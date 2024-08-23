 Best watches for boys in India: Top 10 stylish and durable options that are packed with fun features - Hindustan Times
Best watches for boys in India: Top 10 stylish and durable options that are packed with fun features

ByAffiliate Desk
Aug 23, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Looking for the perfect watch for boys? Check out our list of the top 10 options available in India to find the best one for your needs.

Finding the perfect watch for boys can be overwhelming with so many options available. Whether you’re seeking a rugged sports watch, a fashionable analogue model, or a military-style chronograph, there’s something for everyone. Our comprehensive list highlights the top ten digital watches for boys available in India, catering to various styles and preferences.

Discover the best watches for boys that are packed with practical features for every adventure.(Pexels)
Discover the best watches for boys that are packed with practical features for every adventure.(Pexels)

From budget-friendly choices to high-end designs, this selection offers a range of features to suit different needs. Each watch is unique in its own way, ensuring that you can find the ideal timepiece for the young man in your life. Explore our guide to discover the best digital watches that combine functionality with style, helping you make an informed decision for your next purchase.

1.

Shocknshop Digital Sports Watch

The Shocknshop Digital Sports Watch is a functional and stylish option for boys. With a sleek design and a range of features, this watch is perfect for everyday wear. It is water-resistant, making it ideal for sports and outdoor activities. The digital display and alarm function add to its versatility.

Specifications of Shocknshop Digital Sports Watch

  • Water-resistant
  • Digital display
  • Alarm function
  • Silicone strap
  • Functional design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Sleek and stylish designSilicone strap may not be suitable for all users
Water-resistant for sports and outdoor activities 
Alarm function for added convenience 

2.

Matrix Analog Black Silicone Strap Watch

The Matrix Analog Black Silicone Strap Watch is a stylish and versatile option for boys. With an analog display and a black silicone strap, this watch is perfect for everyday wear. It also features a date display and is water-resistant, making it suitable for various activities.

Specifications of Matrix Analog Black Silicone Strap Watch

  • Analog display
  • Water-resistant
  • Date display
  • Silicone strap
  • Versatile design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Stylish and versatile designAnalog display may not be preferred by all users
Water-resistant for various activities 
Date display for added convenience 

3.

Acnos Digital Army Leather Watch

The Acnos Digital Army Leather Watch is a rugged and durable option for boys. With a digital display and a leather strap, this watch is perfect for outdoor adventures. It is also water-resistant and features a backlight for easy reading in low light conditions.

Specifications of Acnos Digital Army Leather Watch

  • Digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Leather strap
  • Backlight
  • Rugged design

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Rugged and durable designLeather strap may require maintenance
Water-resistant for outdoor adventures 
Backlight for easy reading in low light 

Also read:Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Get laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more at up to 80% off

4.

Matrix Spiderman Princess Digital Watch

The Matrix Spiderman Princess Digital Watch is a fun and colorful option for boys. With a digital display and a Spiderman-themed design, this watch is sure to be a hit with young fans. It also features a stopwatch function and is water-resistant for added convenience.

Specifications of Matrix Spiderman Princess Digital Watch

  • Digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Stopwatch function
  • Spiderman-themed design
  • Colorful and fun

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Colorful and fun design for young fansSpiderman-themed design may not appeal to all users
Water-resistant for added convenience 
Stopwatch function for sports and activities 

5.

Sonata Digital Grey Dial Watch

The Sonata Digital Grey Dial Watch is a classic and timeless option for boys. With a digital display and a grey dial, this watch is suitable for everyday wear. It also features an alarm function and is water-resistant, making it versatile for various activities.

Specifications of Sonata Digital Grey Dial Watch

  • Digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Grey dial
  • Alarm function
  • Classic design

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Classic and timeless designGrey dial may not be preferred by all users
Water-resistant for various activities 
Alarm function for added convenience 

6.

Digital Plastic Strap Watch for Men

The Digital Plastic Strap Watch for Men is a versatile and affordable option for boys. With a digital display and a plastic strap, this watch is comfortable for everyday wear. It also features a date display and is water-resistant for added convenience.

Specifications of Digital Plastic Strap Watch for Men

  • Digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Plastic strap
  • Date display
  • Affordable and versatile

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Versatile and affordable designPlastic strap may not be suitable for all users
Water-resistant for added convenience 
Date display for easy timekeeping 

7.

V2A Military Chronograph Analogue Digital Watch

The V2A Military Chronograph Analogue Digital Watch is a rugged and high-performance option for boys. With both analog and digital displays, this watch is versatile for various activities. It also features a chronograph function and is water-resistant for added convenience.

