CES 2024: Sony announces ‘spatial content creation system’ with XR head-mounted display. Details here

At the ongoing 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Sony announced an ‘immersive spatial content creation system' with an ‘aim to support creators in creation of sophisticated 3D content.’ Sony's new XR-mounted headset (Image: Sony)

For the project, Sony will collaborate with companies developing 3D production software, including those in the entertainment and industrial design fields, the Japan-based conglomerate further stated.

All you need to know about the system:

(1.) The equipment comes with an XR head-mounted display with 4K OLED Microdisplays and the in-house proprietary rendering technology.

(2.) There is also a video see-through functionality, spatial recognition (with six cameras and sensors in total), a ring controller to allow users to manipulated objects in virtual space, and a controller for precise pointing (while wearing the head-mounted display).

(3.) The system is powered by Snapdragon XR2+Gen 2 platform, the latest XR processor from Qualcomm Technologies. Besides delivering ‘stunning’ image quality via the Microdisplays, the processor offers a ‘high-performance platform’ for people's creative workflow, said Sony.

(4.) Germany's Siemens AG, a leader in industrial technology, is one ‘partner’ that Sony has already collaborated with. At launch, the latter introduced a new solution for immersive design developed with software from the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform.

(5.) In terms of availability, the system will go on sale later this year, the company said.