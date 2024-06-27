Garment steamer vs iron: Know which one fights wrinkles better; benefits, our top picks, and more

A neatly, well-ironed garment is indeed an ultimate showstopper! Whether it's your official business meet, your first date or your causal catchup with friends, wrinkled attire is a big turn-off. But all thanks to ironing and steaming that those pesky creases would not be a mood spoiler any more. However, the choice of steaming or ironing, which one is better; steam iron or garment steamer is still debatable. Garment steamer vs iron: know which one is better

While both, garment steamers and irons are a powerhouse when it comes to removing those creases and wrinkles from your garment. Deciding between an iron or garment steam depends on the kind of fabric and the type of finish you are looking for in your attire. While irons are just your ideal bet for cotton, linen, and denim fabrics for a crisp feel, steam irons are champions in removing wrinkles from your silk, muslin, woollen or cashmere fabric.

For a deeper understanding and bifurcation, we have curated this article that will talk about both the techniques; ironing and steaming, giving benefits of both, along with our top 5 picks of both steam irons and garment steamers.

Let us discuss both in detail one by one:

What is a garment steamer:

In general terms, a garment steamer uses the technique of steam to remove wrinkles from your favourite garments to give it a natural look. A garment steamer works best on delicate fabrics like silk, woollen, or cashmere to give it a fresh look. Unlike traditional irons that press clothes to smooth out wrinkles, garment steamers emit a gentle stream of hot steam that relaxes the fabric fibres, making wrinkles and creases fall away. It does not press hard the heat, rather steam loosens fabrics to remove wrinkles.

Use garment steamer for:

Heat sensitive materials like silk and some synthetics

Items made of material that can be crushed by ironing like wool, velvet or corduroy

Suits and jackets

Curtains

Bed skirts

Pillows

Mattresses

Upholstery

Silks

Wool, Cashmere & Wool Blends

Components of a Garment Steamer:

Water Tank/Reservoir: Holds the water that will be converted into steam. Heating Element: Heats the water in the reservoir to produce steam. Steam Nozzle or Head: Directs the steam onto the fabric. Hose (in larger models): Connects the water tank to the steam nozzle.

Our top 5 picks of the best garment steamers:

The Beautural Garment Steamer is an essential tool for maintaining wrinkle-free clothing. With a quick heat-up time of just 30 seconds, it ensures your garments are ready to wear in no time. Its 1200W power provides strong steam output to smooth out even the toughest wrinkles. The steamer features a large detachable water tank for continuous steaming without frequent refills, and its lightweight design makes it easy to handle and perfect for both home use and travel. The Beautural Garment Steamer also includes a range of attachments for versatile use, making it suitable for all types of fabrics, from delicate silks to heavy cottons.

Specifications of Beautural Garment Steamer

Power: 1200W

Heat-up Time: 30 seconds

Water Tank Capacity: 260ml

Steam Duration: Up to 15 minutes per fill

Weight: 1.1 kg

Dimensions: 6.7 x 11.5 x 23.5 cm

Attachments: Fabric brush, lint brush, and creaser

Safety Features: Automatic shut-off when too hot or low on water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick 30-second heat-up time Smaller water tank compared to others Lightweight and portable Not suitable for very large garments Multiple attachments for versatility May require frequent refills Automatic shut-off for safety

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its quick heat-up time, portability, and effectiveness in removing wrinkles. However, some find the water tank a bit small for prolonged use.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Beautural Garment Steamer for its quick performance, versatility with multiple attachments, and safety features, making it ideal for both home use and travel.

The Inalsa Garment Steamer is designed to provide a quick and efficient steaming experience. It boasts a powerful 1500W heating system that generates steam in just 45 seconds, allowing you to de-wrinkle your clothes in no time. With a generous 280ml water tank, it offers extended steam time, reducing the need for frequent refills. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to handle and store, perfect for everyday use and travel. The Inalsa Garment Steamer also includes a detachable fabric brush to help remove lint and pet hair, ensuring your garments look pristine.

