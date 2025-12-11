Confused about the right laptop under ₹40000? Consider these top choices
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 08:00 am IST
Find a laptop under ₹40000 that delivers steady performance, clear visuals and everyday comfort. This guide highlights models that offer strong value.
Our Pick
Ideal for Students
For light creative work
Sturdy design and build
Lightweight option
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Ideal for StudentsLenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
For light creative workHP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Win11,MS Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter View Details
|
₹39,390
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, HD, 15.6, Windows 11 Home, MS Office 21, Cloud Grey, 1.61Kg, 82R400ERIN, Integrated AMD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹37,790
|
|
|
Sturdy design and buildAcer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Lightweight optionASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14(1920 x 1080), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Black, 1.38kg, E1404FA-EB2522WS, AMD Radeon iGPU Laptop View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg/MSO 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details
|
₹38,200
|
|
