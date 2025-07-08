Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bill Gates out of top 10 richest people list; now ranks below former Microsoft CEO he once hired

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Bill Gates now ranks below his former colleague Steve Ballmer, the very man he once hired at Microsoft. Let that sink in

Bill Gates is no longer among the top 10 billionaires in the world. A look at Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index clearly shows Gates now ranking at number 12, with a total net worth of $124 billion. He ranks just below Michael Dell, and notably much lower than his former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who is far higher on the list at number 5. As of 8 July, Bill Gates stands at number 12 on the list.

Bill Gates has decided to donate the rest of his Microsoft fortune and close the Gates Foundation in 2045.(REUTERS)
Bill Gates has decided to donate the rest of his Microsoft fortune and close the Gates Foundation in 2045.(REUTERS)

Why this sudden decline? It mostly stems from a recalculation of his net worth, which saw a $52 billion drop. This recalculation by Bloomberg was made to better reflect Gates's charitable contributions.

Bill Gates' wealth decline: Here’s what we know

The primary reason for the adjustment is Bill Gates’s long-standing plan to donate the majority of his wealth to charity. According to the Gates Foundation website, Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, have given away a total of $60 billion as of last year.

Reportedly, Gates has also stated that he intends to spend over $200 billion for his charity efforts by the year 2045. 

“On the occasion of its 25th year, the Gates Foundation today made a new commitment to accelerate its mission to help all people live healthy, productive lives by spending $200 billion over the next 20 years. The decision marks a major acceleration in the foundation’s work and sets a new date of 2045 to sunset its operations,” the Gates Foundation said in May, earlier this year.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 Latest Price

Surprising that his former employee is now wealthier than him

Steve Ballmer, a former Microsoft CEO, is now richer than Bill Gates, the man who founded Microsoft. Ballmer’s current net worth stands at $172 billion, just below Elon Musk at number 1, followed by Mark Zuckerberg with $253 billion, Larry Ellison at $248 billion, and Jeff Bezos with $244 billion.

Bill Gates is also behind other moguls including Sergey Brin, Warren Buffett, Michael Dell, and more.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Bill Gates out of top 10 richest people list; now ranks below former Microsoft CEO he once hired
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On