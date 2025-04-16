ChatGPT maker OpenAI building social media platform to take on X, Meta: Report

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is reportedly working on several new projects—one of which is speculated to be a social networking platform. While these claims remain unconfirmed and the project is said to be in its early stages, if true, it would mark a bold new direction for the AI-focused company. The rumored platform is expected to compete with X (formerly Twitter) and Meta’s social platforms in several unique ways. The platform is rumored to be designed in a way that resembles Elon Musk’s X, with an AI-powered twist. (AFP File)

While the idea may sound surprising at first, it wouldn’t be out of character for an AI startup to develop a platform that leverages its advanced AI capabilities. Social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook already use data from public posts, comments, and interactions to train their AI models. Creating its own platform could give OpenAI direct access to real-time data, strengthening its position in the competitive AI landscape.

OpenAI’s Social Platform Prototype

A report by The Verge claims that OpenAI has developed an internal prototype of a social media platform. The company is reportedly inviting a small group of users to test the platform and provide feedback.

The report hints that the platform may be centered around ChatGPT’s image-generation tool, which would integrate with social feeds. However, it’s still unclear whether this new project is built into ChatGPT itself or being developed as a standalone app.

Interestingly, the platform is rumored to be designed in a way that resembles Elon Musk’s X, with an AI-powered twist. This move could make sense, especially considering the success X has seen since integrating Grok AI—with users quickly creating and sharing viral content.

The potential development of a social media platform adds a new dimension to the ongoing rivalry between Elon Musk and Sam Altman. In a bold move, Musk reportedly offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion—an offer Altman declined, suggesting instead that Musk should sell X for the same price.

Meanwhile, Meta was also rumored to be working on a ChatGPT competitor. In response, Altman jokingly remarked, “ok fine maybe we’ll do a social app.” Whether that was a lighthearted jab or a hint at future plans remains unclear.

AI-Powered Content Creation

One of the most exciting aspects of OpenAI’s rumored platform is its potential to offer AI tools that help users create engaging, intuitive content. If the company can integrate its models effectively, it could redefine how content is created and shared on social platforms.

For now, the project remains in its prototype phase, and it’s uncertain whether it will ever reach the public. But if it does, OpenAI could seriously shake up the social media space—blending AI innovation with real-time engagement like never before.