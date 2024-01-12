Connections NYT hints and answers for January 12, 2024

The word clock strikes January 12th, and it's time to sharpen your wits! The New York Times Connections unleashes four cryptic enigmas, each holding clues cloaked like undercover agents. Can you decipher the hidden whispers and unlock the wordplay treasures within? Embark on this linguistic espionage mission and awaken your inner sleuth! Or, bypass the suspense and peek at the answers if you're feeling audacious. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 12

Yellow: Wanna discuss?

Green: Steps of life

Blue: Related to four-wheelers

Purple: Homophones

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: TOPIC OF DISCUSSION

Green: SECTION OF ONE'S LIFE

Blue: PARTS OF A CAR, INFORMALLY

Purple: COLOR HOMOPHONES

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 12

Here is the #213 Connections' answer-

TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: ISSUE, MATTER, POINT, SUBJECT

SECTION OF ONE'S LIFE: CHAPTER, PERIOD, PHASE, STAGE

PARTS OF A CAR, INFORMALLY: DASH, SHOCK, TANK, WHEEL

COLOR HOMOPHONES: BLEW, CHORAL, READ, ROWS

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Step through a curtain of sixteen cryptic clues, each a portal to a veiled theme. In Connections, navigate cunning wordplay like a seasoned sorcerer, unravelling the puzzle's tapestry thread by thread. Feel the thrill of deduction blooming, the satisfaction of meaning revealed.

What is NYT Connections?

Beyond the crossword summit lies a labyrinth of whispers - The New York Times' ‘Connections.’ Mastermind Wyna Liu invites you to descend into four cryptic chambers, each echoing with a veiled theme. Unravel clues like silken threads, untangling the tapestry of wordplay. Dance solo or weave strategies together - this daily cerebral odyssey awaits your wit. Dare to unlock the secrets hidden within?