Can Perplexity AI beat Google? Paytm founder vouches for new AI search engine

Can Perplexity AI beat Google? Paytm founder vouches for new AI search engine

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 25, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Aravind Srinivas's Perplexity AI has the potential to beat Google as the best search engine, believes Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

As big tech companies, such as Alphabet and Microsoft, are incorporating artificial intelligence into their operations, top entrepreneurs now believe that Perplexity AI has the potential to dethrone Google as the primary search engine for millions.

Perplexity AI is aimed at dethroning Google as the top search engine
Perplexity AI is aimed at dethroning Google as the top search engine

Perplexity AI, which is an artificial intelligence powered search engine, is making waves in the AI space and remains unfazed by its top competitors Google and ChatGPT. Now, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is also batting for Perplexity instead of Google.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the advancements made by Perplexity and its Indian origin co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas, warning the young entrepreneur "not to sell to Google".

Wadhwa tweeted that Perplexity AI is "everything Google should have been", which is ad-free and no unnecessary citation. He said, "I've stopped using Google after @vijayshekhar recommended @perplexity_ai."

"It is everything Google and ChatGPT should have been: ad-free search with straight answers and citations+no hallucination. @AravSrinivas please don't sell to Google when they offer you $20 billion or more," the entreprenuer further wrote.

Earlier this month, Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas also expressed his confidence in the future of his search engine, saying, "We are not surviving on Google’s lack of interest or competence in taking us on." He told Hindu Businessline, "We are not surviving on Google’s lack of interest or competence in taking us on."

How does Perplexity AI work?

Perplexity AI is the rising new competitor of Google and ChatGPT, with its USP being offering direct, to-the-point answers. Perplexity is powered by GPT-3.5 and differentiates itself from ChatGPT by integrating conversational AI into web search.

Perplexity, when asked a search engine question, presents direct answers, as opposed to hundreds of web pages with links, which is the case with Google. Perplexity also has an ad-free model, differentiating it from its competitors.

While Perplexity AI offers a free search experience, creating a Pro Perplexity account start at $20/month that present upgraded AI models and faster search capabilities.

