Changing your phone? Here's how you can backup and restore your data

With new upgrades coming in smartphones regularly, people are changing smartphones quite often. Changing smartphones may sometimes lead us to lose our valuable information.

But, here we present steps through which you can ensure that your new smartphone has all the data stored in your old device. Follow these steps to have hassle free procedure to copy your information.

Set up your smartphone to automatically back up

STEP 1 Open Settings app on your smartphone.

STEP 2 Choose Google now, and then press Backup. If this is your first time, enable Backup by Google One and adhere to the prompts on the screen.

STEP 3 Now tap Back up. It can take up to 24 hours to back up your Google One data. When your information is saved, there will be “On” below the data types you selected.

Follow these steps to manually back up data and settings:

STEP 1 Tap open your phone’s Settings app.

STEP 2 Click Google and then select Backup.

STEP 3 If these instructions don’t work on your phone, try looking for backup in your settings app.

STEP 4 Click Backup now.

How to recover info from Google backup on a new phone

What you had previously backed up for that Google Account is loaded onto the phone when you link your Google Account to a pre-configured phone. To restore an account that has been backed up to the new phone, one needs to just follow the on-screen prompts.

Google Photos already has your pictures and videos. However, you can restore the remaining data you backed up while configuring your new phone for the first time or following a factory reset. However, it could take some time depending on the amount of data to be restored. The process can extend even up to 24 hours.

Here, the users must know that one can’t recover a backup from a higher Android version onto a phone powered by a lower Android version.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON