ChatGPT gets a new ‘Study Mode’ to promote critical thinking among students

OpenAI has announced the rollout of a new feature called Study Mode within ChatGPT, aimed at encouraging students to develop critical thinking skills rather than simply relying on the AI to provide answers. The feature, launched on Tuesday, is available to all logged-in users across Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with a rollout to ChatGPT Edu subscribers expected in the coming weeks. Study Mode is OpenAI’s latest attempt to transform ChatGPT from a quick-answer engine into a more thoughtful educational tool.(AP)

Smarter way to learn with AI

Study Mode is OpenAI’s latest attempt to transform ChatGPT from a quick-answer engine into a more thoughtful educational tool. With this mode enabled, ChatGPT engages users in a dialogue, asking probing questions, offering hints, and sometimes withholding direct answers unless the student demonstrates engagement with the topic.

The initiative is a response to growing concerns about AI’s role in education. A recent study published in June found that students who use ChatGPT to write essays showed lower brain activity compared to peers who relied on Google Search or conducted their own research. OpenAI is hoping to bridge that gap by nudging students toward active learning.

No locks, yet

While Study Mode is designed to promote better learning habits, students can easily switch back to regular ChatGPT if they wish to bypass the critical thinking process. OpenAI’s VP of Education, Leah Belsky, acknowledged this limitation during a media briefing. She confirmed that there are currently no controls for parents or school administrators to lock students into Study Mode, though the company may explore such options in the future.

This means the feature largely depends on the student’s motivation to learn, rather than complete a task quickly.

AI in the classroom: From bans to acceptance

When ChatGPT first launched in 2022, its rapid adoption in schools led to widespread bans across various school districts in the United States. By 2023, many of those bans were lifted as educators acknowledged that AI tools were here to stay and needed to be integrated into responsible learning practices.

With Study Mode, OpenAI joins rivals like Anthropic, which released its own Learning Mode for Claude earlier this year. The move represents a broader industry push to align AI more closely with educational goals.

Whether students will embrace this mode of learning remains to be seen. But for those looking to truly understand rather than memorise, Study Mode may offer just the right kind of nudge.