ChatGPT now available to US government for almost free: Here’s what it’s for

OpenAI, the AI giant behind ChatGPT, has announced that it is going to offer ChatGPT Enterprise to the entire Federal Executive Branch workforce of the US for just $1 per agency, which is essentially no cost at all. The company said in its announcement that US Federal Agencies will be able to use the company's frontier models through ChatGPT Enterprise, and also getting access to its Voice Mode for 60 days. OpenAI is offering its AI prowess for free to the US govt.(Reuters)

The company said that this is in line with the Trump administration's AI action plan, which requested that powerful AI tools be made available to the federal government so that employees in these agencies spend less time on mundane work.

“Helping government work better – making services faster, easier, and more reliable – is a key way to bring the benefits of AI to everyone,” OpenAI said in the announcement.

How This Benefits US Federal Government Employees

OpenAI has also described how an initiative like this can benefit US public servants. The company claims that in a recent pilot programme, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employees who used ChatGPT saved an average of approximately 95 minutes per day on routine tasks. Similarly, in another example, it said that in North Carolina, 85% of participants in a 12-week pilot programme with the Department of State Treasurer reported a positive experience overall with ChatGPT.

Regarding its focus on security, the company says security is essential and that protecting sensitive information is obviously important. The company said ChatGPT Enterprise already does not use business data, including inputs or outputs, for training OpenAI models, and the same safeguards will apply for Federal government use in the US as well. In addition, OpenAI says the GSA has officially issued an Authority to Use (ATU) for ChatGPT Enterprise.

