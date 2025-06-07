Best Sony tower speakers in 2025 that don’t require an additional subwoofer: Top picks with great bass

Tower speakers are a great choice for anyone who wants powerful, immersive sound in their living space. They deliver deep bass, clear vocals, and rich audio without needing extra equipment like a subwoofer. Check out the best Sony tower speakers in 2025 with an unbeatable sound output.

Perfect for music lovers and movie buffs, these speakers fill large rooms with ease. Among the best, Sony tower speakers stand out with their excellent sound quality, built-in party features like LED lights and karaoke mode, and seamless Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Looking to upgrade to the best Sony tower speaker in 2025? Here are our best recommendations with sleek design, durable build, and easy smartphone control making them a top pick for entertainment and home audio setups.

Loading Suggestions...

This model ranks among the best Sony tower speakers in 2025 for users who want portability without compromising power. With 360° omnidirectional sound, this tall speaker fills any space with punchy audio. It runs up to 25 hours on a single charge, has built-in wheels and a handle for easy movement, and is IPX4 splash-resistant for outdoor events.

Add karaoke and guitar inputs, ambient lighting, and TV sound boosting, and you’ve got a tower speaker that turns any moment into a party.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 25 hours Sound Output Omnidirectional with X-Balanced speaker Connectivity Bluetooth, Optical In Special Features IPX4 splash-resistant, ambient lights, built-in handle and wheels Controls Sony Music Centre app, gesture control Reasons to buy Long battery life and splash resistance for outdoor use Versatile with karaoke, guitar, and TV sound booster support Reasons to avoid No HDMI or USB port for wired TV/audio setups Slightly bulky despite being portable Click Here to Buy Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker IPX4 Splash-Resistant with 25 Hour-Battery, Built-in Handle and Wheels, Omnidirectional Sound, and Ambient Lights

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker’s loud, clear sound, ideal for outdoor parties and value its functionality. Connectivity is praised, but battery life gets mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s a powerful, party-ready speaker built for portability, fun, and all-day performance.

Loading Suggestions...

Among the best Sony tower speakers in 2025, the SRS-XV900 offers powerful 360° omnidirectional sound with clear, distortion-free audio from its X-Balanced speaker. It runs for up to 25 hours on battery and supports quick charge, giving 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of charging. This tall speaker features built-in wheels and handle for easy portability, TV sound booster for better audio from your TV, plus multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, RCA, and Optical. Ideal for parties and home entertainment with style and power.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 25 hours with quick charge Sound Omni directional with X-Balanced speaker unit Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, RCA, Optical Special Features TV sound booster, ambient lights Portability Built-in handle and wheels Reasons to buy Long battery life with quick charging feature Multiple connectivity options including RCA and Optical Reasons to avoid Large footprint needs ample floor space No microphone input for karaoke Click Here to Buy Sony SRS-XV900 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth Party-Speaker with 25 Hour-Battery, Built in Handle and Wheels (Omni Directional Sound and Light, USB, BT), Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Sony portable tower speaker’s sound quality and good bass.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful, clear sound with great battery life and versatile connectivity for any party or home use.

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s MHC-V43D is among the best Sony tower speakers in 2025 for party lovers and home entertainers. This tall speaker delivers powerful bass with its Jet Bass Booster and spreads sound widely using high-efficiency tweeters. It features karaoke and guitar inputs, gesture control, and seamless Bluetooth/NFC connectivity.

With colourful party lights and built-in DVD/HDMI output, it’s perfect for any event. Easy to transport with sturdy castors, this tower speaker brings music and fun to every corner.

Specifications Battery Life Not specified, requires power connection Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC, HDMI, USB Sound Technology Jet Bass Booster, High-efficiency Tweeters Inputs Karaoke mic, guitar, USB, DVD player Portability Castors and carry handle for easy movement Reasons to buy Gesture control for hands-free DJ and karaoke functions Multi-device Bluetooth connection for shared playlists Reasons to avoid No built-in battery, requires power supply Bulkier size needs ample space Click Here to Buy SONY MHC-V43D High Power Party Speaker with Bluetooth connectivity (Mic/Guitar, Jet Bass Booster, Gesture Control, USB, HDMI,CD/DVD) - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker’s sound, especially its Maga Bass, and gesture control. Great for parties, portable for home, but battery life disappoints.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful sound, party features, and easy control for any event.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony SRS-XV500 stands out as one of the best Sony tower speakers in 2025 for portable party sound with bass that hits deep and clear. This tabletop tower speaker offers 25 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature for nonstop fun.

