Choosing the right air purifier: Key features that matter most amid Delhi’s rising pollution

Air quality in Delhi and other northern cities continues to deteriorate, with AQI readings regularly reaching “hazardous” levels. According to the State of Global Air 2025 report, deaths in India due to air pollution are nearly ten times higher than in high-income countries. Experts warn that indoor air is no safer, especially since urban dwellers spend over 90% of their time indoors. As a result, air purifiers are no longer a luxury but a necessity for households striving to protect their health. Air purifiers are now essential, particularly those targeting fine particles, suitable for room sizes, and featuring quiet operation and smart functions.

1. Ability to remove fine and ultra-fine particles

While it may seem basic, effective air purification requires targeting PM0.1 particles, also called ultra-fine particles. These microscopic pollutants can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, making efficient filtration crucial for health.

2. Area of coverage and air circulation

Choose a purifier that suits the size of your room and circulates clean air effectively. Many devices only release air in a single direction, which limits coverage. Ensuring even distribution helps maintain cleaner air throughout the space.

3. Size and weight

For smaller rooms like bedrooms, lightweight purifiers are ideal. For larger spaces, you may need bigger, heavier units, which can be harder to move but offer higher purification capacity. Consider your portability needs before purchasing.

4. Noise level

Since air purifiers are most effective when running continuously, choose one that is quiet yet effective. Excessive noise can disrupt sleep or daily activities, reducing convenience and usability.

5. Smart features

Modern purifiers often include intelligent functions like auto mode, which adjusts purification based on real-time air quality. These features ensure uninterrupted protection without requiring constant manual intervention.

As Delhi’s air quality continues to fluctuate, selecting an air purifier that effectively removes fine particles, covers your room, operates quietly, and includes smart features can make a significant difference to your health and comfort.