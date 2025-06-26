Call of Duty: Mobile web store launches in India with UPI support and rewards

Activision has officially launched the Call of Duty: Mobile Web Store in India, offering gamers in the country an enhanced, value-driven platform to buy in-game items and COD Points. The new web store aims to provide more flexible payment options, special discounts, and exclusive rewards tailored to the Indian gaming community. The Call of Duty: Mobile Web Store is now live in India as of June 25, 2025. Players can access it to explore exclusive offers and enjoy a more.(Activision)

India is currently the world’s second-largest gaming market, boasting over 590 million mobile gamers, according to a Lumikai report. Call of Duty: Mobile, which has seen over one billion downloads since its 2019 debut, consistently ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing mobile games in the country.

Recognising this potential, Activision’s new initiative is designed to create a more accessible and locally relevant experience for Indian players.

Key Features of the COD: Mobile Web Store

The Call of Duty: Mobile Web Store offers several India-specific features:

UPI Integration: The store supports Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which accounts for over 80% of India’s digital transactions, based on data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Exclusive Deals: Gamers can unlock better value on COD Points, often at discounted prices compared to traditional app store purchases.

Community Focus: Activision plans to collaborate with top Indian gaming influencers to engage more deeply with the local player base.

Jeffrey Gullett, Head of Call of Duty: Mobile at Activision, commented on the launch: “India is one of the most exciting and influential gaming markets in the world, and the launch of the COD: M Web Store marks a significant step in how we serve our players here. With this platform, we’re delivering a tailored experience that offers greater value, accessibility, and rewards.”

Available now

