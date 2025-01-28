If you're tired of dealing with wrinkled clothes and want a quick and easy solution, a Philips steamer is the perfect addition to your laundry routine. With a wide range of handheld and standing steamers available, Philips offers high-quality products that make steaming your clothes a breeze. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 7 Philips steamers, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect steamer for your needs.
The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 is a powerful steamer that quickly and effectively removes wrinkles from your clothes. With a compact design and easy-to-fill water tank, this steamer is perfect for both home and travel use. Its continuous steam output ensures efficient steaming, while the brush accessory helps to remove dust and pet hair from your garments.
Specifications
Water Tank Capacity
200 ml
Continuous Steam Output
22 g/min
Heat-up Time
45 seconds
Power Consumption
1000 W
Reasons to buy
Compact and portable design
Removes wrinkles efficiently
Includes brush accessory for pet hair and dust removal
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small
The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer in Purple is a stylish and powerful steamer that keeps your clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. With a fast heat-up time and continuous steam output, this steamer is perfect for everyday use. Its ergonomic design and lightweight construction make it easy to handle, while the brush accessory helps to remove lint and pet hair from your garments.
The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH1010/10 is a compact and efficient steamer that quickly removes wrinkles from your clothes. With a durable construction and easy-to-fill water tank, this steamer is perfect for daily use. Its continuous steam output ensures thorough steaming, while the brush accessory helps to eliminate stubborn wrinkles and creases.
The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH7020/20 is a versatile and powerful steamer that ensures your clothes look perfectly pressed. With a large water tank capacity and strong continuous steam output, this steamer is ideal for heavy-duty steaming. Its compact and ergonomic design makes it easy to use, while the brush accessory helps to remove lint and pet hair from your garments.
The Philips Standing Garment STE3160/30 is a convenient and efficient steamer that keeps your clothes looking neat and crease-free. With a wide steaming plate and adjustable pole, this steamer is perfect for steaming all types of garments. Its large water tank capacity and strong continuous steam output ensure efficient steaming, while the fabric brush attachment helps to smooth out stubborn wrinkles.
Philips Standing Garment Steamer for Clothes – 2000 watts power, Unique tilting style board, 3 steam settings, up to 40 g/min steam output, STE3160/30
The Philips STH1000 Handy Garment Steamer is a compact and efficient steamer that ensures your clothes look fresh and wrinkle-free. With a fast heat-up time and continuous steam output, this steamer is perfect for quick touch-ups and everyday use. Its lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to handle, while the fabric brush attachment helps to smooth out creases and wrinkles.
The Philips STH3010 Garment Steamer with Bacteria is a powerful and hygienic steamer that ensures your clothes are free from germs and bacteria. With a built-in sterilization function and strong continuous steam output, this steamer is perfect for maintaining a clean and fresh wardrobe. Its compact design and easy-to-use controls make it ideal for daily use, while the fabric brush attachment helps to remove stubborn creases and wrinkles.
