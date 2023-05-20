Home / Technology / Why is Chinese chatbot Ernie banning users on being asked about Winnie the Pooh?

Why is Chinese chatbot Ernie banning users on being asked about Winnie the Pooh?

ByAryan Prakash
May 20, 2023 11:09 AM IST

The Xi Jinping has deemed the cartoon ' Winnie the Pooh' a mockery of the president and its policies.

Chinese tech giant Baidu on March 16 had unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, projecting it as a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. The name Ernie stands for “Enhanced Representation of Knowledge Integration.”

The Xi Jinping regime views Winnie The Pooh as a symbol of dissent in China.
The Xi Jinping regime views Winnie The Pooh as a symbol of dissent in China.

However, the Baidu chatbot is not aloof to censorship by the Xi Jinping regime in China. This was evident during a CNBC live broadcast when a reporter asked Ernie about a series of questions including those pertaining to the Chinese government. One of the questions was related to the popular cartoon character Winnie the Pooh.

When the reporter asked the chatbot as to what is the relationship between Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh, Ernie responded by saying that the ‘user has been banned'.

Xi Jinping vs Winnie the Pooh

It is no secret that the Chinese government perceives the teddy bear as a symbol of dissent. The discomfort traces back to Jinping's visit to the United States in 2013 when social media was painted with a photo of the Chinese president walking with Barack Obama was equated with Winnie and Tigger, NPR reported.

The Communist regime has deemed the cartoon a mockery of the president and its policies. Such is the animosity towards the cuddly bear that it censored the Chinese name for Pooh in 2017. It also pulled the "Winnie-the Pooh: Blood and Honey" film from theatres in Hong Kong and Macau, Guardian reported.

Over the years, Winnie The Pooh has become a symbol for the critics to denounce Xi Jingping and his policies in China.

But the cartoon character is not the only subject which Ernie refused to answer about. It also reportedly refused to answer a question on whether Jinping will rule China for life, Business Insider reported. It did not mention China when asked about the origins of Covid-19 virus. The Chinese tech giant has not responded to the website for a comment.

China has already entered the AI arms race with Microsoft and Google. The Baidu chatbot claims it is better at performing tasks like answering questions and generating a dialogue than ChatGPT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
xi jinping
xi jinping
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out