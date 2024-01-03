CES 2024: Samsung to introduce Bespoke Jet Combo, its new robotic vacuum cleaner

Samsung will unveil a new vacuum cleaner lineup with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, the company has announced. Samsung's Bespoke Jet Bot Combo (Image courtesy: Samsung)

The Bespoke Jet Combo – a vacuum and mop robot cleaner – will bring ‘enhanced AI features and steam cleaning to realise an easier cleaning experience for users,’ Samsung said in a press release.

"I am thrilled to introduce our innovative vacuum cleaner lineup for 2024, which leverages our latest AI technology to meaningfully improve its usability. With powerful cleaning as a baseline, the new robot cleaner moves the consumer cleaning experience forward through innovative features. We firmly believe it will make cleaning more enjoyable for our customers.” Moohyung Lee, EVP, Samsung Electronics, was quoted as saying.

Here is all you need to know about it:

(1.) As per Samsung, Bespoke Jet Combo uses the upgraded AI Object Recognition to perform the cleaning. With its 3D sensor, it expands the number of objects it can distinguish, thus enabling more precise driving.

(2.) The most notable improvement, however, is that the AI Object Recognition can now recognise space and stains as well. The model also determines and 'categorises' mapped areas such as a living room and a kitchen.

(3.) Additionally, to ensure that it avoids going to designated areas, the machine automatically sets up 'no-go zones.' These zones include the bathroom, veranda, and the entrance.

(4.) When a stain is spotted, Bespoke Jet Combo heats up the mop pads with with high temperature steam and water. Spinning powerfully at 170 RPM (revolutions per minute), the mops can clean hardened stains as well.

(5.) With a feature called AI Floor Detect, the machine can even sense the floor type to provide enhanced cleaning. The model also prevents the carpets from getting wet.

(6.) To clean the mop pads, there is a 3-step Total Cleaning System; the steps include auto wash, steam cleaning, and auto dry with hot air. The system then sprays steam on the pads to prevent odours.