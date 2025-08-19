ChatGPT Go vs ChatGPT Free: Here's what you get for 399 in India

OpenAI has launched a brand-new tier of ChatGPT and it is called ChatGPT Go. It is a lower-cost version of the more premium version, ChatGPT Plus, and brings some of the most popular ChatGPT features at a low price point for Indian users. ChatGPT Go is the company’s latest subscription tier.(AP)

At large, it has multiple differences compared to the free tier of the service, including extended access to GPT-5, which is the company's latest large language model family, as well as higher image generation limits. If you're wondering what differences exist between ChatGPT Go and the ChatGPT free tier, and if it's going to be worth the price tag, read on for the details.

ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Free

1. ChatGPT Go comes with more expanded to the flagship GPT-5 model. GPT-5 is the latest large language model by the company. And with this ₹399 subscription tier, you will get more access to this large language model.

2. More file uploads: With ChatGPT Free, you are limited to only select file uploads. But with Go, you will have the ability to upload more files, analyse them, create spreadsheets and more.

3. A longer context window: GPT will remember your details for longer, allowing you more personalised responses.

Apart from this, you will also have access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs, which will let you better organise your work, track progress, and build personalised AI tools. Moreover, you will also have better access to advanced data analysis, which can help you with problem-solving, and higher image generation limits compared to the free tier.

How is ChatGPT Go different compared to ChatGPT Plus?

Firstly, there is the price difference. ChatGPT Go costs ₹399 in India, compared to ₹1999 for ChatGPT Plus. In terms of features, ChatGPT Plus provides access to legacy OpenAI models such as GPT-4o, which ChatGPT Go does not include. Another key difference is the inclusion of OpenAI Sora, the company’s text-to-video AI model. So, if you want access to any of these, you will have to shell out more money.

