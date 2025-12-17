BGMI official redeem codes: Get Suave Master set and new in-game exclusive rewards for free

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have a new reason to check their accounts after Krafton India released a fresh batch of official redeem codes on December 17. The update brings 59 new codes that unlock in-game items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetic rewards. One of the key highlights in this release is a code that grants access to the Suave Master set. BGMI official redeem codes are here with the Suave Master set and other in-game exclusive rewards for free. (AFP)

This is the sixth set of redeem codes shared by Krafton so far. The company has confirmed that more codes will be released in phases, giving players multiple chances to claim rewards. All the newly issued codes will remain active until February 28, 2026, unless they reach their usage limit earlier.

Krafton has clearly stated that players must use only the official BGMI redemption website to claim rewards. Any attempt to use third-party or unofficial platforms will result in invalid redemption. Players who rely on such sources will not receive any in-game items linked to these codes.

BGMI Official Redeem Codes

HJZCZT5RU7X73CH3

HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS4

HJZEZ9WNNUXHART5

HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ7

HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN

HJZHZ544CHJECXXT

HJZIZH74RWS6PER5

HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ

HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ

HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW7

HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC

HJZNZ4FP9UENSX48

HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM6

HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H3

HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD

HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W3

HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG

HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE8

HJZUZFC853FVNV3S

HJZBAZNB987T78PJ

HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC

HJZBCZBWTQHJ9958

HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ4

HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR

HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ

HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS

HJZBHZNV8HEHUP55

HJZBIZDVN8339AMV

HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH

HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P

HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F

HJZBMZX799MW4PTR

HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W

HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ

HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD9

HJZBQZC96JN56VB8

HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT3

HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF

HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD

HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ

HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT

HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE4

HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N

HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D

HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG3

HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K

HJZCGZRQWK36V4U7

HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV

HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ6

HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X

HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A

HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG

HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH

HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV

HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE

HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV

HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA

HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T

HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Players can follow these steps to claim rewards:

Open the official BGMI redemption page. Enter the in-game character ID. Input a valid redeem code. Complete the verification step. A success message will confirm redemption. Rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox.

Important Redemption Rules to Keep in Mind

Each redeem code works for only ten players and follows a first-come, first-served system. A player cannot use the same code more than once. Only one code can be redeemed per account each day, and guest accounts cannot participate. Players must collect rewards from in-game mail within seven days, while the claimed items should be used within 30 days before the mail gets deleted.

Players who redeem early will see a success message, while others may receive an expiry notice once usage limits are reached.