Specifications of Inalsa Garment Steamer

Power: 1500W

Heat-up Time: 45 seconds

Water Tank Capacity: 280ml

Steam Duration: Up to 20 minutes per fill

Weight: 1.2 kg

Dimensions: 12 x 15 x 25 cm

Attachments: Fabric brush

Safety Features: Automatic shut-off when too hot or low on water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1500W heating system Slightly heavier than some competitors Large 280ml water tank Takes 45 seconds to heat up Includes fabric brush attachment Automatic shut-off for safety

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its powerful steam output and the inclusion of a fabric brush. Some mention that it takes a bit longer to heat up compared to other models.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Inalsa Garment Steamer for its powerful steam, larger water tank, and helpful fabric brush, ensuring your clothes are wrinkle-free and lint-free.

The Usha Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer combines efficiency and convenience to keep your clothes looking their best. With a robust 2000W heating system, it produces steam in just 30 seconds, making it perfect for last-minute touch-ups. Its 2-litre water tank allows for prolonged steaming sessions, making it ideal for larger households or commercial use. The steamer features a telescopic pole for height adjustment, a foldable hanger, and a fabric brush, providing comprehensive care for various fabric types. The Usha Techne Direct 2000 is easy to manoeuvre with its 360-degree swivel wheels, ensuring hassle-free steaming.

Specifications of Usha Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer

Power: 2000W

Heat-up Time: 30 seconds

Water Tank Capacity: 2 litres

Steam Duration: Up to 60 minutes per fill

Weight: 5 kg

Dimensions: 30 x 30 x 165 cm

Attachments: Fabric brush, foldable hanger, and telescopic pole

Safety Features: Automatic shut-off when too hot or low on water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 2000W heating system Bulky and heavy for travel use Large 2-liter water tank Takes up more storage space Telescopic pole and foldable hanger Higher price point 360-degree swivel wheels for easy use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its powerful steam output and large water tank. However, some find it too bulky for small spaces or travel.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Usha Techne Direct 2000 for its powerful performance, extended steaming capacity, and versatile attachments, perfect for heavy-duty use.

The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer offers a compact solution for quickly de-wrinkling your clothes. With a 1300W heating system, it heats up in just 45 seconds, providing continuous steam for fast results. Its 70ml detachable water tank is designed for quick refills, making it ideal for on-the-go use. This steamer is lightweight and ergonomically designed for easy handling, ensuring comfortable use. The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer comes with a brush attachment to enhance steam penetration for thicker fabrics, ensuring effective wrinkle removal across different materials.

Specifications of PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer

Power: 1300W

Heat-up Time: 45 seconds

Water Tank Capacity: 70ml

Steam Duration: Up to 8 minutes per fill

Weight: 0.9 kg

Dimensions: 34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2 cm

Attachments: Fabric brush

Safety Features: Automatic shut-off when too hot or low on water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and lightweight Small water tank Quick 45-second heat-up time Shorter steam duration Ergonomic design for easy handling Less powerful than larger models Includes fabric brush attachment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its portability and ease of use. Some note that the small water tank requires frequent refills.

Why choose this product?

Choose the PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer for its portability, quick performance, and ergonomic design, making it perfect for travel and quick touch-ups.

The AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer is designed to provide efficient and convenient steaming. With a 1100W power output, it heats up in just 40 seconds, ensuring your clothes are wrinkle-free in minutes. The 280ml detachable water tank offers up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, reducing the need for frequent refills. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to use and perfect for travel. The AGARO Signify also includes a fabric brush and a measuring cup for precise water filling, ensuring optimal performance for all types of fabrics.

