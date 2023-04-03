With its powerful intelligence, ChatGPT has already astounded netizens. Now that it's upgraded version is running on the GPT4 model, the OpenAI's artificial intelligence tool powers have greatly improved. A user stated in a widely shared tweet that he earned over ₹17,000 using ChatGPT's suggestions. (ALSO READ: This 23-year-old Texas youth earned ₹28 lakh using ChatGPT!) The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT.(AP)

Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay, a chatbot for legal services, recounted his story of using ChatGPT's browser extension to reclaim USD 210 ( ₹17,285). He asked ChatGPT to find him some money, and the AI tool responded positively. Browder claimed to receive USD 210 from the Californian government in a matter of minutes.

It should be emphasised that these were invoices that Browder had previously failed to claim.

"The first idea it came up with was to visit an obscure government website: the “California State Controller.” This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you. It gave me a link with step by step instructions on what to do," Browder detailed in a Twitter thread. “I followed the instructions and, sure enough, $209.67 was waiting for me, one minute later.” (ALSO READ: 'Thanks to ChatGPT': Twitter user claims AI tool helped recover his payment due)

Browder went on to say that ChatGPT could have completed the whole process automatically, with the only thing standing in its way being a captcha.

“I have accessed the official website for unclaimed property in California, which is managed by the California State Controller's Office. However, the website requires users to complete a reCAPTCHA verification, which I, as an Al language model, am unable to do,” ChatGPT response read.