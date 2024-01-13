Connections NYT hints and answers for January 13, 2024

Hone your wits and embark on a lexical labyrinth! Today's NYT Connections presents four enigmas ablaze with hidden meanings, each guarded by 16 cunning clues. Can you decipher the whispers within and claim the buried treasures? Immerse yourself in January 13th's linguistic maze and let your mind dance with fire. But fear not, even the wisest explorers may crave a map – solutions lie near if needed. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 13

Yellow: Entry pass

Green: To be in charge

Blue: Related to soccer

Purple: Hiatus

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: CREDENTIALS FOR ENTRY

Green: PRESIDE OVER

Blue: AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS

Purple: POSTPONE

Connections Today: Answer for January 13

Here is the #214 Connections' answer-

CREDENTIALS FOR ENTRY: BADGE, INVITE, PASS, TICKET

PRESIDE OVER: CHAIR, DIRECT, LEAD, RUN

AMERICAN FOOTBALL POSITIONS: CENTER, END, SAFETY, TACKLE

POSTPONE: HOLD, PUNT, STALL, TABLE

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Cracking wordplay codes your bread and jam? Then Connections is your daily brain candy! Dive into sixteen cryptic clues, each a playful key to unlocking four thematic puzzles. Navigate puns and misdirection, decode riddles, and bask in the aha moment of uncovering Connections' secrets. It's a vocabulary-boosting adventure for word nerds and curious minds alike, so come join the fun!

What is NYT Connections?

Forget one-dimensional crosswords! Wyna Liu's 'Connections' in the New York Times is a cryptic four-way puzzle brawl. Each day, she throws down four riddles laced with wordplay, twisting and turning together like vines in a jungle gym. Go solo or tag team with friends to conquer this unique brain-tickler – prepare for laughs, groans, and the ultimate "aha!" moment.