Specifications of AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer

Power: 1100W

Heat-up Time: 40 seconds

Water Tank Capacity: 280ml

Steam Duration: Up to 15 minutes per fill

Weight: 1 kg

Dimensions: 29 x 13 x 12 cm

Attachments: Fabric brush, measuring cup

Safety Features: Automatic shut-off when too hot or low on water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick 40-second heat-up time Slightly lower power output 280ml detachable water tank Water tank could be larger Lightweight and portable Includes fabric brush and measuring cup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers highlight its quick heat-up time and portability. Some wish the water tank was larger for longer steaming sessions.

Why choose this product?

Choose the AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer for its quick performance, portability, and included accessories, making it ideal for home and travel use.

How does a garment steamer work:

Filling the Water Tank: The first step is to fill the water tank with clean, preferably distilled water, to avoid mineral build-up. Heating the Water: Once the steamer is turned on, the heating element heats the water in the reservoir. The time it takes to heat up can vary depending on the model, but it typically takes a few seconds to a few minutes. Producing Steam: As the water heats up, it begins to boil and produce steam. The steam is then channelled through the hose (if applicable) to the steam nozzle or head. Applying Steam to Fabric: The garment steamer is held a short distance from the fabric, and the steam nozzle is directed at the garment. The steam penetrates the fabric, relaxing the fibres and removing wrinkles. This process is gentle and does not require direct contact with the fabric, reducing the risk of scorching or burning.

Smoothing Out Wrinkles: Slowly move the steam nozzle over the wrinkled areas. The combination of heat and moisture relaxes the fabric, causing wrinkles to disappear. For tougher wrinkles, you might need to hold the steamer in place a bit longer or make several passes. Additional Features: Some garment steamers come with attachments like fabric brushes, which help to lift fibres and remove lint, or crease attachments for creating sharp pleats and creases.

Benefits of a Garment Steamer:

A garment steamer comes loaded with tons of benefits, from its ease of usage and application to removing wrinkles from almost any type of fabric. Some of its major benefits are listed below:

Gentle on Fabrics

Garment steamers are less harsh on fabrics compared to traditional irons. The steam penetrates the fabric fibres, relaxing them and removing wrinkles without direct contact, reducing the risk of scorching or damaging delicate materials like silk, chiffon, and lace.

Time-Saving

Steamers heat up quickly and can be used directly on hanging clothes, which saves time. There's no need for an ironing board, and you can steam multiple items consecutively without waiting for the device to cool down or heat up again.

Versatility

Garment steamers are versatile and can be used on a variety of fabric types, including clothes, drapes, upholstery, and bedding. They are effective for refreshing and deodorizing items that are not easily washable.

Easy to Use

Using a garment steamer is straightforward. Simply fill the water tank, turn it on, and once it heats up, move the steamer head over the fabric. The upright design means you don't need to exert much pressure, making it easy on your hands and wrists.

Portable and Convenient

Many garment steamers are compact and lightweight, making them ideal for travel. They can easily fit into a suitcase, allowing you to keep your clothes wrinkle-free while on the go.

Effective on Hard-to-Iron Areas

Garment steamers excel at smoothing out wrinkles on hard-to-iron areas such as sleeves, collars, ruffles, and pleats. The steam can reach areas that are difficult to access with a traditional iron.

Removes Odours and Bacteria

The high-temperature steam not only removes wrinkles but also kills bacteria and removes odours, leaving clothes fresh and clean. This makes garment steamers a great option for refreshing clothes between washes.

Safe for Embellishments

Steamers are safe to use on clothes with embellishments like sequins, beads, and embroidery. The steam gently relaxes the fabric without causing any damage to these delicate decorations.

Reduces Static Cling

Steaming helps reduce static cling in fabrics, making clothes more comfortable to wear. The moisture from the steam eliminates static electricity, which is particularly beneficial for synthetic fabrics.

Low Maintenance

Garment steamers generally require less maintenance than traditional irons. There are no complex settings to adjust, and cleaning the device is usually as simple as emptying the water tank and occasionally descaling to prevent mineral build-up.

