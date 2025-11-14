Best thin and light laptops: Top 10 picks packed with advanced features and more for gaming and everyday tasks
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:00 am IST
Compact yet capable, a thin and light laptop provides powerful features, easy portability and dependable performance, redefining convenience. Read on.
Our Pick
best overall
VALUE FOR MONEY
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
best overallHP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹30,499
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue View Details
|
₹93,900
|
|
|
MSI Gaming Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7-4800H, 40cm FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop(8GB/512GB/Windows 10 Home/AMD RX5500M/4GB GDDR6/Black/1.86kg), A4DDR-212IN View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
VALUE FOR MONEYASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3493 Intel 10th Gen i3-1005G1 14 inches(35cm) HD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 + MS Office/HD Graphics/Silver) D560193WIN9SE, 1.7Kg View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3-1215U Processor Laptop with 35.56 cm (14) Full HD LED IPS Display (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/WiFi 6/Intel Graphics/Windows11 Home/65W) A324-51, Steel Gray, 1.45KG View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1305U 14 (35.5cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.37Kg), 82X60013IN View Details
|
₹38,750
|
|
|
Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO21, Titan Grey, 1.69kg, 120Hz 250 nits Display, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹57,809
|
|
