Connections NYT hints and answers for January 10, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 10, 2024
Get ready for a playful word adventure with NYT Connections! Solve four puzzles filled with 16 cryptic clues each, like hidden ninjas. Can you figure out the riddles and discover the treasures? Explore the wordy wonderland of January 10th and see if your mind ignites! Or, if you prefer, you can jump straight to the answers.
Connections Today Hints for January 10
Yellow: Witch tools
Green: Fireplace tools
Blue: Casino
Purple: You like it melted over your pizza
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: Bit of Magic
Green: Found Around A Fireplace
Blue: Things Seen At A Casino
Purple: Ways to Prepare Cheese
Connections Today: Answer for January 10
Here is the #213 Connections' answer-
Bit of Magic: CHARM, CURSE, HEX, SPELL
Found Around A Fireplace: FLUE, GRATE, LOG, POKER
Things Seen At A Casino: CARDS, CHIPS, DICE, SLOTS
Ways to Prepare Cheese: CRUMBLE, MELT, SHRED, SLICE
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Test your vocabulary skills with Connections, a daily wordplay game designed to evaluate your deductive abilities. Solve sixteen cryptic clues that lead to four themed puzzles. Follow the hints, unravel the wordplay intricacies, and savor the victory of unlocking the complex code. Keep your mind active, expand your word knowledge, and relish the satisfaction of solving puzzles in Connections.
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is a new word association game from The New York Times, similar to their popular Wordle but with a twist. Elevate your crossword-solving experience with this daily challenge featuring four cleverly intertwined cryptic riddles. Whether you prefer tackling puzzles solo or working together with others, this distinctive challenge guarantees an engaging experience.