Some disadvantages of a garment steamer:

Garment steamers are popular for their convenience and efficiency in removing wrinkles, but they also have some disadvantages:

Limited Crease Removal: Steamers are not as effective as irons for creating sharp creases, making them less suitable for dress shirts and formal wear.

Larger and Heavier: Some garment steamers can be bulkier and heavier than irons, making them less portable and harder to store.

Water Spots: If not used correctly, steamers can leave water spots on delicate fabrics.

Higher Cost: High-quality steamers tend to be more expensive than traditional irons.

Electricity Consumption: Steamers can consume more electricity due to their need to heat water quickly and continuously produce steam.

Continuous Refill: Garment steamers require frequent refilling of the water tank, which can be inconvenient during extended use.

What is an iron:

Irons have been in the market for decades now, and for all quite the right reasons. Irons does the simple task of removing wrinkles by pressing the clothes. The modern technology irons come up with advanced features such as a built-in steam function for fabrics that cannot tolerate high heat, anti-burn technology that prevents your precious garments from getting burnt, and a lot more. Irons provide a crisp and starched finish to your garments, especially on tough fabrics such as denims, cotton, linen for that crisp and elegant look.

Use iron for:

Dress shirts

Denims

Dress pants

Table linens

Linen items

Cotton items

Sheets

Pillow covers

Our top 5 picks of the best irons:

1. USHA Steam Pro SI 3713, 1300 W Steam Iron

The USHA Steam Pro SI 3713 is a high-performance steam iron designed to make ironing tasks quicker and more efficient. With a power output of 1300 watts, it provides consistent and powerful steam to tackle even the toughest wrinkles. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, while the non-stick soleplate glides smoothly over all fabric types, preventing damage and ensuring a crisp finish. The adjustable steam settings and variable temperature control allow you to customize the ironing experience to suit different fabrics. Additionally, the iron features a 360-degree swivel cord for easy maneuverability and a large water tank to minimize the need for frequent refills.

Specifications of USHA Steam Pro SI 3713

Power: 1300 W

Soleplate: Non-stick

Steam Output: Adjustable

Water Tank Capacity: Large

Cord: 360-degree swivel

Temperature Control: Variable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful steam output Slightly heavy for prolonged use Non-stick soleplate Water tank requires regular refills Ergonomic design No auto shut-off feature Adjustable steam and temperature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful steam output and the smooth gliding soleplate but mention the iron's weight can be a bit tiring during extended use.

Why choose this product?

Choose the USHA Steam Pro SI 3713 for its powerful steam performance and ease of use, making ironing less of a chore.

The Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron is a reliable and efficient ironing solution for everyday use. With its 1000-watt power, it heats up quickly and evenly, ensuring a smooth ironing experience. The non-stick coated soleplate glides effortlessly over fabrics, preventing any sticking or burning. Its lightweight and compact design make it easy to handle and store, while the ergonomic grip ensures comfortable use. The adjustable temperature control allows you to set the right heat level for different types of fabrics, ensuring effective wrinkle removal without damaging your clothes. The iron also features a thermal fuse for safety and durability.

Specifications of Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron

Power: 1000 W

Soleplate: Non-stick coated

Temperature Control: Adjustable

Design: Lightweight and compact

Safety: Thermal fuse

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick heating Limited to dry ironing Non-stick soleplate No steam function Lightweight and easy to handle Basic features Affordable price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its quick heating and lightweight design but note the lack of steam functionality as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Bajaj DX-6 for a simple, effective, and budget-friendly ironing experience.

3.Philips Steam Iron

The Philips Steam Iron is engineered for superior performance and convenience. It features advanced steam technology to effortlessly remove wrinkles from various fabrics. The iron's non-stick soleplate ensures smooth gliding, while the continuous steam output provides consistent results. With a power output tailored for efficient ironing, this Philips model heats up quickly, offering a reliable solution for your daily ironing needs. The ergonomic design and comfortable grip make it easy to use, and the variable steam and temperature settings allow for precise control. Its large water tank reduces the frequency of refills, making your ironing sessions more efficient.

