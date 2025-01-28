Menu Explore
Best Philips steamers: Top 7 choices for crease-free clothing, quick steaming, and impeccable garment care at home

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 28, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Discover the best Philips steamers to keep clothes wrinkle-free, ensuring quick, efficient, and perfect garment steaming every time.

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Philips Handheld Garment Steamer GC360/30 - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming, 1200 Watt, up to 22g/min steam, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Best Value For Money

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH1010/10 - Compact, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 900 Watt Quick Heat Up, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes - No Burn Guarantee, Vertical and Horizontal Steaming with unique adjustable head, 1500 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 28g/min steam (Deep Azur) STH7020/20 View Details checkDetails

₹5,099

Best Overall Product

Philips Standing Garment Steamer for Clothes – 2000 watts power, Unique tilting style board, 3 steam settings, up to 40 g/min steam output, STE3160/30 View Details checkDetails

₹10,399

PHILIPS Sth1000/10 Handy Garment Steamer, White, 980 Watt, 85 Milliliters View Details checkDetails

₹2,900

Philips STH3010/70 Garment steamer 1000 Watt Green kills 99.9% Bacteria View Details checkDetails

₹3,649

If you're tired of dealing with wrinkled clothes and want a quick and easy solution, a Philips steamer is the perfect addition to your laundry routine. With a wide range of handheld and standing steamers available, Philips offers high-quality products that make steaming your clothes a breeze. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 7 Philips steamers, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect steamer for your needs.

Effortless garment care with the best Philips steamers for wrinkle-free, perfectly steamed clothes every time.
Effortless garment care with the best Philips steamers for wrinkle-free, perfectly steamed clothes every time.

The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 is a powerful steamer that quickly and effectively removes wrinkles from your clothes. With a compact design and easy-to-fill water tank, this steamer is perfect for both home and travel use. Its continuous steam output ensures efficient steaming, while the brush accessory helps to remove dust and pet hair from your garments.

Specifications

Water Tank Capacity
200 ml
Continuous Steam Output
22 g/min
Heat-up Time
45 seconds
Power Consumption
1000 W

Reasons to buy

Compact and portable design

Removes wrinkles efficiently

Includes brush accessory for pet hair and dust removal

Reasons to avoid

Small water tank capacity

Limited continuous steam output

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small

The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer in Purple is a stylish and powerful steamer that keeps your clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free. With a fast heat-up time and continuous steam output, this steamer is perfect for everyday use. Its ergonomic design and lightweight construction make it easy to handle, while the brush accessory helps to remove lint and pet hair from your garments.

Specifications

Water Tank Capacity
200 ml
Continuous Steam Output
22 g/min
Heat-up Time
45 seconds
Power Consumption
1000 W

Reasons to buy

Fast heat-up time

Continuous steam output

Ergonomic and lightweight design

Reasons to avoid

Limited water tank capacity

May be too small for larger garments

Philips Handheld Garment Steamer GC360/30 - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming, 1200 Watt, up to 22g/min steam, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria

Also read:Garment steamer buying guide: Know all about garment steamer, how to use, fabrics you can use it on, and more

The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH1010/10 is a compact and efficient steamer that quickly removes wrinkles from your clothes. With a durable construction and easy-to-fill water tank, this steamer is perfect for daily use. Its continuous steam output ensures thorough steaming, while the brush accessory helps to eliminate stubborn wrinkles and creases.

Specifications

Water Tank Capacity
60 ml
Continuous Steam Output
18 g/min
Heat-up Time
60 seconds
Power Consumption
700 W

Reasons to buy

Compact and durable design

Efficient continuous steam output

Includes brush accessory for stubborn wrinkles

Reasons to avoid

Small water tank capacity

Lower power consumption

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH1010/10 - Compact, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 900 Watt Quick Heat Up, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria

The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH7020/20 is a versatile and powerful steamer that ensures your clothes look perfectly pressed. With a large water tank capacity and strong continuous steam output, this steamer is ideal for heavy-duty steaming. Its compact and ergonomic design makes it easy to use, while the brush accessory helps to remove lint and pet hair from your garments.

