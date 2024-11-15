Best smartphones under 25,000: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Vivo T3 Pro, and more

Want a smartphone upgrade but under a budget? Then we have got you covered. The mid-range smartphone market is quite competitive with several brands announcing smartphones back to back with innovative features and offers. The year 2024 stayed big for mid-range smartphones, however, there are some models such as Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Vivo T3 Pro, and others which were popularised in the segment. Therefore, know about the best smartphone under ₹25000 from top brands.

Check out the list of best smartphones under ₹ 25,000.(HT Tech)

Best smartphone under ₹ 25,000:

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: The latest Edge 50 series smartphone comes with 6.4 inch-inch LTPO P-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main, 10MP telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

Vivo T3 Pro: It is another performance-centric smartphone that features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The Vivo T3 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. The smartphone features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Vivo T3 Pro is backed by a 5500 mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2a: This is one of the most popular phones under the Rs.25000 segment as it comes with an eye-catching design and features. The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. It has a dual camera setup that features a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. The Phona 2a is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging.

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Another powerful smartphone under ₹25,000 is the iQOO Z9s Pro which was launched earlier this year. The iQOO Z9s Pro features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. It is backed by a 5500 mAh battery with 80 W fast charging.

Poco X6 Pro: The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset making it a performance-centric device. It comes with a 64MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery.