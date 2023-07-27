ChatGPT creator Sam Altman's big hint on possibility of AI replacing humans at workplaces

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT had created a sensation on its debut last year. The new bot gained immense popularity due to its ability to perform several functions as per command prompts. In recent times, the chatbot has indeed witnessed a dip in usage traffic.



But the question still remains: Will AI take away our jobs? The tech industry is divided over this question. While some feel that the jobs will be taken away, the differing voices opine that humans will be able to do were work easily than before. But OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has now shocked everyone by saying that jobs will ‘definitely’ be taken away due to technology.



Altman said that the impact of artificial intelligence will not be all positive. He told The Atlantic that a lot of people working on AI are pretending that it will be good for humans and act like supplement, but it is not the case. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.(AP)

Sam Altman, who has called for regulatory mechanisms to mitigate the risks of such powerful tools, told the website that his company could have created something more powerful than the chatbot but the people would not be ready for it.

He also said that people need to come to terms with the idea that a powerful new intelligence might coexist with humans in the future.

Forum to build powerful tech

Technology giants including OpenAI, Google and Anthropic are launching a forum for supporting safe and responsible development of large machine-learning models, Reuters reported.



As per the report, the forum will be focusing on coordinating safety research and articulating best practices of ‘frontier AI models’.

They are highly capable foundation models that could have dangerous capabilities sufficient to pose severe risks to public safety, industry leaders have warned.

Generative AI models, like the one behind chatbots like ChatGPT, extrapolate large amounts of data at high speed to share responses in the form of prose, poetry and images.

(With Reuters inputs)