Specifications of V2A Military Chronograph Analogue Digital Watch

  • Analog and digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Chronograph function
  • Rugged and high-performance
  • Versatile design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Rugged and high-performance designAnalog and digital display may not be preferred by all users
Water-resistant for various activities 
Chronograph function for sports and activities 

Also read:Best waterproof smartwatch: 10 must-have options for swimming and everyday wear

8.

V2A Analogue Digital Resistant Calender Sports Watch

The V2A Analogue Digital Resistant Calender Sports Watch is a stylish and functional option for boys. With both analog and digital displays, this watch is suitable for everyday wear. It also features a calendar function and is water-resistant for added convenience.

Specifications of V2A Analogue Digital Resistant Calender Sports Watch

  • Analog and digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Calendar function
  • Stylish and functional
  • Versatile design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Stylish and functional designAnalog and digital display may not be preferred by all users
Water-resistant for added convenience 
Calendar function for easy timekeeping 

9.

ADAMO Digital Watch Spider Colored

The ADAMO Digital Watch Spider Colored is a fun and colorful option for boys. With a digital display and a Spiderman-themed design, this watch is sure to be a hit with young fans. It also features a stopwatch function and is water-resistant for added convenience.

Specifications of ADAMO Digital Watch Spider Colored

  • Digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Stopwatch function
  • Spiderman-themed design
  • Colorful and fun

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Colorful and fun design for young fansSpiderman-themed design may not appeal to all users
Water-resistant for added convenience 
Stopwatch function for sports and activities 

10.

Zoop Quartz Multicoloured Plastic Kids Watch

The Zoop Quartz Multicoloured Plastic Kids Watch is a fun and colorful option for boys. With a digital display and a multicolored design, this watch is perfect for young kids. It is also water-resistant and features a durable plastic strap for everyday wear.

Specifications of Zoop Quartz Multicoloured Plastic Kids Watch

  • Digital display
  • Water-resistant
  • Multicolored design
  • Durable plastic strap
  • Fun and colorful

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Fun and colourful design for young kidsMulticolored design may not appeal to all users
Water-resistant for added convenience 
Durable plastic strap for everyday wear 

Also read:Best smartwatches for boys: Top 10 picks with trendy designs, fitness tracking and smart features

Top 3 features of best watches for boys:

 

Best Watches for BoysWater-resistantStopwatch FunctionChronograph Function
Shocknshop Digital Sports WatchYesYesNo
Matrix Analog Black Silicone Strap WatchYesNoNo
Acnos Digital Army Leather WatchYesNoNo
Matrix Spiderman Princess Digital WatchYesYesNo
Sonata Digital Grey Dial WatchYesNoNo
Digital Plastic Strap Watch for MenYesNoNo
V2A Military Chronograph Analogue Digital WatchYesYesYes
V2A Analogue Digital Resistant Calender Sports WatchYesNoNo
ADAMO Digital Watch Spider ColoredYesYesNo
Zoop Quartz Multicoloured Plastic Kids WatchYesNoNo

Best value for money watch for boys:

The Zoop Quartz Multicoloured Plastic Kids Watch offers the best value for money. With a fun and colorful design, water-resistance, and a durable plastic strap, this watch is perfect for young kids at an affordable price.

Also read:Best smartwatches under 1000: Top 8 affordable fitness trackers and budget wearable tech

Best overall watch for boys:

The V2A Military Chronograph Analogue Digital Watch stands out as the best overall product in the category. With both analog and digital displays, a chronograph function, and water-resistance, this watch offers the best features for boys of all ages.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best watches for boys:

Durability: Choose watches with robust materials and sturdy construction to withstand daily wear and tear.

Design: Opt for designs that appeal to boys' tastes, such as sporty or trendy styles.

Features: Consider watches with useful features like water resistance, backlighting, or digital displays for added functionality.

Size and fit: Ensure the watch has an adjustable strap and is the right size for comfort and ease of wear.

Price: Balance your budget with the quality and features offered, aiming for good value within your price range.

FAQs on Watches for boys

  • What is the price range of these watches?

    The price range of these watches varies from affordable options to high-end designs, catering to different budgets and preferences.

  • Are these watches suitable for sports and outdoor activities?

    Yes, many of these watches are water-resistant and feature functions like a stopwatch and chronograph, making them suitable for sports and outdoor activities.

  • Do these watches come with a warranty?

    Most of these watches come with a manufacturer's warranty, offering peace of mind for your purchase.

  • Can these watches be worn by kids of all ages?

    Yes, these watches are suitable for boys of all ages, with options ranging from fun and colorful designs for young kids to more rugged and high-performance options for older boys.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