Splash-proof with IPX4 rating, it’s built for any lively environment. Equipped with karaoke and guitar inputs, ambient lighting, and gesture control through the Sony Music Centre app, it’s perfect for both music lovers and performers.

Specifications Output Power 55 Watts Battery Life 25 hours with quick 10-minute charge for 2.5 hours playback Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Water Resistance IPX4 splash-proof rating Inputs Karaoke mic, guitar Reasons to buy Long battery life with fast charging Motion gesture control via smartphone Reasons to avoid Tabletop mounting limits placement options Bass may not satisfy audiophiles wanting extreme lows Click Here to Buy Sony New SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker | IPX4 Splash-Proof | 25 Hrs Battery | Mega Bass | Built-in Power Bank | Ambient Lights | Guitar & MIC- 2024 Model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker’s clear, booming sound and solid build quality. Battery life gets mixed reviews, lasting around 4 hours for some.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers portable power, party features, and reliable sound for hours.

Loading Suggestions...

The SONY ULT Tower 10 delivers powerful 360-degree sound and massive bass with just a press of the ULT button. This floor-standing tower speaker lights up any party with synchronised 360-degree vibrant party lights.

It includes a wireless microphone for instant karaoke fun and a built-in power bank to charge your devices while the music plays. Its TV Sound Booster and 7-band equaliser allow a fully customisable sound experience.

Specifications Sound Mode 360-degree surround with ULT bass modes (ULT 1 & ULT 2) Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, Multipoint connection Lighting 360-degree party lights synchronised to music Extras Wireless microphone included, built-in power bank Controls Touch panel, 7-band equaliser, Music Centre app compatibility Reasons to buy Deep, customisable bass with two ULT modes Portable with handle and large wheels for easy movement Reasons to avoid Premium price might deter budget buyers Heavyweight limits portability for some users Click Here to Buy SONY New Launch ULT Tower 10 Party Speaker with ULT Button(2 Modes) for Massive Bass and Powerful Sound, 360 Sound & Party Lights, Wireless Mic for Karaoke, Bluetooth, Touch Panel, TV Sound Booster

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that these Sony tower speakers deliver smooth, crisp, and clear sound quality with a fantastic microphone.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines deep bass, smart features, and party-ready lighting in a powerful tower speaker.

Loading Suggestions...

The SONY MHC-V73D ranks among the best Sony tower speakers in 2025 for party lovers who want powerful sound and vibrant lights. This tall tower speaker fills every corner with omnidirectional sound boosted by Jet Bass Booster.

Karaoke and guitar inputs turn your events into live shows. Gesture and voice controls via the Fiestable app keep the party going without interrupting the flow.

Specifications Sound Output Omni-directional with Jet Bass Booster Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC, Music Centre app compatible Lighting Omni-directional party lights synchronised to music Inputs Microphone and guitar inputs for karaoke and jamming Controls LED touch panel, gesture control, voice commands Reasons to buy Powerful bass with 360° sound coverage Multiple control options including gesture and voice Reasons to avoid Larger size may not suit small spaces Premium price for casual users Click Here to Buy SONY MHC-V73D Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound output and finishing quality to be outstanding.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful, room-filling sound and interactive controls perfect for parties.

Is the sound quality of Sony tower speakers really worth the price?

Yes, Sony tower speakers are known for their premium sound quality that justifies the price. They come with multiple drivers, including woofers and tweeters, to deliver deep bass, balanced mids, and crisp highs. Sony also uses proprietary technologies like ClearAudio+ and Mega Bass for enhanced sound performance. If you want a reliable speaker that consistently delivers powerful, distortion-free audio, especially in larger rooms, Sony tower speakers are a great investment for the price.

