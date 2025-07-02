Ceiling fans with lighting (2025): Check out top options on Amazon from well-known brands like Orient and Havells

Ceiling fans with integrated lighting are a dominant trend for 2025, blending functionality with modern design. The focus is on smart technology and energy efficiency, with many models featuring quiet DC motors that can reduce electricity consumption by up to 70% compared to traditional fans. Elegant ceiling fans with lighting combine style, comfort, and efficiency for modern British homes.(Pexels)

Smart ceiling fans are increasingly popular, offering Wi-Fi connectivity for control via mobile apps and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows for convenient adjustment of fan speed and light settings, including dimmable LEDs and adjustable colour temperatures from warm white to cool white.

Aesthetically, minimalism and sleek designs are in vogue, with matte black, brushed nickel, and wood finishes being prominent. These fans are no longer just practical appliances but are considered stylish statement pieces that enhance a room’s decor.

We have put together a list of 10 of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

Loading Suggestions...

This premium ceiling fan from Orient Electric is a standout with its innovative, colour-changing LED light, allowing you to set the perfect ambience for any occasion. The sleek, electroplated pewter finish adds a touch of modern sophistication, while the 100% copper motor ensures long-lasting and efficient performance. Its quiet operation and two-year warranty make it a reliable and stylish addition to any contemporary home.

Specifications Brand Orient Electric Colour Pewter Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 21D x 56W x 26H cms Reasons to buy Colour-changing LED light is a unique feature. Premium electroplated finish Reasons to avoid Light could be brighter Installation may require an electrician Click Here to Buy Orient Electric’s 1200 mm Spectra| Ceiling fan with color-changing LED| Premium fan with electroplated finish|100% Copper motor| 2-year warranty| Pewter finish, pack of 1

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the fan’s stunning design and silent operation, noting that the colour-changing light is a fantastic conversation starter.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its unique colour-changing light and premium design that elevates any room's decor.

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Aris Starlight is a revolutionary smart fan featuring a quiet BLDC motor that promises significant energy savings. Its standout feature is the integrated IoT connectivity, allowing you to control the fan and its underlight with a remote, a smartphone app, or even voice commands. The fan's noiseless operation ensures a peaceful environment, while its sleek design and free installation service make it a convenient and modern choice for any smart home.

Specifications Brand Atomberg Colour Marble White Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 57.5D x 27.5W x 21.5H cms Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient BLDC motor Smart controls with IoT connectivity Reasons to avoid Higher price point Remote control is necessary Click Here to Buy atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation | Feee Installation (Marble White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the fan's silent performance and low power consumption, praising its seamless integration with smart home systems.

Why choose this product?

This fan is perfect for those who want a silent, smart, and energy-efficient solution for their home.

Loading Suggestions...

The DIGISMART Autum Mark 1 is an exceptional fan with its highly energy-efficient 28-watt BLDC motor, which is a major USP for power-conscious consumers. Its main feature is the 5-step dimmable LED light, allowing you to easily adjust the brightness to your preference. The fan also includes a reversible mode for use in both summer and winter, a full-function remote control, and a timer, all backed by a substantial five-year warranty.

Specifications Brand DIGISMART Colour Smoke Brown Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 26 x 36 x 26 cms Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient motor Five-year warranty Reasons to avoid Remote control is a necessity Limited colour options Click Here to Buy DIGISMART Autum Mark 1 1200mm Ceiling Fan, 3 Wider Blade, Energy Efficent BLDC 28 Watt Motor Fan, 5 Step Dim LED Light, Full Remote Control, Reversible Mode and Timer, 5 Years Warranty - Smoke Brown

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan's excellent energy efficiency and the convenience of the remote control, praising its silent operation and strong airflow.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its exceptional energy efficiency and a long warranty, providing both savings and peace of mind.

Loading Suggestions...

The Longway Luminair is a top-tier choice for its BEE 5-star energy rating, making it exceptionally efficient. Its standout feature is the ultra-high speed, 6-blade design, which ensures superior air delivery and a powerful breeze. With a convenient remote control and an integrated LED light, this fan combines modern convenience with style. The anti-dust coating helps maintain its decorative finish, while a five-year warranty provides assurance of its quality.

Specifications Brand Longway Colour Gray Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 25D x 25W x 20H cms Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient Ultra-high-speed performance Reasons to avoid Limited light colour options Anti-dust feature may need cleaning Click Here to Buy Longway Luminair 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control & LED Light|BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient|Ultra High Speed 6 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan|5 Years Warranty (Gray, Pack of 1)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the fan’s powerful airflow and silent operation, and they appreciate its low power consumption and sleek design.

Why choose this product?

This is a great choice for its powerful airflow, energy efficiency, and modern design, all backed by a five-year warranty.

