Centre's big step to stop mobile theft and tampering in India. Details here

The Narendra Modi government has taken a big step to stop the black-marketing, fake IMEI numbers and tampering of mobile phone devices. The Department of Telecom in a gazette notification has issued guidelines for all the mobile phone manufacturers to follow from January 1, 2023.



“The manufacturer shall register the international mobile equipment identity number of every mobile phone manufactured in India with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal (https://icdr.ceir.gov.in) of the Government of India in the Department of Telecommunications prior to the first sale of the mobile phone,” the DoT notification states.



The Centre has also mandated the IMEI number of imported mobile phones to be registered with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal (https://icdr.ceir.gov.in) of the Government of India in the Department of Telecommunications prior to import of mobile phone into the country.



There have been reports of fake IMEI numbers or even duplicate IMEI numbers found in mobile phones. In 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Police had found that 13,500 Vivo smartphones in Meerut had the same IMEI numbers, Hindustan Times business website Livemint reported. According to the norms, all the mobile phones being sold in India should have unique IMEI numbers. This rule applies to imported mobile phones of brands including Apple and Samsung.

In simple words, IMEI number is a unique number which is used to identify GSM, WCDMA and iDEN mobile phones. Every mobile phone has a unique number, but there are two IMEI numbers in case of dual SIM mobile phones. It is easier to track the phones using the IMEI numbers if they are stolen.

The IMEI number can also be used to check if the mobile phone is genuine or fake. If a mobile phone does not have this number, that means it is fake. The users can check their phone's IMEI number before buying it by dialling #06# from their phone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON