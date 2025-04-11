ChatGPT gets a new memory feature to remember previous conversations- All details

On Thursday, OpenAI rolled out an upgraded feature for ChatGPT with a focus on bringing a personalised experience to its users. In recent times, the tech giant has been rolling out back-to-back new features, AI models, and more. Recently, ChatGPT made headlines for its new image-generation feature with the GPT-40 model. Now, OpenAI brings an upgrade to its memory feature for ChatGPT Pro and Plus subscribers. This feature upgrade will remember chats you had with the chatbot, and users can circle back to the exact conversation by providing a simple prompt. If you have been a constant ChatGPT user, then this new addition may come to your attention. Know how ChatGPT’s memory feature upgrade will help users have a better experience with the Chatbot. Know how the ChatGPT memory feature aims to personalise user experience. (Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

ChatGPT memory feature: What’s new?

OpenAI shared a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) that highlighted the upgraded memory feature. The post said, “Memory in ChatGPT can now reference all of your past chats to provide more personalized responses.” This upgrade will simply save or remember all your past conversations with the chatbot, and later, users can reference the saved memories in text, voice, and image-generation format to provide a more relevant answer. The feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, and later, it will be made available to Team, Enterprise, and Edu users.

While the memory feature is not new to ChatGPT, but with this upgrade of remembering all past conversations, the chatbot could actually work as a personal AI agent, bringing more contextual conversations by remembering preferences, interests and bringing continuity as users will not have to repeat themselves. OpenAI’s blog post also highlighted, “New conversations naturally build upon what it already knows about you, making interactions feel smoother and uniquely tailored to you.”

Additionally, to maintain user privacy, OpenAI also ensures that they can manage or delete memories anytime they want. Also, if the user does not want to use this feature, they can always disable it by going to Settings, locate Personalisation, go to Memory and simply turn off the toggle. Therefore, users will always have control over how they want to interact with ChatGPT.

While the feature is being rolled out to several regions, it will not be available in the UK, EEA, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Furthermore, it's unsure if the memory feature will also be rolled out to the free-tier users.