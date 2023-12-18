Connections NYT hints and answers for December 18, 2023

Ready to dive into today's "Connections" puzzle from The New York Times? Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Buckle up, word wizard, because this one promises 16 intricate words, 4 captivating themes, and a single, elusive connection hidden within each quartet. Can you unravel the tapestry of meaning and conquer all four challenges? Just watch out – wrong guesses pile up like fallen leaves, and your lifelines are limited! Feel free to tackle the puzzle head-on, or peek ahead for the December 18 solution if you need a hint. So, are you ready to embark on this cerebral adventure? Let's play!

Connections Today Hints for December 18

Yellow: Prime

Green: A little while

Blue: Place in New York City

Purple: Related to time

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: PRIMARY

Green: BRIEF MOMENT

Blue: AVENUES IN N.Y.C.

Purple: ______HOUR

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 18

Here is the #188 Connections' answer-

PRIMARY: CHIEF, FIRST, MAIN, PRINCIPAL

BRIEF MOMENT: FLASH, JIFFY, SECOND, WINK

AVENUES IN N.Y.C.: BOARDWAY, FIFTH, MADISON, PARK

______HOUR: AMATEUR, ELEVENTH, HAPPY, RUSH

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

To play The Connections you need to be a word wizard. The puzzle game has a board containing sixteen words, each belonging to one of four mystery categories. All you need to do is select four words that appear to share a common category and then proceed to click on "submit." You will be allowed to make three mistakes.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.