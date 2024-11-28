Black Friday Sale 2024: Check major price drops on Samsung, Sony, HP, and Apple devices

What was once a Western tradition has now become a global one. We're talking about Black Friday, and the sale offers it brings. India has also now started to take advantage of this opportunity, offering a multitude of discounts on a wide range of products. Fortunately, electronics are one of them. This is why brands and websites like Samsung, Sony, Flipkart, Amazon, and HP have all launched their respective Black Friday sales. We're here to tell you all about them—the best deals, timelines, and everything you need to know. Read on. Black Friday sales are ongoing in India.(Pixabay)

Samsung Black Friday Sale Offers

Samsung has launched a separate sale, offering a range of discounts on various devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which originally launched with an MRP of ₹59,999, is now available with an instant bank discount of ₹12,000.. This offer is available with most debit and credit cards. Additionally, there is another upgrade option that offers a bonus of ₹10,000 if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, or the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. This will allow you to buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra with a flat discount of ₹18,000, bringing the effective price down to just ₹42,000.

Other watch models, including the Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm and 44mm variants), are also available with an instant bank discount or an upgrade bonus of ₹8,000. Discounts are also available on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which can be bought with an instant bank discount or upgrade bonus of ₹5,000.

If you're purchasing the Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6 outright, there are discounts available as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) can be purchased for ₹89,999, a good discount from its launch price. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be bought for just ₹1,44,999, much lower than its launch MRP. Samsung is also allowing you to avail 24 months of no-cost EMI.

HP Black Friday Offers

If you're in the market for a laptop, HP has announced some Black Friday deals as well, running from 27th November to 2nd December. These offers are available on all HP laptops priced above ₹79,999 and are available at HP World stores and all HP-authorised offline sellers.

Cashback deals are available with HDFC credit or debit cards on EMI. You can get a cashback of ₹5,000 on laptops priced above ₹79,999 or ₹8,000 on laptops above ₹99,999. Discounts are available across multiple models from HP's entire portfolio, including gaming laptops from the HP Omen series and HP Victus, as well as models like the HP Omnibook X and HP Pavilion series.

Sony PlayStation Black Friday Offers

Sony also has some great Black Friday deals. The PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console is available for ₹47,490, while the Slim Digital Edition is priced at ₹37,490. The PSVR2 is available for ₹37,999. DualSense PS5 controller is priced at ₹3,990 for the black and white variants and ₹4,390 for other colourways. There are also significant discounts on PlayStation games, including Marvel Spider-Man 2 for ₹2,999, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1, and Demon's Souls, all priced at ₹2,499 each.

Deals on Amazon

If you're looking for an iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB model) is available for ₹1,19,900 lakh. This could be a great option if you want a large screen and don't mind not having the latest iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers excellent battery life, a 6.7-inch display, and a camera setup similar to the iPhone 16 Pro, including a 5x telephoto lens and 48MP main camera. While the iPhone 16 Pro offers some improvements, such as an upgraded ultra-wide lens, you won't notice much difference in the real world. The performance increase is also modest, so the iPhone 15 Pro Max will continue to serve you well for years to come.

Additionally, if you have an ICICI Pay Amazon credit card, you can avail further discounts, bringing the price closer to ₹1.1-1.15 lakh, offering excellent value for money. For this price, you also get more storage (256GB) compared to the 128GB of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale

Flipkart's Black Friday sale is available until 29th November. As part of the sale, various instant discounts are being offered if you have access to Bank of Baroda, HDFC, or IDFC First Bank credit cards for EMI transactions. There are also deals on devices like the iPhone 15 (available around ₹57,000), Motorola G85, iPhone 15 Plus ( ₹65,000), and Infinix Note 40X.