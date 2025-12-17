BGMI official redeem codes: Get Suave Master set and new in-game exclusive rewards for free
Krafton India has released a new set of official BGMI redeem codes for a limited time. Here’s how to claim exclusive in-game rewards and boost your gameplay.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a new reason to check their accounts after Krafton India released a fresh batch of official redeem codes on December 17. The update brings 59 new codes that unlock in-game items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetic rewards. One of the key highlights in this release is a code that grants access to the Suave Master set.
This is the sixth set of redeem codes shared by Krafton so far. The company has confirmed that more codes will be released in phases, giving players multiple chances to claim rewards. All the newly issued codes will remain active until February 28, 2026, unless they reach their usage limit earlier.
Krafton has clearly stated that players must use only the official BGMI redemption website to claim rewards. Any attempt to use third-party or unofficial platforms will result in invalid redemption. Players who rely on such sources will not receive any in-game items linked to these codes.
BGMI Official Redeem Codes
- HJZCZT5RU7X73CH3
- HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS4
- HJZEZ9WNNUXHART5
- HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ7
- HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN
- HJZHZ544CHJECXXT
- HJZIZH74RWS6PER5
- HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ
- HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ
- HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW7
- HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC
- HJZNZ4FP9UENSX48
- HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM6
- HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H3
- HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD
- HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W3
- HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG
- HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE8
- HJZUZFC853FVNV3S
- HJZBAZNB987T78PJ
- HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC
- HJZBCZBWTQHJ9958
- HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ4
- HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR
- HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ
- HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS
- HJZBHZNV8HEHUP55
- HJZBIZDVN8339AMV
- HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH
- HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P
- HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F
- HJZBMZX799MW4PTR
- HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W
- HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ
- HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD9
- HJZBQZC96JN56VB8
- HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT3
- HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF
- HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD
- HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ
- HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT
- HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE4
- HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N
- HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D
- HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG3
- HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K
- HJZCGZRQWK36V4U7
- HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV
- HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ6
- HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X
- HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A
- HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG
- HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH
- HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV
- HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE
- HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV
- HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA
- HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T
- HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P
How to Redeem BGMI Codes
Players can follow these steps to claim rewards:
- Open the official BGMI redemption page.
- Enter the in-game character ID.
- Input a valid redeem code.
- Complete the verification step.
- A success message will confirm redemption.
- Rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox.
Important Redemption Rules to Keep in Mind
Each redeem code works for only ten players and follows a first-come, first-served system. A player cannot use the same code more than once. Only one code can be redeemed per account each day, and guest accounts cannot participate. Players must collect rewards from in-game mail within seven days, while the claimed items should be used within 30 days before the mail gets deleted.
Players who redeem early will see a success message, while others may receive an expiry notice once usage limits are reached.