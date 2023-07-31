Chandrayaan-3 set to exit Earth orbit, crucial trans lunar injection tonight

After more than two weeks of revolving around Earth and completing five orbit-raising moves, Chandrayaan-3 is ready for a critical trans lunar injection (TLI) tonight between 12 midnight to 1 am IST. During this manoeuvre, its thrusters will be activated to propel the spacecraft beyond Earth's gravity and place it into the moon's orbit. Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, on board the LVM-3 rocket. (ISRO)(HT_PRINT)

The LVM3 has positioned the spacecraft and its propulsion module into an elongated Earth orbit, thereafter achieving a trajectory of 1,27,603 km x 236 km through subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres. Now, the thrusters will come to life once again to transfer the spacecraft to a moon orbit. The powerful burn will enable it to enter the moon's sphere of influence, performing a hyperbolic lunar swingby, thus setting it on a course to intercept the Moon.

Upon reaching the Moon, the propulsion module will gently lower Chandrayaan-3 to a circular, 100-kilometre orbit. There, the two components will separate, allowing the lander to deorbit and make a soft landing in the Moon's south polar region on August 23, as scheduled by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Chandrayaan-3's progress in lunar mission

India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota on July 14. It has completed five orbit-raising manoeuvres around Earth and has achieved an orbit of 127,603 km x 236 km, forming an elliptical path with the farthest and closest points.

With the latest firing tonight, the spacecraft will break free from Earth's gravity and start its journey towards the Moon. Once there, it will enter the Moon's gravity and enter lunar orbit.

By the first week of August, Chandrayaan-3 will have completed 5-6 circles around the Moon, moving closer to the innermost circle. Over the following 10 days, it will determine the precise landing location in the Moon's south pole region, as announced by Union Space Minister Jitendra Singh.

Chandrayaan-3 is planned to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23 at 5:47 pm IST. However, the timing might change due to the Moon's sunrise. If necessary, ISRO will reschedule the landing for September.

What are Chandrayaan-3's objectives?

Chandrayaan-3 aims to accomplish almost the same objectives as its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2:

1) Successfully demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

2) Showcase the mobility of the Rover on the Moon's terrain.

3) Conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.