Loading Suggestions...

This twin pack of Longway Luminair fans is an excellent value proposition, boasting a BEE 5-star energy rating for significant electricity savings. The standout feature is the ultra-high-speed performance from its 3-blade design, ensuring powerful air delivery. Each fan comes with a remote control for convenience and an integrated LED light. The anti-dust coating keeps them looking pristine, while a five-year warranty on each fan provides long-term peace of mind.

Specifications Brand Longway Colour Gray Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 25D x 25W x 20H cms Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid Limited light colour options Anti-dust coating needs cleaning Click Here to Buy Longway Luminair 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control & LED Light|BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient|Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan|5 Years Warranty (Gray, Pack of 2)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the fan’s strong airflow and silent operation, and they appreciate the great value provided by the pack of two.

Why choose this product?

This is a great choice for its energy efficiency, powerful airflow, and excellent value for money.

Loading Suggestions...

The LONGWAY Luminair Max stands out with its BEE 5-star energy rating, which makes it incredibly energy-efficient and a great choice for saving on electricity bills. Its main feature is the ultra-high-speed performance from its 3-blade design, ensuring powerful and effective air circulation. The fan comes with a remote control and an integrated LED light, offering modern convenience. The stylish Golden Birch finish and anti-dust coating add a decorative touch, all supported by a five-year warranty.

Specifications Brand LONGWAY Colour Golden Birch Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 25D x 25W x 20H cms Reasons to buy Highly energy efficient Ultra-high speed Reasons to avoid Limited colour options Light colour is not adjustable Click Here to Buy LONGWAY Luminair Max 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control & LED Light | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative | 5 Years Warranty (Golden Birch)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s powerful air delivery and silent operation, noting its premium look and energy-saving benefits.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its exceptional energy efficiency and stylish Golden Birch finish, which adds a premium touch to your home.



Loading Suggestions...

The OCECO Helico is a standout for its smart BLDC motor, which is highly energy-efficient and can save up to 65% on electricity. The key highlight is its high air delivery and high-speed performance, ensuring optimal comfort. Its sleek matt black finish gives it a modern, decorative look, while the remote control and LED indicators provide convenient control. This fan also comes with a three-year warranty, offering peace of mind.

Specifications Brand OCECO Colour Matt Black Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 21D x 21W x 21H cms Reasons to buy Saves up to 65% on electricity High-speed air delivery Reasons to avoid The warranty is limited to three years Only one colour option is available Click Here to Buy OCECO Helico Matt Black Smart BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote - 1200mm 5-Star Rated High-Speed Energy Saving Fan LED Indicators High Air Delivery Decorative Fan Saves Upto 65% Electricity 3-Year Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s powerful and silent performance, noting that its energy-saving capabilities are a significant advantage.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its exceptional energy savings and high-speed performance, providing great comfort and value.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Elio is a top choice for its energy efficiency, boasting a 5-star BEE rating that can save up to 60% on electricity. Its standout feature is the included remote control, which provides convenient control over the fan's speed and the integrated underlight. The fan also offers high air delivery, ensuring excellent cooling. With its elegant design and two-year warranty, it's a stylish and practical addition to any modern home.

Specifications Brand Havells Colour Mist Grey Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 26.7D x 27.2W x 26.7H cms Reasons to buy Highly energy efficient Remote control for convenience Reasons to avoid Light brightness is not adjustable The warranty is limited Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm ELIO Underlight BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan, 5 Star Rated | Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Mist) Grey

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the fan's powerful airflow and silent operation, noting its sleek design and energy-saving benefits are highly appealing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its energy efficiency and remote-controlled convenience, which provides a modern and comfortable experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The HAVAI Spinel is a fantastic energy-saving choice, thanks to its highly efficient 28W BLDC motor. Its primary feature is the inclusion of a convenient remote control, allowing you to easily adjust the fan speed and the integrated 9W LED light. The fan's two-tone finish—Smokey Brown and Champagne Yellow—gives it a distinctive decorative look, making it a stylish and practical addition to any modern living space.

Specifications Brand HAVAI Colour Smokey Brown, Champagne Yellow Power Source Electric Style Modern, Decorative Product Dimensions 65D x 25W x 25H cms Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient Stylish two-tone finish Reasons to avoid Limited light brightness The fan is not smart-enabled Click Here to Buy HAVAI Spinel BLDC Ceiling Fan - 3 Blades - 28W, 1200mm Blade with Remote ? 9W LED (Smokey Brown) (Champagne Yellow)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan's quiet operation and its power-saving capabilities, noting the remote control makes it very easy to use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its energy-saving BLDC motor and stylish finish, which makes it a great decorative piece.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hans Lighting Breeza Elegance is a premium fan with a sophisticated design and robust features. Its main feature is the LED colour-changing light, which allows you to create the perfect mood for any occasion. The 56-inch ABS blades are not only durable and corrosion-resistant but also provide a powerful and widespread airflow. The fan's elegant black finish adds a modern touch to your decor, making it both a stylish and highly functional centrepiece.