Can I connect my phone or TV to a Sony tower speaker?

Absolutely! Sony tower speakers offer versatile connectivity options. Most models support Bluetooth, so you can wirelessly stream music from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. They also feature USB ports, audio-in jacks, and sometimes HDMI ARC or optical inputs for connecting to TVs or other audio sources. Some models even support NFC for one-touch pairing. If you own a smart TV, pairing it with a Sony tower speaker via Bluetooth or optical cable gives you a theatre-like experience at home.

Do Sony tower speakers need any extra accessories or equipment?

No, Sony tower speakers are mostly self-sufficient. They are built as all-in-one sound systems with integrated amplifiers, multiple connectivity options, and often include party features like lighting and mic inputs. Unlike traditional home theatre setups, you don’t need a separate receiver, subwoofer, or amplifier to enjoy high-quality audio. Even out of the box, a single Sony tower speaker delivers a complete, powerful sound experience with no extra gear required.

Factors to consider before buying the best Sony tower speakers in 2025

Sound Output and Audio Quality: Check the wattage, driver configuration, and frequency response. Sony tower speakers often come with dual woofers and tweeters for full-range sound. Connectivity Options: Ensure the speaker has multiple connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0, USB, AUX, HDMI ARC, and optical input. Built-in Features for Entertainment: Many Sony tower speakers come with party lights, karaoke modes, DJ effects, and mic/guitar inputs, which are great if you host gatherings or enjoy interactive entertainment. Size and Room Compatibility: Pick a model that matches your room size. Larger speakers are better for open spaces or living rooms, while compact models work well in smaller areas. Portability and Ease of Use: Some Sony models come with wheels and handles for easy movement. Also, check for intuitive controls, remote support, and compatibility with Sony’s mobile app for hassle-free setup and playback. Budget and Warranty: Set a realistic budget based on your audio needs. Sony offers models across price points. Make sure to check warranty details, after-sales service, and customer reviews to ensure long-term value.

Top 3 features of the best Sony tower speakers in 2025

Best Sony tower speakers in 2025 Sound output Connectivity Controls Sony SRS-XV800 360° omnidirectional with X-Balanced speaker Bluetooth, Optical In Sony Music Centre app, gesture control Sony SRS-XV900 360° omnidirectional with X-Balanced speaker Bluetooth, USB, RCA, Optical Sony Music Centre app, gesture control Sony MHC-V43D Jet Bass Booster, high-efficiency tweeters Bluetooth, NFC, HDMI, USB Gesture control, physical buttons, remote control Sony SRS-XV500 55 Watts, clear booming sound Bluetooth, USB Sony Music Centre app, gesture control Sony ULT Tower 10 360° surround sound with ULT bass modes Bluetooth, USB, Multipoint Touch panel, 7-band equaliser, Music Centre app Sony MHC-V73D Omni-directional with Jet Bass Booster Bluetooth, NFC LED touch panel, gesture control, voice commands

Similar stories for you

Bestselling Dolby soundbars that deliver superior sound for movies, music, and more

Best speakers and soundbars for immersive audio experience: Enjoy superior audio and entertainment at home, top 8 picks

Marshall Middleton review: Retro charm meets big sound in compact party speaker

Best wireless Bluetooth speakers: Enjoy music on the go with top 10 options

Best wireless speakers that deliver exceptional sound quality and effortless streaming across all your devices

FAQs on Sony tower speakers Do Sony tower speakers support karaoke? Yes, many Sony models come with mic and guitar inputs, echo control, and karaoke modes, perfect for parties.

Can I control the speaker with my phone? Yes, with the Sony Music Centre app, you can control playback, change settings, and adjust lights (if supported).

Are Sony tower speakers suitable for outdoor use? While not waterproof, many Sony tower speakers are loud and portable enough for outdoor gatherings, provided they're kept safe from rain and moisture.

Are Sony tower speakers portable? Some models come with built-in handles and wheels, making them easy to move around, especially for events or outdoor use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.