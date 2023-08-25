Bill Gates celebrates Windows' 28th anniversary: ‘Some memories stick with you forever’

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, took a trip down the memory lane on the microblogging platform X (previously known as Twitter) as he extended birthday wishes to Windows on its 28th anniversary, and shared a throwback video. In the video, Bill Gates can be seen joyfully dancing on stage with friends and colleagues, commemorating the release of Windows 95. "Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday, Windows," he wrote. Bill Gates(AFP)

The post has garnered around 9 million views. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “This remains one of my alltime favorites,” while another retweeted, “ Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday,@Windows.”

READ | Bill Gates interviews Khan Academy founder Sal Khan: ‘Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?’

On August 24, 1995, Windows 95 was officially introduced. The launch event of this new operating system saw the presence of numerous prominent figures from the tech industry. Windows 95 brought about a significant shift in Microsoft's strategy by merging MS-DOS and Windows functionalities. Among the standout innovations, the Windows 95 operating system introduced some of its most iconic elements, notably the Start button and taskbar. These features marked their debut in Windows 95 and have since become synonymous with the Windows user experience.

READ | ‘India gives me hope for future’: Bill Gates pens message ahead of visit

This innovation proved highly successful in the software market, propelling Windows 95 to rapid and unparalleled growth within just a year or two after its release. About three years down the line, Windows 95 handed over its legacy to its follower, Windows 98.

As Bill Gates reflects on bygone times, he also takes the opportunity to honor those who are guiding us into the future. A recent instance of this unfolded on LinkedIn, where he shared a story about his interaction with Kusuma K, an impressive individual working in the postal department in Bangalore, India. Gates wrote on the social media site, "I met an incredible force for change on my trip to India: Kusuma K, a remarkable young woman working wonders at her local postal department."

“India has been a leader in developing digital public infrastructure to accelerate inclusive financial development—enabling branch postmasters, like Kusuma K, to use smartphone devices and biometrics to offer banking services to customers across India,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON