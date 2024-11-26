Menu Explore
iPhone 15 Plus gets big discount in Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deal here

ByAyushmann Chawla
Nov 26, 2024 04:43 PM IST

iPhone 15 Plus garnered a lot of attention from Apple enthusiasts, being hailed as an affordable alternative to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Plus has performed exceptionally well in terms of sales compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Plus. It has garnered a lot of attention from Apple enthusiasts, being hailed as an affordable alternative to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you’re looking to purchase a new smartphone with a powerful camera, large display, and long-lasting battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus could be the ideal choice for you. Currently, it's available at a significant discount during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale. At launch, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 Plus was priced at 89,900 in India. However, during the sale, you can get the iPhone 15 Plus for just 26,175.

At first glance, the iPhone 15 Plus may resemble the iPhone 14 Plus, but it feels noticeably different.(HT_PRINT)
At first glance, the iPhone 15 Plus may resemble the iPhone 14 Plus, but it feels noticeably different.(HT_PRINT)

At first glance, the iPhone 15 Plus may resemble the iPhone 14 Plus, but it feels noticeably different. The edges of the iPhone 15 Plus are less flat than those of its predecessor. The most significant upgrade in the iPhone 15 Plus is its camera, which features a 48MP primary sensor, similar to the one found in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, supported by a 12MP secondary sensor.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 Plus is listed at 65,499, and with the 5% unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, the price drops to 62,225. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to 36,050 off for those trading in their old smartphones, further reducing the price to 26,175. With all the bank offers and discounts combined, you can purchase the iPhone 15 Plus for just 26,175 during the Flipkart Black Friday Sale. For comparison, the iPhone 14 is priced at 59,900 on Apple's official store.

