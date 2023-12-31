Connections NYT hints and answers for December 31, 2023

Ready to dive into a labyrinth of wordplay? Today's New York Times Connections challenge presents four intricate puzzles, each packed with 16 cryptic clues waiting to be unravelled. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Navigate shadowy corners where hidden meanings lurk, and unearth remnants from past puzzles serving as your cerebral compass. This December 31st adventure promises thrills for every intrepid word explorer. Brace yourself to decipher these enigmas!

Connections Today Hints for December 31

Yellow: Conglomerate

Green: Image pixel density

Blue: French tourism

Purple: Welcome the New Year

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: ORGANIZATION

Green: SHARPNESS, AS OF AN IMAGE

Blue: PLACES IN FRANCE

Purple: HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 31

Here is the #201 Connections' answer-

ORGANIZATION: CLUB, GROUP, PARTY, TEAM

SHARPNESS, AS OF AN IMAGE: CLARITY, DEFINITION, DETAIL, RESOLUTION

PLACES IN FRANCE: CHAMPAGNE, DIJON, NICE, TOURS

HAPPY NEW YEAR!: BALL, COUNTDOWN, FIREWORKS, KISS

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Tired of boring brain teasers? Buckle up for Connections, the wordplay labyrinth that'll turn you into Sherlock on steroids! Sixteen cryptic clues stand between you and four tantalizing themes. Dive into these fiendish puzzles where missteps unveil hidden paths, and enigmatic hints light your way. Outwit cunning wordplay and embark on a mental marathon that'll leave you buzzing with satisfaction. Ready to crack the code and claim victory?

What is NYT Connections?

Crossword champs tremble! Wyna Liu's "Connections" is the NYT's brain-bending new twist. Forget solo solving: crack codes in 4 linked riddles! Intuition and Google (fair play!) are your weapons. Conquer "Connections" and claim puzzle glory!