Specifications of Philips Steam Iron

Soleplate: Non-stick

Steam Output: Continuous

Power: High-efficiency heating

Design: Ergonomic and comfortable grip

Water Tank: Large capacity

Controls: Variable steam and temperature settings

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced steam technology Higher price point Non-stick soleplate Slightly heavier than basic models Ergonomic design Large water tank

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users commend the advanced steam features and ergonomic design, though some find it a bit pricey compared to basic models.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips Steam Iron for its advanced steam technology and reliable performance, ideal for those seeking efficiency and convenience.

The HAVELLS Fabio 1250 W Steam Iron combines modern design with high functionality to deliver a superior ironing experience. With 1250 watts of power, it generates ample steam to smooth out even the toughest wrinkles. The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth and even gliding over fabrics, preventing any sticking or burning. Its adjustable steam and temperature settings provide versatility for different fabric types. The iron features an anti-drip system to prevent water leakage and a self-cleaning function to maintain optimal performance. The ergonomic design and 360-degree swivel cord enhance user comfort and maneuverability.

Specifications of HAVELLS Fabio 1250 W Steam Iron

Power: 1250 W

Soleplate: Ceramic

Steam Output: Adjustable

Temperature Control: Variable

Cord: 360-degree swivel

Additional Features: Anti-drip, self-cleaning

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ceramic soleplate Slightly higher price Adjustable steam and temperature Water tank could be larger Anti-drip system Self-cleaning function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the smooth gliding ceramic soleplate and the effective steam output but mention the water tank could be bigger.

Why choose this product?

Select the HAVELLS Fabio for its ceramic soleplate and advanced features that make ironing more efficient and hassle-free.

5.Orient Electric Fabrijoy 1000 Watt Dry Iron

The Orient Electric Fabrijoy 1000 Watt Dry Iron offers a perfect blend of performance and convenience for everyday ironing tasks. With its 1000-watt power, it heats up quickly and distributes heat evenly across its soleplate. The non-stick coated soleplate ensures effortless gliding over various fabrics, preventing sticking and burning. Its lightweight design and comfortable grip make it easy to handle, reducing hand fatigue during long ironing sessions. The iron features an adjustable temperature control, allowing you to choose the appropriate heat level for different fabrics, ensuring effective wrinkle removal without damage. The thermal fuse provides added safety and durability.

Specifications of Orient Electric Fabrijoy 1000 Watt Dry Iron

Power: 1000 W

Soleplate: Non-stick coated

Temperature Control: Adjustable

Design: Lightweight and ergonomic

Safety: Thermal fuse

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick and even heating No steam function Non-stick soleplate Basic features Lightweight and ergonomic Budget-friendly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the quick heating and non-stick soleplate but note the lack of steam functionality as a limitation.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Orient Electric Fabrijoy for an affordable, easy-to-use, and reliable dry iron for everyday needs.

Benefits of an iron:

Here are some of the many benefits that you can derive by using an iron for your garment’s wrinkle removal.

Wrinkle Removal: Irons effectively remove wrinkles and creases from clothes, making them look neat and presentable.



Fabric Care: Modern irons come with adjustable temperature settings, ensuring that different types of fabrics are ironed at appropriate temperatures, which helps in maintaining the quality and longevity of the fabric.



Hygiene: The heat from the iron can kill bacteria and remove odours from clothes, contributing to better hygiene.



Professional Appearance: Ironing clothes enhances your appearance by giving your clothes a crisp and professional look, which is especially important for formal wear.



Convenience: Portable and easy to use, irons can be quickly used at home to refresh clothing without the need for professional services.



Versatility: Many irons come with additional features like steam functions, self-cleaning, and vertical steam capabilities, making them versatile tools for various fabric care needs.



Economical: Owning an iron can save money over time by reducing the need for frequent trips to the dry cleaners.