Specifications

Water Tank Capacity
300 ml
Continuous Steam Output
25 g/min
Heat-up Time
40 seconds
Power Consumption
1100 W

Reasons to buy

Large water tank capacity

Strong continuous steam output

Compact and ergonomic design

Reasons to avoid

Higher power consumption

May be too heavy for some users

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes - No Burn Guarantee, Vertical and Horizontal Steaming with unique adjustable head, 1500 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 28g/min steam (Deep Azur) STH7020/20

Also read:Let’s discuss two of the best robot vacuum cleaners in India: ILife T10s Vs ECOVACS Deebot N10 Plus

The Philips Standing Garment STE3160/30 is a convenient and efficient steamer that keeps your clothes looking neat and crease-free. With a wide steaming plate and adjustable pole, this steamer is perfect for steaming all types of garments. Its large water tank capacity and strong continuous steam output ensure efficient steaming, while the fabric brush attachment helps to smooth out stubborn wrinkles.

Specifications

Water Tank Capacity
1600 ml
Continuous Steam Output
40 g/min
Heat-up Time
60 seconds
Power Consumption
1500 W

Reasons to buy

Wide steaming plate

Adjustable pole for different garment types

Large water tank capacity

Reasons to avoid

Higher power consumption

May be too large for small spaces

Philips Standing Garment Steamer for Clothes – 2000 watts power, Unique tilting style board, 3 steam settings, up to 40 g/min steam output, STE3160/30

The Philips STH1000 Handy Garment Steamer is a compact and efficient steamer that ensures your clothes look fresh and wrinkle-free. With a fast heat-up time and continuous steam output, this steamer is perfect for quick touch-ups and everyday use. Its lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to handle, while the fabric brush attachment helps to smooth out creases and wrinkles.

Specifications

Water Tank Capacity
200 ml
Continuous Steam Output
22 g/min
Heat-up Time
45 seconds
Power Consumption
1000 W

Reasons to buy

Fast heat-up time

Continuous steam output

Lightweight and ergonomic design

Reasons to avoid

Limited water tank capacity

May be too small for heavy-duty steaming

PHILIPS Sth1000/10 Handy Garment Steamer, White, 980 Watt, 85 Milliliters

The Philips STH3010 Garment Steamer with Bacteria is a powerful and hygienic steamer that ensures your clothes are free from germs and bacteria. With a built-in sterilization function and strong continuous steam output, this steamer is perfect for maintaining a clean and fresh wardrobe. Its compact design and easy-to-use controls make it ideal for daily use, while the fabric brush attachment helps to remove stubborn creases and wrinkles.

Specifications

Water Tank Capacity
250 ml
Continuous Steam Output
30 g/min
Heat-up Time
50 seconds
Power Consumption
1200 W

Reasons to buy

Built-in sterilization function

Strong continuous steam output

Compact and easy-to-use design

Reasons to avoid

May be too powerful for delicate fabrics

Limited water tank capacity

Philips STH3010/70 Garment steamer 1000 Watt Green kills 99.9% Bacteria

Also read:Pick the right cabin luggage for your airport transit: A complete guide for your next travel purchase

Top 4 features of best Philips steamers:

Best Philips SteamersWater Tank CapacityContinuous Steam OutputHeat-up TimePower Consumption
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20200 ml22 g/min45 seconds1000 W
Philips Handheld Garment Steamer Purple200 ml22 g/min45 seconds1000 W
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH1010/1060 ml18 g/min60 seconds700 W
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH7020/20300 ml25 g/min40 seconds1100 W
Philips Standing Garment STE3160/301600 ml40 g/min60 seconds1500 W
Philips STH1000 Handy Garment Steamer200 ml22 g/min45 seconds1000 W
Philips STH3010 Garment steamer with Bacteria250 ml30 g/min50 seconds1200 W

FAQs on philips steamer

  • What is the price range of Philips steamers?

    The price of Philips steamers varies depending on the model and its features, ranging from affordable handheld steamers to high-end standing steamers.

  • Do Philips steamers work on all types of fabrics?

    Yes, Philips steamers are designed to work on a wide range of fabrics, including delicate materials and heavy-duty garments.

  • Are Philips steamers easy to use?

    Most Philips steamers are designed for easy and intuitive use, with simple controls and ergonomic designs for user convenience.

  • What is the newest release in the Philips steamer lineup?

    Philips is constantly innovating and releasing new steamers with advanced features, so be sure to check the latest models for the newest releases.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

