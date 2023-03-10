Catch 'em while you can: Decidueye swoops into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for limited time raid

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have the opportunity to catch Decidueye, the Alolan grass-type starter in a limited-time tera raid event. Decidueye, the latest seven-star raid, will be available for a limited time only, and players need to be prepared to defeat and catch it before it disappears forever.

The tera raid will begin on March 17 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available until March 19, before going into the vault until March 24 and concluding on March 26 at 6:59 p.m. ET.

What to expect when facing Decidueye

As with any seven-star raid, Decidueye will be at level 100, and any Pokemon brought to fight it should be, as well. While the owl archer has a base typing of grass and ghost, its tera type will be flying, meaning that its inherent weaknesses and resistances will be that of a flying-type Pokemon. Despite this, its moveset will likely still be based around those base types.

Therefore, players need to consider which Pokemon can deal damage to a flying-type Pokemon and resist the damage output of an enemy who operates primarily with grass and ghost attacks.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The best Pokemon to fight Decidueye

Although it's not known what moves Decidueye will have when the raid is live, the owl archer’s learned abilities are almost exclusively physical attacks over special attacks, so it's best to bring a Pokemon that has high physical defense. Pokemon Violet mascot Miraidon is an excellent choice.

Its electric/dragon typing makes it resistant to Decidueye's grass moves, and with a respectable base 100 defense stat, it’s primed to tough out pretty much any grass attack. On top of this, Miraidon can increase the power of your team’s electric moves through its Hadron Engine ability.

How to get Miraidon if you have Scarlet

Miraidon is exclusive to Violet, and it's Violet's mascot, so it's not readily available in Scarlet. Therefore, the only way you can get a Miraidon is by trading with someone who has Violet. However, there are some limitations to trading Miraidon, as Violet has two Miraidon in total, and only one is tradable.

The first one is the one the player receives at the beginning of the game that acts as their mount. While this Miraidon can be used in battle, it can't be traded because players need it to explore Violet's open world. The Miraidon that can be traded between games is the one that acts as the game’s final boss.