Improved Sewing and Crafting: For those who sew or craft, an iron is essential for pressing seams and fabrics to ensure accuracy and a polished finish.

Disadvantages of an Iron

Just like a garment steamer, an iron also comes with a few disadvantages.

Energy Consumption: Irons consume a significant amount of electricity, which can add to your energy bills, especially if you iron frequently.



Risk of Burns: Using an iron involves the risk of burns to your skin if not handled properly, especially if you accidentally touch the hot soleplate.



Fabric Damage: If the iron is too hot for a particular fabric, it can cause burns, scorching, or shiny marks, damaging your clothes permanently.



Water Spillage: In steam irons, there's a risk of water spillage, which can leave stains on your clothes and make the ironing process messy.



Heavy Weight: Some irons can be quite heavy, making them difficult to handle, especially during extended ironing sessions, leading to hand fatigue.

Cord Issues: The cord of the iron can get tangled, and if it's too short, it can limit your movement and make ironing less convenient.

How to Choose an Iron

Choosing the right iron can significantly impact your ironing experience. Here are some factors to consider when selecting an iron:

1. Type of Iron

Steam Iron : Ideal for regular use; produces steam to remove wrinkles more effectively.

: Ideal for regular use; produces steam to remove wrinkles more effectively. Dry Iron : Basic and budget-friendly; good for simple ironing tasks without the need for steam.

: Basic and budget-friendly; good for simple ironing tasks without the need for steam. Garment Steamer: Best for delicate fabrics and quick touch-ups.

2. Power and Wattage

Higher wattage irons heat up faster and provide more consistent heat. Look for irons with at least 1000 watts for effective performance.

3. Soleplate Material

Non-stick : Prevents sticking and makes ironing smoother.

: Prevents sticking and makes ironing smoother. Ceramic : Ensures even heat distribution and smooth gliding.

: Ensures even heat distribution and smooth gliding. Stainless Steel: Durable and provides excellent glide but may require more maintenance.

4. Steam Output and Control

Adjustable steam settings allow you to customize the amount of steam based on fabric type.

A high steam output is beneficial for heavy fabrics and stubborn wrinkles.

5. Temperature Control

Look for irons with variable temperature settings to safely iron different types of fabrics without causing damage.

6. Water Tank Capacity

Larger water tanks reduce the frequency of refills, making ironing sessions more efficient.

Check for easy-to-fill designs to prevent spills.

7. Cord Length and Swivel

A longer cord provides more flexibility and ease of movement.

A 360-degree swivel cord prevents tangling and enhances maneuverability.

8. Weight and Ergonomics

Lightweight irons are easier to handle and reduce fatigue during prolonged use.

An ergonomic design with a comfortable grip ensures better control and comfort.

9. Additional Features

Anti-Drip : Prevents water from leaking at low temperatures.

: Prevents water from leaking at low temperatures. Self-Cleaning : Maintains the iron's performance by preventing mineral build-up.

: Maintains the iron's performance by preventing mineral build-up. Auto Shut-Off: Enhances safety by turning off the iron when not in use for a certain period.

10. Price and Brand

Consider your budget and choose a reliable brand known for quality and durability.

Check reviews and ratings to gauge customer satisfaction and product performance.

The bottom line: Garment steamer or an iron:

Both garment steamer or an iron does the wonderful job of giving you de wrinkled clothes without wasting much of your time or efforts. However, if you have to make a choice between the two, we would suggest you decide on the basis of your clothes or fabrics.

Garment steamers are your go-to option if you are looking for a good flowy de wrinkled gowns or on your silk garments. Being delicate on your favourite silk and cashmere attire, it gives your clothes a deodorized and relaxed look.

Irons on the other hand, are champion on garments that need adequate amount of pressing for de wrinkling. They are just perfect for the pleats of your formal trousers or on your shirt’s cuffs. They give a crisp and starched look to your favourite denims or linen clothing. So, the choice totally depends on the kind of clothes or fabrics you wear often.

