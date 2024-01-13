Connections NYT hints and answers for January 13, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 13, 2024
Hone your wits and embark on a lexical labyrinth! Today's NYT Connections presents four enigmas ablaze with hidden meanings, each guarded by 16 cunning clues. Can you decipher the whispers within and claim the buried treasures? Immerse yourself in January 13th's linguistic maze and let your mind dance with fire. But fear not, even the wisest explorers may crave a map – solutions lie near if needed.
Connections Today Hints for January 13
Yellow: Entry pass
Green: To be in charge
Blue: Related to soccer
Purple: Hiatus
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: CREDENTIALS FOR ENTRY
Green: PRESIDE OVER
Blue: AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS
Purple: POSTPONE
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for January 13
Here is the #214 Connections' answer-
CREDENTIALS FOR ENTRY: BADGE, INVITE, PASS, TICKET
PRESIDE OVER: CHAIR, DIRECT, LEAD, RUN
AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS: CENTER, END, SAFETY, TACKLE
POSTPONE: HOLD, PUNT, STALL, TABLE
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Cracking wordplay codes your bread and jam? Then Connections is your daily brain candy! Dive into sixteen cryptic clues, each a playful key to unlocking four thematic puzzles. Navigate puns and misdirection, decode riddles, and bask in the aha moment of uncovering Connections' secrets. It's a vocabulary-boosting adventure for word nerds and curious minds alike, so come join the fun!
What is NYT Connections?
Forget one-dimensional crosswords! Wyna Liu's 'Connections' in the New York Times is a cryptic four-way puzzle brawl. Each day, she throws down four riddles laced with wordplay, twisting and turning together like vines in a jungle gym. Go solo or tag team with friends to conquer this unique brain-tickler – prepare for laughs, groans, and the ultimate "aha!" moment.