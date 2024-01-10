close_game
News / Technology / Connections NYT hints and answers for January 10, 2024

Connections NYT hints and answers for January 10, 2024

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 10, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 10, 2024

Get ready for a playful word adventure with NYT Connections! Solve four puzzles filled with 16 cryptic clues each, like hidden ninjas. Can you figure out the riddles and discover the treasures? Explore the wordy wonderland of January 10th and see if your mind ignites! Or, if you prefer, you can jump straight to the answers.

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)
Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 10

Yellow: Witch tools

Green: Fireplace tools

Blue: Casino

Purple: You like it melted over your pizza

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Bit of Magic

Green: Found Around A Fireplace

Blue: Things Seen At A Casino

Purple: Ways to Prepare Cheese

Connections Today: Answer for January 10

Here is the #213 Connections' answer-

Bit of Magic: CHARM, CURSE, HEX, SPELL

Found Around A Fireplace: FLUE, GRATE, LOG, POKER

Things Seen At A Casino: CARDS, CHIPS, DICE, SLOTS

Ways to Prepare Cheese: CRUMBLE, MELT, SHRED, SLICE

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Test your vocabulary skills with Connections, a daily wordplay game designed to evaluate your deductive abilities. Solve sixteen cryptic clues that lead to four themed puzzles. Follow the hints, unravel the wordplay intricacies, and savor the victory of unlocking the complex code. Keep your mind active, expand your word knowledge, and relish the satisfaction of solving puzzles in Connections.

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a new word association game from The New York Times, similar to their popular Wordle but with a twist. Elevate your crossword-solving experience with this daily challenge featuring four cleverly intertwined cryptic riddles. Whether you prefer tackling puzzles solo or working together with others, this distinctive challenge guarantees an engaging experience.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