Specifications Brand Hans Lighting Colour Black Power Source Electric Style Modern Product Dimensions 142.2D x 142.2W x 38.1H cms Reasons to buy Colour-changing LED light 56-inch blades for high airflow Reasons to avoid No remote control The fan is not energy rated Click Here to Buy Hans Lighting Breeza Elegance Ceiling Fan with LED Color-Changing Light and 56-inch 3 ABS Blades (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the fan’s large size and powerful airflow, stating the colour-changing light is a great feature.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for its large size and powerful airflow, which is perfect for bigger rooms.



Are ceiling fans with lights energy-efficient?

Yes, they are, with BLDC motors and LED lights offering significant energy and cost savings over traditional fans.

Which ceiling fan with a light is best for a small room?

For smaller rooms, a 30-36 inch fan is ideal. Choose flush-mount designs with quiet DC motors, perfect for low ceilings and peaceful spaces like bedrooms.

What are the latest features and styles for ceiling fans with lights?

Smart features are a key trend, with remote control, Wi-Fi, and voice assistant integration. Minimalist designs, matte finishes, and colour-changing LED lights are in vogue.

Top 3 features of best ceiling fans with lighting

Ceiling fans with lighting (2025) Special Feature Wattage Room Type Orient Electric Spectra 1200 mm Ceiling Fan (Pewter) Color-changing LED, Electroplated finish Not stated Living/Bedroom atomberg Aris Starlight 1200 mm BLDC Fan (Marble White) IoT, Underlight, Remote, Free Installation Not stated Living/Bedroom DIGISMART Autum Mark 1 1200 mm Ceiling Fan 5-step dimmable LED, Remote, Timer, Reversible Mode 28W Bedroom/Lounge Longway Luminair 1200 mm BLDC Fan (6 Blade, Gray, Pack of 1) Remote, LED, Anti-Dust, Ultra High Speed Not stated Large Rooms Longway Luminair 1200 mm BLDC Fan (3 Blade, Gray, Pack of 2) Remote, LED, Anti-Dust, Ultra High Speed Not stated Multiple Rooms LONGWAY Luminair Max 1200 mm BLDC Fan (Golden Birch) Remote, LED, Anti-Dust Decorative Not stated Bedroom/Living OCECO Helico 1200 mm BLDC Fan (Matt Black) LED Indicators, Remote, Decorative, Energy Saving Not stated Contemporary Rooms Havells ELIO 1200 mm Underlight BLDC Fan (Mist Grey) Remote, High Air Delivery, Underlight Not stated Living Room HAVAI Spinel 1200 mm BLDC Fan (Champagne Yellow) Remote, 9W LED Light 28W Compact Rooms Hans Lighting Breeza Elegance Ceiling Fan (Black, 56-inch) LED Color-changing Light, ABS Blades Not stated Premium Interiors

Factors to keep in mind while choosing ceiling fans with lighting

Room size and blade sweep: Ensure the fan’s blade span suits your room dimensions. Larger rooms need fans with wider sweeps for effective air circulation.

Lighting type: Opt for LED lighting for better energy efficiency and adjustable brightness. Some models offer colour-changing or dimmable lights.

Control options: Choose between remote, app-based, or wall-mounted controls depending on convenience.

Energy efficiency: Go for BLDC motors and 5-star rated fans to reduce electricity bills.

Aesthetics and finish: Match the fan’s design and finish with your interior décor for a cohesive look.

Similar articles for you

Ceiling fan buying guide: Learn about different types, how to choose the right one, and the top 6 picks for your home

Smart cooling at best prices! Ceiling fans from Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more are now up to 60% off on Amazon

Best fan brands in 2025: Explore top 10 cooling solutions from Crompton, Bajaj, and Atomberg for your home

Premium ceiling fans to keep your room cooler and fresher: Top 10 fans on Amazon in 2025

FAQs on ceiling fans with lights Are ceiling fans with lights energy efficient? Yes, especially models with BLDC motors and LED lights which consume less power.

Can the fan and light be controlled separately? Most modern fans allow independent control via remote or app.

Are these fans suitable for all room sizes? Yes, but select the correct blade size and airflow capacity for your room.

Do ceiling fans with lights require special installation? Not usually, though professional installation is recommended for wiring safety.

Are dimmable light options available? Yes, many models offer dimmable or colour-changing LED lights for ambience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.