIC Digital Instant Print Camera 1/250 seconds Instant No ink cartridges Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Film Camera 1 second Instant Timer KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera 1/250 seconds Instant Water-resistant FUJIFILM Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera 1/250 seconds Instant Speedy print FUJIFILM Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera 1/250 seconds Instant One Touch Selfie Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Green 1/250 seconds Instant Compact Design Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Camera - Chalk White 1/250 seconds Instant Selfie Mirror

Best value for money Instax camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera



The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera is widely regarded as the product that offers the best value in the market. Packed with features, this camera comes at an affordable price, making it a must-buy product for its offerings. The effortless production of brighter and clearer images is guaranteed by the high-performance flash and automatic exposure adjustment, eliminating the necessity for manual adjustments. Its sleek and compact design, along with a variety of vibrant colours, caters to individuals of all ages and preferences, providing a seamless photography experience for everyone.

Best overall Instax camera: Kodak Printomatic

The Kodak Printomatic offers instant enjoyment. This camera allows you to capture moments effortlessly and immediately prints them on 2x3" sticky-backed Zink photo paper, eliminating the requirement for ink or film cartridges. Its compact design allows for easy portability, fitting snugly into your pocket. It features automatic printing and a built-in flash for low-light conditions. While it may not have a viewfinder or advanced settings, the Kodak Printomatic focuses on convenience and affordability, making it perfect for capturing informal moments and instantly sharing them with loved ones.

How to find the best Instax camera

When purchasing an Instax camera, it is important to take into account its intended use, features, and overall quality. It is crucial to ensure that the camera meets your specific needs and offers the desired functionalities. Additionally, it is advisable to research the brand's reputation for reliability and customer support. It is also important to verify the compatibility of the camera with your devices and peripherals and to check the duration of the warranty and available support options. Furthermore, it is recommended to evaluate the size, portability, and power consumption of the camera for convenience and efficiency. Lastly, assessing the ease of use with an intuitive interface and exploring the possibility of upgradability, if applicable, can help future-proof your purchase. Considering these factors collectively will help you select the perfect instant camera that is tailored to your requirements.

